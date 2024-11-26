Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ICYMI, we're 99% sure we know Taylor Swift's go-to shade of red lipstick. It's widely reported that she wears Pat McGrath's LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 ($34). The classic, blue-toned red has a long-lasting formula that boasts an impressive 12-hour budge-proof wear time.

There's only one problem. It's almost always sold out. I've been checking both Pat McGrath's and Sephora's websites for months to no avail. Every time the page loads, I see a little slash through the Elson box, indicating it's *still* not available for purchase. To make matters worse, I can't even get my hands on Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson ($39), which is the exact same blue-red shade but in the brand's cream lipstick formula.

Well, up until now, because I just found a secret cheat code to get the sold-out shade right in time for the holiday party season. Pat McGrath launched a limited-edition lipstick trio that contains (you guessed it) the highly sought-after shade. Keep scrolling to snag one before it's gone for good.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Mattetrance Lipstick Trio Limited Release: Go-To Mattes $35 SHOP NOW This trio includes three mini sizes of Pat McGrath's most popular lipstick shades. There's Beautiful Stranger, which is a coral rose; Fever Dream, which is a peachy brown; and Elson, the deep blue-red color we know and love. Would I prefer the full-size option? Of course, but this mini version will hopefully keep me content until the brand restocks the full-size liquid and/or cream versions. Plus, I'm getting two stunning shades to go along with it, which is pretty much the ultimate consolation prize. Remember, this Mini Mattrance Lipstick Trio is a limited-edition item, so I suggest acting fast if you want to snag one for yourself or all of the Swifties in your life.

10 More Editor-Approved Red Lipsticks

CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Color in Gabrielle $48 SHOP NOW This intense red shade has subtle golden shimmer suspended throughout it.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen $35 SHOP NOW This cool and deep cherry red is a total showstopper.

Maybelline Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lip Color in Dancer $9 SHOP NOW This formula is vibrant, matte, transfer-proof, and long-wearing.

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick in Court $26 SHOP NOW I love this understated, warm brick-red color.

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in Tiger $26 SHOP NOW The satin-finish lipstick is just as good as the matte-finish one. Who What Wear beauty editors definitely approve of this beautiful brick-red shade called Tiger.

Prada Beauty Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in Carmino $40 SHOP NOW If cool, blue-toned reds aren't your thing, reach for this warm, spicy shade.

Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick With Hyaluronic Acid in Cranberry $22 SHOP NOW This crimson berry shade is perfect for the holidays.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain 10hr Liquid Lipstick in Frozen Pomegranate $16 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Sephora Collection. The cream lip stains are can't-miss IMO.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in MVP $25 SHOP NOW This delivers vinyl-like shine with uncompromising, bold pigment.