I Spent Hours Looking Through the New-In Sections at Zara, Arket and Mango—These 23 Anti-Trend Items Stood Out

After squeezing out one more summer holiday this month, I can finally say I’m officially ready to embrace some autumn offerings. While I’ll of course be releasing my cosy knitwear collection from the confinements of their vacuum bags, I always like to add a sprinkling of newness each season. Because, who doesn’t? And with the ‘new in’ sections abundant with elevated outerwear (I’m on the lookout for a leather bomber and a funnel neck jacket), glossy boots, bags and everything in-between, now is of course the very best time to pick up your new season starter pack.
While my Net-a-Porter wish list is always immeasurable at any time of the year, it’s the high street I look to when I want to replenish my much-loved wares. And there’s three shopping apps on my phone that get more attention than others: Zara, Arket and Mango. Which is why I’ve spent hours over the past few days checking out what I want to buy, and it's all the anti-trend elevated classics that stood out.
Zara has tapped heavily into suede, which although is key this season, somehow feels timeless as a ‘70s trend that lends itself well to each decade. Meanwhile, Arket has concentrated on creating impeccable knitwear, with a twist—think scarf and jumper hybrids and cardigans with interesting buttons. Along with draped could-be-designer coats and a pair of snake print boots that would make anyone weak at the knees.
Finally, Mango has everything from satin shirts, belted knit jackets to trench coats you'll want to wear with every outfit. So without further ado, out of thousands of items from these much-loved high street heroes, these are the 23 items that stood out to me as an autumn/winter 2025 starter pack.
Shop the Best New-In Pieces at Zara, Arket and Mango:
ZARA
Soft Knit V-Neck Sweater
The perfect transitional sweater.
ARKET
Suede Bowling Bag
The colour, the shape, the texture—pure genius.
ZARA
Leather Deck Shoes With Cleated Sole
These will go with so many outfits.
ARKET
Cape Doublé Coat
Draped outerwear is huge news this year, and I've found the perfect style.
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket's best-selling knit now comes in burgundy.
MANGO
Cashmere-Blend Knitted Shawl
The simplest way to elevate a cold-weather look.
MANGO
Knitted Jacket With Belt and Buckle
I've ordered this knit jacket so expect to see me in it most days.
ARKET
Wedge-Heel Leather Boots
These are practically a work of art.
ZARA
Soft Bomber Jacket With Faux Fur Collar
Who needs to care about a top when you can just zip up this dream jacket?
ARKET
Lace-Detail Satin Skirt
The lace-hem skirt every fashion editor will be wearing with chunky knits.
ARKET
Merino Wool Cardigan
The twisted button detail makes all the difference to this grey cardigan.
ZARA
100% Leather Coat
I would wear this over a roll neck knit with a mini skirt and knee-high boots.
MANGO
V-Neck Wool Sweater
So simple, yet so chic.
MANGO
Long Cotton Trench Coat With Concealed Buttons
Swooning over the slouch fit of this relaxed trench coat.
ZARA
Zw Collection Front Pleat Trousers
Baggy trousers are an autumn hero.
MANGO
Short-Sleeved Combined Sweater
The scarf knit top you'll be wearing with pleated skirts, wide-leg trousers and jeans.
ZARA
Herringbone Blazer With Belt Zw Collection
This slouchy, cinched waist blazer is about to be your new workwear hero—add to the matching trousers or a pleated skirt.
ZARA
Stitched Split Suede Heeled Boots
The slight Western nod sold these suede boots to me.
MANGO
Satin Jacket With Zip
If satin shirts are good enough for Hailey Bieber.
ARKET
Bloom Barrel Jeans
Arkets jeans are always superior.
ZARA
Knit Zip-Up Jacket
Dig out you barrel-leg jeans to where with this sleek knit.
MANGO
100% Suede Long Gloves
Expect to see a lot of long gloves worn with jackets and coats—when fashion meets function.
Arket
Slim Single Breasted Blazer
Cinched blazers are everywhere this season, and even Arket—known for its oversized styles—are jumping on the trend.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.