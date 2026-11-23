While for most, winter is a time to get excited about their next winter coat, chic layering or a new pair of boots, as a beauty editor, what excites me most about this time of year is the beauty inspo. Often, as the temperatures drop, we approach our beauty routine with a little more vigour—think blurring bases, statement lips, and, of course, party season makeup. And this applies to our nails too, as the best winter nail trends always deliver on max chicness, causing many of us (myself included) to ditch our usual nude looks in favour of something richer, moodier and oh-so-luxe.
To prove it, I spoke to an expert, nail manager at Paint Nails London, Jordyn Smith, to find out which nail colours she predicts we’ll all be asking for this season. And, as expected, they delivered on the drama. Save this for your next nail appointment and prepare for your chicest set yet…
7 Winter Nail Colour Trends 2026
1. Black Cherry
“We always see darker reds become popular as the weather gets colder, but this winter I think black cherry will be a particular favourite,” says Smith. “It's very reminiscent of the iconic Chanel Rouge Noir nail varnish—that really deep, almost-black red that's never quite gone out of fashion. It also looks great on shorter nails too, especially with a really glossy finish.”
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Black Cherry Chutney Nail Polish
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Le Vernis Nail Colour Rouge Noir
2. Espresso Brown
“Brown nails aren't going anywhere, but I think we'll see people moving away from the lighter latte shades and towards much deeper chocolate and espresso tones,” Smith told me. “It's a really easy colour to wear and goes with pretty much everything in a winter wardrobe. It's also a nice option for someone who usually sticks to black or dark red but wants a change.”
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L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Taupe La
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Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre
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Nail Polish in Roasted Cocoa
3. Frosted Pearl
“For a lighter colour, I think we'll see a lot of people asking for a bit of shimmer this winter, but not necessarily full glitter nails,” says Smith. “Frosted pearl is a lovely way to do that. It's essentially a sheer, milky base with a subtle pearly finish over the top. You still get that wintry, slightly icy look, but it's understated enough to wear every day.”
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Le Vernis in Blanc Alpin
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Nail Lacquer in Inner Glow
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Nail Polish in Make it Mythical
4. Midnight Navy
“Navy is one of those colours that people don't always think to ask for, but it looks so good,” Smith told me. “This winter, I think really dark, inky blues will be popular, particularly with a high-shine finish.” My personal favourite? Essie's Caviar Bar. It has the most gorgeous blue-meets-black tone.
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Longwear Nail Polish in Caviar Bar
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Le Vernis in Fugueuse
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Quick Dry Nail Paint in Navy Night
5. Mulberry Plum
“We tend to see lots of burgundy and reds during the winter months, so I think plum will be a nice change this year,” says Smith. “I'm talking about those deep, slightly purple shades, somewhere between berry and aubergine. They're still dark enough for winter but feel a bit different, especially if you've been wearing red nails throughout autumn.”
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Rimmel
Nail Polish in Black Cherries
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Nail Polish in Aubergine
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Nail Polish in Deep Fig
6. Cashmere Grey
“For something a little different, I think softer greys are going to have a moment this winter, particularly those with a little bit of taupe or lilac running through them,” says Smith. “These make a nice alternative to the usual nude manicure for a modern take on neutrals.”
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Gel Effect in Hyde Park Place
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Nail Polish in Naked
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Original Nail Polish in Chinchilly
7. Antique Gold
“Lastly, gold nails are always popular around Christmas,” explained Smith, “but I think we'll see more muted metallics this year rather than really bright gold or chunky glitter. Think champagne gold, slightly brushed finishes and softer shimmer. It's still festive, but feels a bit more wearable, particularly if you don't normally go for anything too sparkly.” For an added twist, add nail art like the cute gold polka dot set pictured above.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.