It's Official: Experts Can't Get Enough of These 6 Winter Nail Trends

If there's one season I love to get my nails done in, it's winter. From deep, dark nail designs to festive nail art, this is the time when I have fun with my manicure. Most of the year, you'll catch me sporting a nude nail design, but in winter, I love everything from red nail polish to navy French tips. However, we all know how quickly beauty trends change, so although I was bang on trend this time last year, I'm already thinking about what winter nail trends we can expect in 2026.
As a beauty editor, I chat to nail artists and experts daily, and I recently caught up with Agathe Massé, resident nail artist at one of my favourite nail care brands, Manucurist. Below, Massé shared her expert opinion on the biggest winter nail trends of 2026, and it's safe to say that there's something for everyone. Whether you still want to rock a neutral nail look this season, or you want to try something new, there are plenty of trending manicures to inspire your winter look. Keep scrolling to see my favourites...
6 Winter Nail Trends to Try This Season
1. Frosted Finish
If you want to get into the festive spirit this season, I highly recommend a frosted manicure. An elegant take on Christmassy nails, I can see this being so popular this winter. "Pearlescent and glazed nails are still trending this winter, but with a cooler, frostier finish," says Massé. "Iridescent whites, soft pinks and champagne tones create a delicate, pearl-like effect."
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Get the Look:
Manucurist
Active™ Shine Icy
Essie
Metallic White Varnish
OPI
Alpine Snow® Nail Polish
2. Winter Whites
If dark winter nail colours aren't your thing, winter whites are an excellent choice. "White nails are taking on a more sophisticated look this winter," says Massé. "Creamy opaque whites, pearly shades and subtle shimmer finishes are all trending, inspired by winter light and textures. They're a chic alternative to traditional festive nail art and work particularly well during the Christmas season."
Get the Look:
Essie
Marshmallow Nail Polish
Manucurist
Crème Nail Polish
Rimmel
White Hot Love Nail Polish
3. Fine French Tips
"Fine French tips are one of the key nail trends this winter, particularly following the looks seen at Fashion Week," explains Massé. "The idea is to create a very thin line along the tip of the nail for a modern take on the classic French manicure. This season, we're seeing colourful tips as well as metallic finishes, especially silver and chrome, which create a jewellery-like effect."
Get the Look:
Mylee
Liner Gel Polish French Cancan
Manucurist
Fine Tip Brush
Mylee
Stamp It Out Nail Stamper
4. Black Cherry
A shade I'm loving right now is black cherry. "Deep, rich colours are always popular in winter, and this season we're seeing a strong focus on burgundy and black cherry shades," Massé tells me. "These colours instantly make a manicure look elegant, especially with a high-shine finish. They work beautifully on both short, rounded nails and longer shapes."
Get the Look:
OPI
Black Cherry Chutney Nail Polish
Clinique
Black Honey Nail Polish
Nailberry
Noirberry Nail Lacquer
5. Creamy Chocolate
Chocolate brown nails are timeless, and this creamy hue looks so chic. "From soft taupe and creamy coffee tones to rich chocolate brown, these colours offer a warmer alternative to classic beige nails," says Massé. "Inspired by autumn/winter fashion collections, they bring a modern, understated feel to any manicure. They look especially chic on short, softly rounded nails with a glossy finish."
Get the Look:
Essie
All Checked Out Nail Polish
Rimmel
Super Gel Nail Polish Venus
Nailberry
Taupe LA Nail Lacquer
6. Milky Manicure
Yes, milky nails are still very much in style. "Milky nails are one of the biggest trends this winter," says Massé. "The look is all about a sheer, glossy finish that enhances the natural nail. Think milky whites, soft pinks and delicate peach shades. It's a minimal yet sophisticated manicure that looks particularly good on short nails."
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.