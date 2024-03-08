One of These Body Butters Is Sold Every 14 Seconds—It Just Got a Green Rebrand
On a muggy November morning in Saint Barthélemy, Josie Maran unveiled something she's been keeping secret: an entire brand overhaul. It's not like her eponymous brand Josie Maran actually needs a rebrand—the products have long been beloved. One body butter is sold every 14 seconds, after all.
It all comes down to Maran herself. As the brand is now 16 years old, she thought it could use a modern refresh. Maran decided to consider what her brand means to her, how it's grown and evolved, and where she wants it to go. "Why was I doing this?" Maran asked herself. "What are my values today? What is this all for? I answered that I really wanted to double down on my original mission, but I wanted to go so next-level on sustainability and really help move the dial in the beauty industry toward more sustainable ways."
With that, Josie Maran is welcoming all of us to the Remix. The next era for the brand is taking old favorites and reimagining them in sustainable, recyclable, and refillable packaging.
The products themselves will now be housed in entirely glass vessels. From there, the refills are either PCR pouches or tins inspired by olive oil cans. This idea came to Maran while she was on vacation. She saw an olive oil tin and immediately thought a similar container could be used for her signature argan oil. While Maran eventually sees this refill strategy being extended to her entire brand, she's starting with her three most popular products—100% Pure Argan Oil, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, and Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub.
Each of these products is still housed in amber-colored glass, which has become a cornerstone of Maran's brand. She's incorporating something new, though: a touch of red. Like everything else in the Remix, there's meaning behind the color. "When I was modeling, I always looked into the camera, and there was a red dot that gave power and reminded me of my power," Maran says.
The refills are where the packaging gets more fun. Not only do they give you about 2.5 times the product for 25% off, but they're also just as cute as a normal product. Each refill has a Polaroid on it that calls back to Maran's childhood spent in California. "California vibing, but also, they're representative of us beautiful people being in development," Maran says. "Progress over perfection."
The Polaroids capture the California spirit, but they're also indicative of another new facet of the brand, scent. "It's just such a beautiful sense to play with to activate aliveness," says Maran. Maran's one stipulation in the world of fragrance is that all the scents had to be natural—no synthetic scents allowed.
Vanilla Vibezzz
Maran says that pure dopamine was the inspiration for Vanilla Vibezzz, which includes notes of juniper berries, bergamot, violet, vanilla, and cedar. "All the fragrances are about bringing back my California childhood," says Maran. "We had the most amazing homemade vanilla ice cream. This was my favorite thing to do with my mom. We'd put salt and churn it."
Topless Tangerine
Topless Tangerine is a mouth-watering citrus scent that has notes of yuzu, pixie tangerine, grapefruit, blackcurrant, pineapple, melon, and brown sugar. "My mother lives in Ojai, and they have Ojai Pixie tangerines," says Maran. "I grew up with Pixie tangerines. I think it's the juiciest, burstiest, sparkliest scent ever."
Bohemian Fig
"I think it's the most elegant, elevated, sophisticated scent," says Maran. "I had a friend who wore a fragrance similar to this. I was like, 'What is this?' Of course, it was synthetic. I've been on a mission to make this scent naturally." Maran achieved that with notes of bergamot, orange, Sicilian lemon, vanilla orchid, tonka bean, and vetiver to keep it balanced.
At the end of the day, Maran wants the Remix to feel fresh while still being true to who she is. "The whole brand is really rooted in my DNA," she says. "We're hoping that the changes don't jerk you. They just feel authentic to me and can also take you on a more luxurious 'chicological' journey."
All products in the Remix are now available at Sephora stores and online at Sephora.com and JosieMaran.com.
Katie Berohn is the associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. Previously, she worked as the beauty assistant for Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention magazines, all part of the Hearst Lifestyle Group. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with a major in journalism and minor in technology, arts, and media, and earned her master's degree at NYU's graduate program for magazine journalism. In addition, Katie has held editorial internships at Denver Life magazine, Yoga Journal, and Cosmopolitan; a digital editorial internship at New York magazine's The Cut; a social good fellowship at Mashable; and a freelance role at HelloGiggles. When she's not obsessing over the latest skincare launch or continuing her journey to smell every perfume on the planet, Katie can be found taking a hot yoga class, trying everything on the menu at New York's newest restaurant, or hanging out at a trendy wine bar with her friends.
-
Exosomes Are the Trending Ingredient That Can Take 5 Years Off Your Skin
Here's what we found out.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Skin Barrier Health Is Taking Over the Internet—12 Products That Actually Work
After much trial and error, I'm confident in these 12.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I'm Just a Girl: This Is How 4 Editors Solve Relatable Beauty Struggles
Editors know best.
By Maya Thomas
-
I'm 28, But My Neck Looks Older: I Asked 2 Dermatologists What to Do About It
Project "reverse-age my neck" has commenced.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Run, Don't Walk—These 9 Aesthetician-Recommended Products Are on Sale RN
You definitely don't want to miss out on these.
By Shawna Hudson
-
This Unexpected Item Hydrated My Skin Overnight (It's Not a Skincare Product)
It gives a whole new meaning to beauty sleep.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Don't Sleep on Your Skincare Post-Laser—These 12 Products Enhance Your Results
Ensure your investment doesn't go to waste.
By Marie Lodi
-
Here's What Happens to Your Skin During Each Phase of Your Menstrual Cycle
A dermatologist and gynecologist tell all.
By Valeriya Chupinina