Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code

ICYMI, we're 99% sure we know Taylor Swift's go-to shade of red lipstick. It's widely reported that she wears Pat McGrath's LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 ($34). The classic, blue-toned red has a long-lasting formula that boasts an impressive 12-hour budge-proof wear time.

There's only one problem. It's almost always sold out. I've been checking both Pat McGrath's and Sephora's websites for months to no avail. Every time the page loads, I see a little slash through the Elson box, indicating it's *still* not available for purchase. To make matters worse, I can't even get my hands on Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson ($39), which is the exact same blue-red shade but in the brand's cream lipstick formula.

Well, up until now, because I just found a secret cheat code to get the sold-out shade right in time for the holiday party season. Pat McGrath launched a limited-edition lipstick trio that contains (you guessed it) the highly sought-after shade. Keep scrolling to snag one before it's gone for good.

Mini Mattetrance™ Lipstick Trio Limited Release: Go-To Mattes
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mini Mattetrance Lipstick Trio Limited Release: Go-To Mattes

This trio includes three mini sizes of Pat McGrath's most popular lipstick shades. There's Beautiful Stranger, which is a coral rose; Fever Dream, which is a peachy brown; and Elson, the deep blue-red color we know and love.

Would I prefer the full-size option? Of course, but this mini version will hopefully keep me content until the brand restocks the full-size liquid and/or cream versions. Plus, I'm getting two stunning shades to go along with it, which is pretty much the ultimate consolation prize.

Remember, this Mini Mattrance Lipstick Trio is a limited-edition item, so I suggest acting fast if you want to snag one for yourself or all of the Swifties in your life.

10 More Editor-Approved Red Lipsticks

Rouge Coco
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Color in Gabrielle

This intense red shade has subtle golden shimmer suspended throughout it.

Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen

This cool and deep cherry red is a total showstopper.

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lip Color - 118 Dancer - 0.17 Fl Oz
Maybelline
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lip Color in Dancer

This formula is vibrant, matte, transfer-proof, and long-wearing.

Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick
MERIT
Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick in Court

I love this understated, warm brick-red color.

Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick
MERIT
Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in Tiger

The satin-finish lipstick is just as good as the matte-finish one. Who What Wear beauty editors definitely approve of this beautiful brick-red shade called Tiger.

Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick
Prada Beauty
Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in Carmino

If cool, blue-toned reds aren't your thing, reach for this warm, spicy shade.

Ultralip High Shine Lipstick With Hyaluronic Acid
Glossier
Ultralip High Shine Lipstick With Hyaluronic Acid in Cranberry

This crimson berry shade is perfect for the holidays.

Cream Lip Stain 10hr Liquid Lipstick
SEPHORA COLLECTION
Cream Lip Stain 10hr Liquid Lipstick in Frozen Pomegranate

Don't sleep on Sephora Collection. The cream lip stains are can't-miss IMO.

Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick in MVP

This delivers vinyl-like shine with uncompromising, bold pigment.

Maybelline , Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick in Ruby For Me
Maybelline
Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick in Ruby For Me

I'm loving this true ruby-red shade.

