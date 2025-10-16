If you told me a few seasons ago that while reviewing Paris Fashion Week street style I’d encounter several legging outfits, I wouldn’t have believed you. But as I worked on this season’s street style report, there they were—leggings. Not just tucked into UGGs for the airport or layered under oversized hoodies for models who were caught running in between shows, but styled by the most prestigious guests with the kind of intention usually reserved for trousers or tailored skirts. It was a plot twist that surprised me but after seeing how people styled them, I’m kind of on board.
This wasn’t a fleeting one-off either. From sleek stirrup styles peeking out from under a statement coat to classic pedal pushers balanced with a flouncy blouse, leggings were suddenly everywhere—and shockingly chic. In search of the one thing that made these leggings incredibly chic, I found a common denominator. Each woman I noticed wearing leggings was pairing and styling them with a pair of pumps. Be it slingbacks or a more sculptural style, this simple upgrade made leggings fit right in amongst the crowd of fashion week attendees. Naturally, I started taking notes. Below, I rounded up seven standout looks that prove this once-controversial basic has officially entered its elevated era.
The most classic way you're going to see stylish people wearing leggings is like this. With a good pair of pumps and a long and oversized coat. The best part is it works for a workplace setting or more dressed up dinner.
Shop the look:
COACH
Samantha Pointed Toe Pump
Le Bop
Maris Ponte Leggings
LaQuan Smith
Crystal Blazer Dress
Splendid
Classic Turtleneck
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather Tote
Burgundy is everywhere this season so if you aren't styling your burgundy leather bomber with burgundy pumps, what are you even doing? If you want to feel on trend for 2025 yet still be buying things you can wear for a long time, this is how it's done.
Shop the look:
Gianvito Rossi
85 Suede-Trimmed Organza Pumps
SKIMS
Foldover Capri Leggings
Helsa
The Oversized Leather Bomber
ZARA
Tied Halter Top
A blazer has been a timeless way to style leggings since this activewear staple emerged into the high fashion space. The scarf attachment on this one is everything.
Shop the look:
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Miss Z Slingina 25 Leather Slingback Pumps
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Jersey Leggings
Nina Ricci
Scarf-Detail Virgin Wool Gabardine Blazer
Miu Miu
Metal Earrings
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
The Chloé runway show was all about slim fit pants so wearing leggings to this show was a no-brainer for Rita Ora. The flowy blouse and cool jewelry makes for the perfect finishing touch.
Shop the look:
Balmain
Ruby 95mm Sequined Leather Pumps
LAMARQUE
Celine Capri
Chloé
Gathered Lace-Trimmed Silk Georgette Blouse
CHLOÉ
Gold-Tone Necklace
Chloé
Paddington Leather Shoulder Bag
The higher the heel, the cooler the stirrups look. A scarf coat is a hot pick for the upcoming colder weather days.
Shop the look:
DOLCEVITA
Elasi Heels White Leather
Splits59
River High Waist Airweight Stirrup Legging
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
Loewe
X Albers Puzzle Small Fringed Tote Bag
The pumps come in clutch again finishing off this look with an hourglass blazer. The statement earring made for a common finishing touch this season.
Shop the look:
Saint Laurent
Jeanne 75 Leather Slingback Pumps
Wardrobe.nyc
Stirrup Leggings
The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel
Meringue Ruffled Satin Jacket
COS
Mismatched Cascading Freshwater Pearl Earrings
If you're looking for a Gen Z take on styling leggings in its best form, this is it. The tiny kitten heel pump, fun bag, and 2000s inspired blouse is everything.