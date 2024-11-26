Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code
ICYMI, we're 99% sure we know Taylor Swift's go-to shade of red lipstick. It's widely reported that she wears Pat McGrath's LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 ($34). The classic, blue-toned red has a long-lasting formula that boasts an impressive 12-hour budge-proof wear time.
There's only one problem. It's almost always sold out. I've been checking both Pat McGrath's and Sephora's websites for months to no avail. Every time the page loads, I see a little slash through the Elson box, indicating it's *still* not available for purchase. To make matters worse, I can't even get my hands on Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson ($39), which is the exact same blue-red shade but in the brand's cream lipstick formula.
Well, up until now, because I just found a secret cheat code to get the sold-out shade right in time for the holiday party season. Pat McGrath launched a limited-edition lipstick trio that contains (you guessed it) the highly sought-after shade. Keep scrolling to snag one before it's gone for good.
This trio includes three mini sizes of Pat McGrath's most popular lipstick shades. There's Beautiful Stranger, which is a coral rose; Fever Dream, which is a peachy brown; and Elson, the deep blue-red color we know and love.
Would I prefer the full-size option? Of course, but this mini version will hopefully keep me content until the brand restocks the full-size liquid and/or cream versions. Plus, I'm getting two stunning shades to go along with it, which is pretty much the ultimate consolation prize.
Remember, this Mini Mattrance Lipstick Trio is a limited-edition item, so I suggest acting fast if you want to snag one for yourself or all of the Swifties in your life.
10 More Editor-Approved Red Lipsticks
This intense red shade has subtle golden shimmer suspended throughout it.
This cool and deep cherry red is a total showstopper.
This formula is vibrant, matte, transfer-proof, and long-wearing.
I love this understated, warm brick-red color.
The satin-finish lipstick is just as good as the matte-finish one. Who What Wear beauty editors definitely approve of this beautiful brick-red shade called Tiger.
If cool, blue-toned reds aren't your thing, reach for this warm, spicy shade.
This crimson berry shade is perfect for the holidays.
Don't sleep on Sephora Collection. The cream lip stains are can't-miss IMO.
This delivers vinyl-like shine with uncompromising, bold pigment.
I'm loving this true ruby-red shade.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
