I Have Perfected the Art of a Sunday Reset Beauty Routine—Here's My Editor-Approved Regimen

The Sunday reset beauty routine (a term coined by beauty buffs on TikTok, of course) is essentially an excuse to indulge in some beauty self-care for the week ahead—something many of us have been doing for decades. From an extensive skincare routine to body treatments, nothing is off the cards. And while the popularity of a Sunday reset has reached new heights on social media in recent months, it's something I have practised for many years. While I appreciate that the idea of putting a lengthy amount of time aside on a Sunday for superfluous beauty treatments might seem far-fetched to many, I'm a hard advocate for it.



As a beauty editor, my Sunday reset routine might be seriously hard graft—I’m counting 13 different steps, from cleansing balms and moisturising to body scrubbing and hair masking—but I know that setting the time aside once a week will save me heaps of time in the days ahead. And don’t get me wrong, some Sundays I do just lie in bed and while away the day eating croissants, but on the weekends when I am full of new-week energy, I like to spoil myself. Beyond the fact it helps me get on top of my beauty admin, I also see it as a chance to practise some mindful self-care, too.

What Are the Benefits of a Sunday Reset Beauty Routine?

"Body care routines and rituals done on a Sunday can help get us ready for the week ahead, feeling more balanced and energised”, says Dr Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd. And this is definitely one of the main reasons I dedicate most Sundays to this.

Another reason to do this routine weekly is that, as Dr Alexis advises, there are some products best used weekly instead of daily. Having a set day each week to do them can help prevent overuse. "Typically, more intense masks and scrubs are best used weekly rather than daily,” she explains. Sundays are my chosen day for doing these more hardcore treatments, as I can then keep track of when I last did them.

So, here it is, my tried-and-tested ultimate Sunday reset beauty routine as a beauty editor who really knows how to make products work their hardest. Whether you choose to incorporate all of it or even just one step from it into your own weekly reset routine, I hope it makes you feel powerful for the week ahead.

My Sunday Reset Beauty Routine Step-by-Step

Step 1: Body Scrub

Everything of beauty must start with a good foundation, and your body is no different. Slough away at dead skin on limbs to start anew with glow. I asked Dr Granite if using a body scrub weekly is enough. “Yes, [although] to some degree, how often to scrub comes down to personal preference and skin type. Typically I recommend 2-3 times per week, but once a week may be enough for some.” To be honest, I’m quite lazy when it comes to body care. It’s not my priority (as my 20-step facial skincare routine will tell you), so once a week is job done for me.

Subtle Energies Rasayana Detox Body Scrub £65 SHOP NOW This stuff has an energising zesty scent, exfoliates and decongests blocked pores. It's expensive, but it leaves you with the softest skin.

Neom Real Luxury Body Scrub £39 SHOP NOW The scent of this body scrub is heavenly and uplifting, and is rich in nourishing and hydrating oils. It delivers a great exfoliation, but beware, the scrub is coarse, so won't be great for very sensitive skin.

Step 2: Body Wash

The body cleansing stage of my Sunday reset beauty routine is so much more than just washing myself. It’s a true moment of tranquillity, which, if you choose the right scents, can really alter your mood and perspective on the week ahead.

Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Foaming Body Wash £11 SHOP NOW This is one of my favourite body washes of all time. The scent is an elevated, sweet rose, and it dispenses as a luxurious foam, where a little goes a long way. Once you've smelled the Rituals Ayurveda scent, you're going to want every product in the range.

Joonbyrd Moon Swim Body Wash £40 SHOP NOW The aroma of this body wash is a complex gourmand that's more interesting than most, and the bottle size is huge, so you get a lot for your money. The packaging is grade A+ too.

Step 3: Shave

I love to shave with a body oil, as it gives such a smooth glide and you are moisturising your skin at the same time. Who isn’t up for a bit of multi-tasking?! It’s not a fun step, but for those who can’t be bothered with laser or IPL devices, it’s just something that needs to be done if you're someone who prefers to rid themselves of body hair.

Estrid The Body Razor Starter Kit £10 SHOP NOW You'll not find a glide that's smoother than that of an Estrid razor. You can choose a colour that compliments your bathroom design, and it's a more sustainable razor choice.

Byoma Nourishing Body Oil £15 SHOP NOW The bottle size of this body oil is huge, so it lasts a long time. It's nourishing and moisturising, without feeling greasy. Plus, I love the light, fruity scent.

Step 4: Body Moisturiser

Again, this step can transform from a monotonous task into a real moment of self-care, just by choosing the right products. I like to go for body creams and lotions that smell uplifting and relaxing. Inhale the scent and take some deep breaths to treat the mind as well as the body.

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Bouncy Body Cream £34 SHOP NOW This cream delivers up to 24 hours of hydration, has a feel-good peachy floral scent, and whilst rich, it absorbs beautifully.

Joonbyrd Little Love Body Lotion £56 SHOP NOW This is up there price wise, but the bottle is huge and it's packed full of really impressive skincare ingredients. It has an awakening and comforting scent, and is actually really rich in hydration for a body lotion, and yet it never feels greasy.

Step 5: Hair Mask

Once a week, your hair will benefit from a little extra treat to repair damage, strengthen and intensify colour. I apply my hair mask on damp hair and leave it on for as long as possible—perfect for lazy Sundays at home.

Hair Gain Hair Mask £28 SHOP NOW This hair mask leaves my hair incredibly soft, smooth and hydrated. The results are so good that I'm willing to overlook the fact the bright-green colour of the treatment means I can't climb into bed while it's marinating.

Color Wow Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque £40 SHOP NOW If you want a reflective, glossy, hydrated shine, this hair mask is the product for the job. It also helps to repair damaged hair, and even has in-built heat protection.

Step 6: Hair Wash

Your shampoo and conditioner choice is something really personal, and depends so much on the state of your hair and what it needs. That’s why I like to recommend brands and ranges that will give you a "prescription" of sorts when you fill out an online quiz. This means you know that those products are recommended for your exact needs.

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo £18 SHOP NOW This volumising shampoo has a dreamy, relaxing lavender scent, and is designed to boost volume and growth. Plus, it's vegan.

Kérastase Première Decalcifying Reparative Shampoo £32 £29 SHOP NOW With a specialist formula designed for damaged hair affected by hard water build-up, this shampoo works to repairs damage and boosts shine. It's expensive, but unfortunately, it's worth every penny.

Step 7: Hair Flash Treatment

In a Sunday reset beauty routine, you need to be careful about not overloading your hair with product, but a flash rinse works in seconds and are as lightweight as water. The results? Stronger, glossier hair that looks salon-fresh.

Bumble and bumble Bond Building Triplebond Flash Rinse £29 SHOP NOW This rinse detangles, softens, boosts shine, reduces frizz and repairs damaged bonds in no time at all. There are cheaper flash rinses on the market, but they don't offer the same bond-building properties as this one.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment £10 £5 SHOP NOW You can't really find a flash-rinse product that will take up less of your time, and the results are mind-blowing. Glossy, shiny, smooth and sleek hair is yours in a, well, flash.

Step 8: Facial Cleanser

No matter whether it’s morning or evening, or both, give your skin an indulgent double cleanse in a Sunday reset beauty routine. I love a luxurious, smooth balm cleanser, followed by a lightweight hydrating gel cleanser.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm £49 SHOP NOW The smoothest, silkiest cleansing balm of all time now comes with a delicious black-cherry scent. Elemis' cult Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is famed for removing makeup brilliantly and delivering genuinely lit-from-within glow.

Dr David Jack Supernova Antioxidant Cleansing Gel £45 SHOP NOW Light, refreshing and hydrating, this cleansing gel is a truly great product. It has an awakening citrus scent, and is packed with potent antioxidants.

Step 9: Facial Exfoliation

Just like I do with my body scrub step, the facial scrub or chemical exfoliating treatment in my Sunday reset beauty routine feels like I’m removing the previous week (both figuratively and literally), and starting the new week with fresh, glowing baby skin. Plus, this is a step that should, typically, only be carried out once a week—so it's the perfect excuse.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial £72 SHOP NOW This powerful treatment gets rid of dead skin cells to leave you with baby-soft and smooth skin, along with unrivalled glow. It is, however, a seriously effective, peel-like treatment, so sensitive skin types should stay well clear.

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment £69 SHOP NOW Using both AHA and BHA acids, as well as fruit enzymes to eradicate dead skin and boost glow, this is one of the most effective exfoliating skin treatments on the markets—which is why we beauty editors love it so much. Plus, it gets to work in just a couple of minutes.

Step 10: Skincare Gadgets

This is one of my most favourite steps as I just love a skincare gadget, and I get incredible results from the ones I use. The key is you need to stick to them. I use each of these every day of the week (particularly my LED mask), so Sunday is just about continuing with my treatments and not breaking the cycle.

ZUTTA LED Mask Rosana £230 SHOP NOW If I could advise you on one single skincare gadget to purchase, a quality LED mask would be it every time. Use every day for glowing, glass skin. It's an investment, but it's worth it, and the cost per use is low.

ZIIP Halo Nanocurrent™ and Microcurrent Facial Toning Device £379 SHOP NOW Better than any microcurrent device on the market, the ZIIP uses both Nanocurrent™ and microcurrents to really target those facial muscles. Whilst there are some immediate lifting results, it will only work long-term if you use it daily and consistently. It's a handy size, which makes it great for travel—so no excuses.

Step 11: Face Mask

After you've flooded your skin with exfoliation and actives, it's really important to replenish the skin with moisture and nourishment to fortify that all-important skin barrier. Trust me, your skin will thank you for it.

Ole Henriksen Après-Skin Rich Rescue Crème £38 SHOP NOW This is a rich and buttery overnight treatment that feels so good to slather on. It doesn't clog pores or feel greasy, and you'll awaken with hydrated, plump and glowing skin. It's one of my favourites!

Ren Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm £46 SHOP NOW As an overnight treatment that's suitable for even the most sensitive skins, this oily balm is incredibly soothing, calming, softening and hydrating. It melts down into an oil that feels really, really luxurious.

Step 12: Lip Treatment

Then, it’s time to finish off my facial skincare with a nourishing, hydrating lip mask or lip balm. A Sunday reset beauty routine is a time to be a bit extra, so I like to double-up on my lip care by layering a conditioning lip mask over a hydrating lip serum.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum Lèvres £52 SHOP NOW This serum is a great choice for layering under a thicker lip balm for a more intensive hydrating treatment. It has a silky, oily-gel texture that floods the lips with hydration. It's expensive, but I see it as a worthwhile treat.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Intensive Lip Repair Balm £20 SHOP NOW Ask any beauty insider and they will tell you this is one of the best lip balms ever made. A little goes a long way, and the conditioning, balmy texture restores comfort in an instant.

Step 13: Hand Care

Your hands should never be forgotten when it comes to your Sunday reset beauty routine. I give my skin intense hydration with a pair of glove hand masks, then seal all that moisture in with a balm-texture emollient hand treatment. If you’ve neglected your cuticle oil during the week, this is a dream duo to turn things around with.

Sephora Collection Hydration-Infused Hand Care Mask £6 SHOP NOW These are a fun way to deeply hydrate and condition the skin on your hands. The gloves are filled with an aloe-vera conditioning serum and you just let them marinate for as long as possible. They're single-use, so I wouldn't recommend using them every week, but for a one-off treat, they're really great.