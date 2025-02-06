I Have a Fear of Greasy Face Oils, But This French Formula Is *Chef's Kiss*

Hi, my name is Jamie Schneider, and I have a fear of heavy face oils. Yes, I logically know that face oils can suit every skin type—including acne- and oil-prone folks, despite popular belief—but there's something about a slick, shiny face situation that makes me feel like I'm about to sprout a dozen new breakouts in five seconds flat. I blame the "oil-free" marketing of years past.

I do my best to put my apprehension aside in the name of testing new beauty launches (anything for you, dear reader!), but I'd be lying if I said the product category still doesn't give me pause. That is, until I tried a face oil so freaking perfect that I might have just overcome the fear for good. Below, discover the French face oil I've been using (willingly!) for over two months.

Neuraé Harmonie Oil $180 SHOP NOW

Neuraé's Harmonie Oil is a dry oil, which is largely what makes it so great for sensitive, acne-prone skin like mine. You're probably thinking: Um, aren't all oils technically wet? You're technically right, but some are more fast-absorbing than others. Oils that sink into the skin rather quickly are known as dry oils; wet oils, on the other hand, take longer to absorb, which is why they often leave behind a greasy residue.

Don't get me wrong; wet oils have their purpose. Namely, they're great to use for gua sha routines, which require tons of slip to avoid tugging at the skin, or on super-dry skin that can benefit from a lingering film of moisture. That said, I generally prefer dry oils for a nightly application, and this Neuraé solution has proved to be one of the best.

It's so lightweight, in fact, that the brand recommends applying it before its water-based Harmonie Serum—a pillowy solution that leaves your skin looking bouncy and bright. (It's one of my absolute favorites for nixing redness.) The oil is meant to set the stage for your skincare routine, providing a comfortable, even canvas ready to absorb subsequent, powerful actives. It doesn't make my skin look greasy whatsoever, but it does have a luminous finish thanks to the brightening blend of meadowfoam oil, moringa oil, castor oil, and camellia oil. My skin doesn't appear "oily" but dewy and fresh. (Yes, there's a big difference.)

I also had the opportunity to use it during a professional facial, which was glorious. (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

Let me be clear: Just because the Harmonie Oil absorbs quickly doesn't mean it's not hydrating. In fact, it's one of the most nourishing oils I've tried, a true feat given the polar vortex we've experienced in NYC this winter. (That frigid, nine-degree day was no joke!) With plant-based squalane, alpha-bisabolol (a known skin-soother), and all those aforementioned botanical oils, it's practically supercharged with moisture. All I need is two to three drops for my entire face; I apply them to my palm, rub my hands together to warm up the solution, then press the product on my cheeks and forehead (my driest areas) until it absorbs.

I've been following this routine nightly for the past two months, though you'd never know it from looking at the photo of the luxurious, fluted glass bottle below; while pricey, this oil will last me eons. Oh, and my skin? It's never looked glowier in the dead of winter.

If you're at all familiar with the neuroscience-backed brand, you know that each Neuraé product is powered by its sophisticated NA3 technology, a class of actives and fragrances shown to stimulate the skin-brain connection, resulting in a relaxing effect—both emotionally and physically. I have to believe that this science-backed sorcery is what helped flip my fear of face oils completely on its head, as I no longer have a legitimate fight or flight response when applying the product. In fact, I genuinely look forward to my few drops of liquid gold each night. Could it be exposure therapy, or is the high-tech, French formula just that good? My money's on the latter.

Shop Neuraé's Harmonie Oil

Neuraé Harmonie Oil $180 SHOP NOW

More Non-Greasy Face Oils You Should Try

U Beauty The Super Intensive Face Oil $188 SHOP NOW Beauty editor Shawna Hudson calls this one a "warm, cozy blanket" for winter skin. If that's not a glowing endorsement, then I don't know what is.

Oak Essentials Ritual Oil $88 SHOP NOW All Oak Essentials products feel luxuriously spa-grade, and this blue tansy-powered oil is no exception.

Merit Great Skin Serum $38 SHOP NOW This glow-inducing oil-serum is a godsend for dull, winter skin.

Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil $55 SHOP NOW This powerful blend contains a whopping 16 non-comedogenic oils to deeply moisturize skin.

Katini Skin Collagen Facial Oil $115 SHOP NOW This is the face oil I reach for when I gua sha. It provides a glorious slip that never makes me feel too slick.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $215 SHOP NOW If you have yet to try Vintner's Daughter's cult-favorite serum, consider this your sign! It's expensive, but the jaw-dropping results are truly worth it.

Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Shield Face Oil $165 SHOP NOW Tata Harper's Superkind line is formulated specifically with sensitive skin in mind, so rest assured this face oil is nice and soothing.

May Botanicals Golden Hour Face Oil $90 SHOP NOW I adore every product from Georgia May Jagger's natural skincare line, including this gorgeous face oil. Jagger herself has eczema-prone skin, so you better believe this formula is nothing but calming and nourishing.