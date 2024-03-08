One of These Body Butters Is Sold Every 14 Seconds—It Just Got a Green Rebrand

On a muggy November morning in Saint Barthélemy, Josie Maran unveiled something she's been keeping secret: an entire brand overhaul. It's not like her eponymous brand Josie Maran actually needs a rebrand—the products have long been beloved. One body butter is sold every 14 seconds, after all.

It all comes down to Maran herself. As the brand is now 16 years old, she thought it could use a modern refresh. Maran decided to consider what her brand means to her, how it's grown and evolved, and where she wants it to go. "Why was I doing this?" Maran asked herself. "What are my values today? What is this all for? I answered that I really wanted to double down on my original mission, but I wanted to go so next-level on sustainability and really help move the dial in the beauty industry toward more sustainable ways."

With that, Josie Maran is welcoming all of us to the Remix. The next era for the brand is taking old favorites and reimagining them in sustainable, recyclable, and refillable packaging.

The products themselves will now be housed in entirely glass vessels. From there, the refills are either PCR pouches or tins inspired by olive oil cans. This idea came to Maran while she was on vacation. She saw an olive oil tin and immediately thought a similar container could be used for her signature argan oil. While Maran eventually sees this refill strategy being extended to her entire brand, she's starting with her three most popular products—100% Pure Argan Oil, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, and Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub.

Josie Maran The Original 100% Pure Organic Argan Oil $39 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub $29 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter $36 SHOP NOW

Each of these products is still housed in amber-colored glass, which has become a cornerstone of Maran's brand. She's incorporating something new, though: a touch of red. Like everything else in the Remix, there's meaning behind the color. "When I was modeling, I always looked into the camera, and there was a red dot that gave power and reminded me of my power," Maran says.

The refills are where the packaging gets more fun. Not only do they give you about 2.5 times the product for 25% off, but they're also just as cute as a normal product. Each refill has a Polaroid on it that calls back to Maran's childhood spent in California. "California vibing, but also, they're representative of us beautiful people being in development," Maran says. "Progress over perfection."

Josie Maran The Original 100% Pure Organic Argan Oil $76 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub in Always Nude (Unscented) $49 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Always Nude (Unscented) $62 SHOP NOW

The Polaroids capture the California spirit, but they're also indicative of another new facet of the brand, scent. "It's just such a beautiful sense to play with to activate aliveness," says Maran. Maran's one stipulation in the world of fragrance is that all the scents had to be natural—no synthetic scents allowed.

Vanilla Vibezzz

Maran says that pure dopamine was the inspiration for Vanilla Vibezzz, which includes notes of juniper berries, bergamot, violet, vanilla, and cedar. "All the fragrances are about bringing back my California childhood," says Maran. "We had the most amazing homemade vanilla ice cream. This was my favorite thing to do with my mom. We'd put salt and churn it."

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Vanilla Vibezzz $62 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub in Vanilla Vibezzz $49 SHOP NOW

Topless Tangerine

Topless Tangerine is a mouth-watering citrus scent that has notes of yuzu, pixie tangerine, grapefruit, blackcurrant, pineapple, melon, and brown sugar. "My mother lives in Ojai, and they have Ojai Pixie tangerines," says Maran. "I grew up with Pixie tangerines. I think it's the juiciest, burstiest, sparkliest scent ever."

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Topless Tangerine $62 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub in Topless Tangerine $49 SHOP NOW

Bohemian Fig

"I think it's the most elegant, elevated, sophisticated scent," says Maran. "I had a friend who wore a fragrance similar to this. I was like, 'What is this?' Of course, it was synthetic. I've been on a mission to make this scent naturally." Maran achieved that with notes of bergamot, orange, Sicilian lemon, vanilla orchid, tonka bean, and vetiver to keep it balanced.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Bohemian Fig $62 SHOP NOW

Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub in Bohemian Fig $49 SHOP NOW

At the end of the day, Maran wants the Remix to feel fresh while still being true to who she is. "The whole brand is really rooted in my DNA," she says. "We're hoping that the changes don't jerk you. They just feel authentic to me and can also take you on a more luxurious 'chicological' journey."

All products in the Remix are now available at Sephora stores and online at Sephora.com and JosieMaran.com.