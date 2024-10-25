I Attended Sephora's Biggest Event of the Year—12 Genius Tips I Picked Up Along the Way

Each year, Sephora holds an epic weekend-long event in a different city. It's called Sephoria, and it features hundreds of brands, experts, and activations. There are fun photo ops. There are master classes with industry experts. There are exclusive product samples and beyond-packed swag bags. Almost unbelievable in size and scale, it's essentially a colossal beauty festival.

I've been lucky enough to attend it twice. The first time was back in 2019 when it was held in L.A. The second time was just a few weeks ago when it was held in Atlanta. Even though I might be a little biased as a beauty editor, I highly recommend snagging tickets to the next one. It's not only an incredibly fun experience, but it's also the nucleus of insider info with product recommendations, brand news, and beauty tips swirling around the event space.

It's an understatement to say that I learned a lot during my three-day experience at Sephoria. Since I'm a beauty editor who doesn't believe in gatekeeping, I'm laying it all out here. Keep scrolling to learn every single genius beauty tip I learned from seven (yes, seven!) top beauty industry experts.

The Experts

Tip #1: The '90s Dark Lip Is Back

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain 10hr Liquid Lipstick in 134 Plum Madness $16 SHOP NOW "We have been seeing a return of the goth '90s aesthetic in makeup lately, and I believe it will continue into the next year," Razzano says. "Think dark, bold lips like Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain 10hr Liquid Lipstick ($16) in shades like 134 Plum Madness and black smudged eyes with heavy mascara—a mix of goth and rock 'n' roll, the quintessential vibe of late '90s chic."

Tip #2: Apply Cream Shadow Under Powder Shadow for Bold Color Payoff

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Cream Eyeshadow in Caramel $33 SHOP NOW This makeup tip from Razzano is life-changing. I had no idea that layering a cream eye shadow underneath a powder one could dial up its pigment and make it look professional-grade. "Think of powder eye shadow like chiffon," he says. "You need many layers, even a black to achieve depth of color. Now, think of cream shadow like thick cotton, which is completely opaque. With cream shadows like Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Cream Eyeshadow ($33), you can easily create dark, rich tones with little product and no fallout. This is how most pro artists create such amazing looks on eyes."

Some of Razzano's Favorite Beauty Products

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork VI The Freedom Palette $128 SHOP NOW "First, the shades are quite literally magical and can be used anywhere on the face—eyes, blush, even lips. The duo-chromes, shimmers, and glittery topcoats are jewelry for your eyes or face, and they are so easy to apply and blend. Then the whole palette is magnetic, so it can be pulled apart for portability and customization. This is a beyond innovative, genius design!"

Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Depuffing Eye Cream With Peptides $65 SHOP NOW "In truth, I'm not the type of person to get excited about eye creams, but this one feels great on application, and I've seen the visible results of my under-eye looking smoother, plumper, and lifted. That resveratrol and hyaluronic acid paired with vegan collagen really seem to work on my skin!"

Tip #3: Apply Eye Cream Around the Mouth

Dermalogica Age Reversal Eye Complex $79 SHOP NOW Sewell says this is one of the most underrated beauty tips out there. "The eye and lip area are very different, but they share a lot of the same issues: darkness, texture, and dehydration," she says. "Try it. It'll make your lip application look 1000 times better."

Some of Sewell's Favorite Beauty Products

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork VI The Freedom Palette $128 SHOP NOW "Danessa's latest creation is an allover glow fest for eyes, lips, and cheeks and features 18 new shades. Seriously, how does she keep coming up with new colors? This product is incredibly travel-friendly and easy to use despite being extremely colorful."

BROWN GIRL Jane Lamu Eau de Parfum $102 SHOP NOW "It's rare to find a citrus fragrance as sultry and impactful as Lamu. I love lemon-scented anything, and the coconut water and gardenia notes make me feel like I'm on a tropical vacation."

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Niacinamide Activating Serum $69 SHOP NOW "I love the texture of this serum. The polypeptide blend makes my skin so incredibly plump and perfectly ready for makeup. I massage it in after SPF."

Tip #4: Silver Is the Color of the Year

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment in Odyssey $20 SHOP NOW "I predict one of the biggest beauty trends for the coming year will be editorial-style cool tones, especially the use of metallic silver," Solares says. "We've been seeing silver make a comeback across the fashion scene, and it is translating to beauty. This time around, there are fewer guidelines for the use of silver. In the past, I would have advised you to ground a silver eye look with a deep liner, but the editorial look that I'm referring to is edgy and unconventional. "If you're feeling adventurous, you could try this trend on the lips! I like to use the Danessa Myricks Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment ($20) because it can be used anywhere on the face. Use an angled liner brush to apply as eyeliner or a fluffy shadow brush to blend out for a smoky eye look. You can also use it as a topper over your favorite lipstick!"

Tip #5: Use Lip Liner Instead of Matte Lipstick

LYS Beauty Speak Love Lip Liner Pencil in Driven $15 SHOP NOW No matte lipstick on hand? No worries. Solares says you can use a standard lip liner instead. "An underrated beauty tip that I think more people should know is how to use a lip liner as long-lasting lipstick," Solares says. "As matte lipsticks have become less popular and satin or gloss finishes are trending, it's become harder to achieve a long-wearing lip. One of my go-to tricks is to use a lip liner to line the lips, then completely fill in the lip with the same liner. After, apply a satin lipstick or gloss over the top and reap the benefits of a lip-stain effect and a longer-lasting lip look. This works best with a classic pencil lip liner, like the LYS Beauty Speak Love Lip Liner Pencil ($15). This liner helps nurture and condition lips with all-day staying power, so you achieve the look you want without drying out the lips."

Some of Solares's Favorite Beauty Products

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ $73 SHOP NOW "I've been using it for a while now and have fallen in love with its lightweight qualities that play well with my existing beauty routine. In addition to comfortably protecting the skin, the formula also contains DNA Repairsomes, which help to repair existing sun damage. As someone who lost my mom to melanoma skin cancer, I am a huge advocate not only for using SPF but also suncare education. This is why I love the work that Isdin does. For almost 30 years and in 12 countries, Isdin's School Photoprotection Programme has partnered with local pharmacists and dermatologists to teach kids how to enjoy the sun safely. Collaborating with global tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz, the brand founded Isdin Ballkids to host exciting events for children and share the importance of sun protection while staying healthy and active outdoors."

ALPYN Beauty Clarifying Facial Oil With Retinol & Pink Algae $56 SHOP NOW "I struggled with acne into my mid-20s and eventually nailed down a routine that had it under control. However, in the past six months, my skin has been angry, dry, and consistently breaking out. I was hesitant to try anything new or anything with active ingredients that might upset my skin more. Enter Alpyn Beauty founder Kendra Kolb Butler. She explained to me that this was formulated with skin-soothing red raspberry and moringa oil that keeps skin calm and comfortable. … Vitamin C and licorice root brighten the look of tone, and salicylic acid exfoliates pore-clogging debris. It is formulated for experienced and new-to-retinol users, visibly clearing skin and improving texture. I trusted her, took the leap, and, within the first two days of use, saw amazing improvement!"

Tip #6: The Messy Bun Isn't Going Anywhere

While there are multiple hairstyles Marjan is loving right now, including barely-there cool-girl waves and bouncy blowouts, she says the messy bun made famous by celebs like Kim Kardashian is here to stay. BRB, I'm going to try to re-create Marjan's handiwork.

Tip #7: Make Sure Your Hair Is 100% Dry Before Styling

ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer $279 SHOP NOW If you're anything like me, you've definitely tried to cheat your way to a flawless hairstyle by beginning to style your hair before it is completely dry. Marjan says this is a no-go, especially if you want a volumized look. "Make sure hair is 100% dry when blow-drying before going into style! If there is any moisture left in the hair, it will immediately fall flat," she says.

Some of Marjan's Favorite Beauty Products

Fenty Hair The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styling Cream $16 SHOP NOW "I love this to prep all my blow-dries. It plumps and thickens strands, works as a leave-in conditioner, and helps restore hair from damage."

Tip #8: Sorry, Gen Z, But Side Parts Are *It*

"I think the side part is making a comeback, which I'm really excited about," Stephen says. "This will be paired with a length that is not super long or bob length—somewhere in between with gorgeous long layers and movement."

Some of Stephen's Favorite Beauty Products

Fenty Hair The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Hair Treatment $36 SHOP NOW "One of my favorite products right now is The Comeback Kid by Fenty Hair. Busy season is approaching, and with that comes lots of styling and manipulation. The Comeback Kid allows me to treat my client's hair quickly and effectively. This is important for my clients who are on the go!"

Slip Silk Pillowcase Standard/Queen $89 SHOP NOW "These are so underrated but amazing for your hair + skin. They really help to keep the hair frizz-free and smooth and helps to keep moisture in while you toss and turn!"

KISS Ruby Kisses Matte Lipstick in Espresso $4 SHOP NOW "I think people would be surprised to know that I'm obsessed with a lipstick that I find at my local beauty supply! It's the perfect nude for me—Ruby Kisses Matte. I combine Espresso and Dolce. I always purchase two or three at a time!"

Tip #9: Set Your Makeup Layer by Layer—Not All at Once at the End

MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin Talc-Free Soft Blur Setting Powder $38 SHOP NOW "People often overlook how effective it can be to set your makeup in layers," Dedivanovic says. "Instead of applying powder at the very end of your makeup routine, try adding light layers of loose powder between steps—before eye shadow, after foundation, before cream blush, etc. This creates grip and helps lock in makeup while keeping it looking natural. The need for less touch-ups is always a good thing."

Tip #10: A Blurred, Soft-Focus Skin Finish Is In

MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin 16hr Soft Setting Spray $34 SHOP NOW Not only does Dedivanovic's aforementioned tip set makeup exceedingly well, but it also creates the blurred, soft-focus finish that he's so well-known for. Reference any of his iconic looks on Kim Kardashian to see what I mean. He says that flawless finish will continue to be the It-girl way to wear your makeup. "I anticipate a continued focus on fresh, flawless skin with soft, blurred finishes that enhance your complexion without covering it up," he says.

Some of Dedivanovic's Favorite Beauty Products

MAKEUP BY MARIO SoftSculpt Multi-Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $36 SHOP NOW "I really love my SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum. I mix it with a little moisturizer and apply it all over as a skin tint. It instantly warms and evens my skin tone and is especially beneficial this time of year as I try to hold on to whatever's left of my summer tan."

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Pro Puff $18 SHOP NOW This Master Pro Puff is part of the brand's new setting collection, and it's designed to place powder precisely where it needs to be. "My team and I worked to perfect and bring these products to life for so long, and they're a staple in my kit," Dedivanovic says. "I love how they help me build my looks in soft layers, which is a technique that's unique to my artistry."

Tip #11: Don't Treat Bronzer as Contour—It's Different

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Thick Mint $35 SHOP NOW A lot of people, myself included, tend to confuse bronzer and contour, but Ono wants you to know that they're different. "When it comes to bronzer, don't automatically think you need to apply it to your natural contours to create a sculpted complexion," she says. "Bronzer is actually great to create warmth to the skin and should be applied to where the sun naturally hits your face—tops of cheeks, temples, bridge of your nose. That warms up your complexion and gives you a healthy glow."

Tip #12: Do as Rihanna Does and Bring Blush Up to Your Temples and Use It to Distract From Tired Eyes

Fenty Beauty Fenty Cheeks Suede Waterproof Powder Blush in Petal Poppin' $28 SHOP NOW When I find out how the queen herself, Rihanna, wears her blush, I have to try it immediately and share it with everyone I know. "You don't always have to keep it at the apples of cheeks," Ono says. "Rihanna loves to bring it up through her temples and create this gorgeous wash of color. One of the best tips I ever got from Rihanna was that the best way to distract from tired eyes is with a bold blush! Try out Fenty Beauty's new Fenty Cheeks Suede Powder Blush ($28). It has a gorgeous matte finish in colors ranging from peachy pink to coral red and all your favorite pinky neutrals in between."

Some of Ono's Favorite Beauty Products

Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Hydrating Longwear Foundation $40 SHOP NOW "I'm a basics gal. You gotta have your staples! So I'll always choose a good foundation. Fenty Beauty's Soft'lit Foundation ($40) is my go-to because it gives you long-wear performance but with this incredibly natural-looking, almost lit-from-within finish on the skin. It's like you've found your perfect lighting but all the time!"

Fenty Beauty Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner $20 SHOP NOW "This one was a long time coming, and I'm a '90s girl at heart. Lined lips are so nostalgic to me and a look I've always loved. These are so creamy, beautiful, and versatile. I use them to line and also fill in. I'm obsessed!"