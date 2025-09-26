I Spent Hours Looking Through the New-In Sections at Zara, Arket and Mango—These 23 Anti-Trend Items Stood Out

From trench coats and knit jackets to new-season boots, scroll to see some autumn hero buys from some of my favourite high-street brands.

After squeezing out one more summer holiday this month, I can finally say I’m officially ready to embrace some autumn offerings. While I’ll of course be releasing my cosy knitwear collection from the confinements of their vacuum bags, I always like to add a sprinkling of newness each season. Because, who doesn’t? And with the ‘new in’ sections abundant with elevated outerwear (I’m on the lookout for a leather bomber and a funnel neck jacket), glossy boots, bags and everything in-between, now is of course the very best time to pick up your new season starter pack.

While my Net-a-Porter wish list is always immeasurable at any time of the year, it’s the high street I look to when I want to replenish my much-loved wares. And there’s three shopping apps on my phone that get more attention than others: Zara, Arket and Mango. Which is why I’ve spent hours over the past few days checking out what I want to buy, and it's all the anti-trend elevated classics that stood out.

Sarah wearing Zara jacket

Sarah wearing Zara funnel neck jacket.

Zara has tapped heavily into suede, which although is key this season, somehow feels timeless as a ‘70s trend that lends itself well to each decade. Meanwhile, Arket has concentrated on creating impeccable knitwear, with a twist—think scarf and jumper hybrids and cardigans with interesting buttons. Along with draped could-be-designer coats and a pair of snake print boots that would make anyone weak at the knees.

Finally, Mango has everything from satin shirts, belted knit jackets to trench coats you'll want to wear with every outfit. So without further ado, out of thousands of items from these much-loved high street heroes, these are the 23 items that stood out to me as an autumn/winter 2025 starter pack.

Shop the Best New-In Pieces at Zara, Arket and Mango:

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

