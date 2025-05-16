"Skin Tint" Nails Are the Understated Manicure Trend I Know I'll Be Spotting Everywhere This Summer
Minimalists will love this chic, natural nail design.
As a beauty editor, it's my job to stay on top of the latest nail trends. While spring and summer have seen the arrival of brighter, bolder manicures (take yellow French tips and pastel nail art for example), as a minimalist, I'm still favouring those subtle trends such as almond milk nails and sweetpea nails.
However, there seems to be a new trend brewing that is even more minimal, and I think it might just be my new favourite. Say hello to "skin tint" nails.
What Are Skin Tint Nails?
You might be asking yourself, "What on earth are skin tint nails?" Well, much like the popular makeup product, this nail trend is all about creating that "your nails, but better" look. Think sheer, glossy polishes that allow your natural nails to shine through. If you're still not sure, here's a little makeup analogy. While foundations will often cover blemishes and redness, skin tints work to enhance your natural skin texture and allow you to fully embrace the skin that you're in.
Not only is this nail trend incredibly elegant, but it makes your nails look so healthy, goes with everything in your wardrobe and is super low-maintenance. If that's not enough to convince you to give it a go, perhaps the below manicure looks will...
Skin Tint Nails Inspiration
Glowy skin might be trending, but glowing nails is where it's at this summer. A high-shine top coat is the way to go for this look.
So natural and sophisticated.
Ask your manicurist to find your perfect nude nail polish to help achieve a skin tint manicure.
This trend will make your nails look so healthy.
I'm seriously obsessed with this understated look.
Let your natural nails do all the talking this season.
If you want a very slight hint of colour, opt for a sheer, rosy pink.
Shop the Trend
It doesn't get much better than a Hermès nail polish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
