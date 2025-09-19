H&M Called It—7 Rich-Looking Color Trends That Will Define Fall 2025

The first signs of fall have arrived, with a slight shortening of days and the return of hot coffees to our daily orders, and I, for one, am excited. There's the reintroduction of textures, which always adds depth to an outfit, with layers of suede, knit, and denim coming together to create full looks. But as I store away my summer garbs and consider what my fall capsule wardrobe will look like, I'm most drawn to the seasonal palette switch-up. On my daily scroll of the new-in sections, I found that one brand has already stocked its shelves with key fall buys in a refined palette that brings an added expensive feel to each piece, regardless of the price point. Now, let's explore the key color trends that H&M is backing for fall 2025.
The color palette shift between summer and fall is one of the most distinct. After months of crisp whites and bold shades, the background of fall with browning leaves and cooler days sees these reliable shades deepened for the season. The bold tomato reds of our summer dresses are put on hold for richer burgundy tones, and the azure blues that nodded to summer escapes are swapped out for a more timeless navy.
Among H&M's color trends for fall 2025 are a few reliable options. Naturally, deep browns have returned once again as a trusted alternative to black, with all the same versatility but a slightly softer edge. Khaki comes into its own throughout the season and continues to be a reliable shade throughout winter and well into spring, and this year is no exception.
Alongside this, the brand has introduced a few complementary shades that aren't typically associated with fall. Butter yellow is a longstanding favorite among the fashion crowd as a fresh alternative to stark white or cream, and this year it's set to continue its reign. Pale pink may often be associated with spring, but now is the time to unpack your favorite baby-pink pieces, primed to be combined with olive green, deep brown, and soft navy alike.
As we reconfigure our capsule wardrobes to take on the cooler months, it's important to keep a thoughtful approach to any new additions to our wardrobe. While this edit is focused on the rich-looking color palette of the new season, each piece has also been chosen for its timeless design and assured longevity in your wardrobe. Consider this a capsule wardrobe of elevated pieces in fall 2025's polished color palette.
Keep scrolling to explore the seven color trends that H&M is backing for fall 2025.
1. Dark Brown
H&M
Alpaca-Blend Sweater Vest
A reliable piece for the transitional period.
Every dress and skirt in your wardrobe will look that much more elevated when paired with these boots.
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Sweater
Bring a luxury edge to your looks with this polo knit.
Spacious, chic and practical.
2. Butter Yellow
I'm eyeing this up in every color.
Brighten up even the grayest fall days with a sunny yellow knit.
The gold buttons are such a nice touch.
Bring the boho aesthetic into the new season with this pretty blouse.
3. Khaki Green
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist
The silhouette of this cardigan is just so good.
Every detail of this top looks so expensive.
H&M
Viscose Turtleneck Top
Bring a polished look to your jeans looks with this pretty turtleneck.
H&M
Rib-Knit Cotton Cardigan
Cardigans are about to return in a big way for layering season.
4. Light Beige
H&M
Coated-Collar Twill Jacket
I expect that this easy barn jacket will move fast.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Sweater
A classic piece to pull out every year.
The drape of this pair is so good.
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Trench Coat
5. Rich Burgundy
H&M
Twill Tapered-Waist Dress
I'm planning to replicate this whole look.
These pants are calling to me.
Slingbacks are a key shoe for the season.
6. Classic Navy
If you've been searching for a lightweight jacket with a sporty edge, this one's for you.
Short-sleeve sweaters always look so premium.
H&M
Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants
A shirt that will always feel on trend.
7. Pale Pink
Pink and burgundy is a color combination to know about.
Light blue also complements this lighter pink shade.
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Peplum Sweater
I love the snakeskin pants with the pink knit.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.