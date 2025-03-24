I Just Tried On M&S's Newest Spring Pieces—These Are the Items That Work for My Classic, Minimalist Wardrobe
Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.
Spring is always an interesting time for fashion. It's not just about swapping out heavy knits for lighter layers; it's also when I refine the way I dress for the months ahead. My wardrobe is built on classic, minimalist pieces that I can wear year after year, but that doesn't mean I don’t refresh it each season. At this time of year, I focus on finding those transitional staples—lightweight jackets, versatile dresses and accessories that add a new dimension to my everyday looks.
I also have a very considered approach to shopping. I prefer pieces that feel effortless but elevated, and I naturally gravitate towards a more modest aesthetic—longer hemlines, relaxed tailoring and layers that add depth without overwhelming. I've learnt that by sticking to pieces that align with my style philosophy, I can build a wardrobe that feels cohesive and timeless. That's why, when browsing new-in sections, I look for items I know will work hard for me rather than fleeting trends that might not last beyond the season.
That's exactly what I had in mind when I turned my attention to Marks and Spencer. It's no secret that the British brand has become a go-to for premium-looking staples minus the designer price tag. I was curious to see how the latest spring collection would fit into my existing wardrobe, and as I scrolled through the new arrivals, I spotted plenty of pieces that felt completely in line with my high-low dressing approach. Some of the bags and shoes, in particular, looked so expensive that I had to double-check the price. I also found myself drawn to the waistcoats and sleeveless knitwear—pieces I love in theory but can be hit or miss in reality. Sometimes, layering these peices over shirts just doesn't wuiot but M&S's versions looked well-structured and added to the outfit rather than throwing it off.
If there's one thing this try-on has confirmed, it's that M&S continues to deliver on quality, style and affordability. These pieces are considered, wearable and well-made—exactly what I look for when adding to my wardrobe. Whether it's a tailored blazer that rivals my high-end versions or a waistcoat that actually layers well, each item I tried on is more than worthy of a place in my spring rotation.
After a thorough try-on session, I've narrowed it down to four looks that truly deliver on style, versatility and wearability. Read on for my spring picks from M&S.
See My Favourite Pieces From My M&S Spring 2025 Try-On
1. Midi Dress + Slingback Kitten Heels + Woven Bag
My Review: I'm always looking for easy, classic dresses that work for multiple occasions, and this one ticks every box. The textured fabric adds interest, whilst the waist detail creates a flattering silhouette without feeling restrictive. The midi length is just right for my preference and would work equally well with flats or heels. It's the kind of dress I can throw on without much thought but still feel put-together. To keep the look classic, I paired it with these pointed slingbacks—sleek but comfortable enough to wear all day. The woven shoulder bag was an instant "yes". It has that designer-like quality that makes it look far more expensive than it is, and the classic black means I'll be reaching for it often this season.
Shop the Look:
A classic black dress with a subtle texture that adds interest. The waist detail gives it shape without feeling too structured.
The kind of shoe that works for both everyday wear and evening plans. The kitten heel is just the right height.
The woven texture gives this bag a designer feel, whilst black is, of course, incredibly wearable.
2. Cropped Trench Coat + Broderie Blouse + Palazzo Jeans + Flats
My Review: This outfit combines everything I love—classic pieces with a modern edge. The cropped trench feels like a fresh take on a timeless staple, making it a great pairing with high-waisted jeans. The broderie blouse adds just the right amount of detail without feeling overly prim, and I love how it contrasts with the structure of the denim. I think the accessories really complete the look; the blue suede bag is a standout piece that subtly lifts the neutrals, and the ballet flats keep things understated and polished. It's the kind of outfit I can see myself wearing for everything from a casual workday to a weekend brunch.
Shop the Look:
A fresh take on the classic trench, this cropped version has a modern silhouette that works well with high-waisted bottoms.
The broderie detailing adds a soft, romantic touch, but the crisp white keeps it feeling polished.
The ultimate spring jeans—lightweight, drapey and perfectly cut for an easy wide-leg fit.
This slouchy, sky-blue grab bag has a luxurious feel and adds a pop of colour to the look.
A timeless ballet flat elevated with straps and subtle gold buckle detailing.
3. Knitted Waistcoat + Poplin Skirt + Boat Shoes
My Review: Waistcoats can be tricky to style, but this one is so easy. The soft knitted fabric adds texture to the outfit, and layering it over a simple white tee makes it feel fresh rather than overly preppy. The A-line skirt brings an airy balance, making this look an easy go-to for warmer days. I opted for dark tan boat shoes for a slightly unexpected twist—something different from the usual ballet flats or loafers—whilst the olive bag ties everything together without overpowering the look. For any other modest dressers, this outfit is a great example of how layering can feel modern rather than heavy.
Shop the Look:
A lightweight knitted waistcoat adds texture and depth to an outfit without feeling bulky.
Simple and well-cut, a good-quality white T-shirt is a layering essential.
This poplin skirt adds movement and structure without feeling too rigid.
Boat shoes are a huge spring 2025 shoe trend, and these look exactly like a designer pair that all of us at Who What Wear UK are coveting.
An east-west-inspired bag in an olive colour ticks off two spring trends in one.
4. Oversized Blazer + White T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafer Mules
My Review: This is the kind of outfit I rely on: a relaxed blazer, wide-leg trousers and a simple tee. The cut of this blazer feels premium, draping just right without looking too oversized. The trousers flow beautifully and genuinely rival some of my designer pairs. I finished the look with loafer mules, which offer the ease of a slip-on but with a refined shape. The structured crossbody bag keeps everything looking polished, making this an outfit I know I'll turn to time and again.
Shop the Look:
A well-cut blazer that has just the right balance of slouch and structure.
Elegant and fluid, these wide-leg trousers rival some of my more expensive pairs.
Loafer mules are a hybrid shoe perfect for days when you want something sleek but easy to wear.
A clean, minimal design that makes any outfit look considered.
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she specialises in paid-for and affiliate content across beauty and fashion. She holds a BA Hons in English Literature and has previously held editor positions at British Vogue and Marie Claire US. Before joining Who What Wear UK, she was part of the US Branded Content team, bringing her expertise back home to help grow the UK division. With years of experience testing and reviewing fashion and beauty products, she writes trend-driven and commerce-focused stories. When she's not shopping for work, she's making her way through her Kindle TBR list—spoiler: it's a long one. Follow her on Instagram at @Humaa.Hussain
