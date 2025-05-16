As a beauty editor, it's my job to stay on top of the latest nail trends. While spring and summer have seen the arrival of brighter, bolder manicures (take yellow French tips and pastel nail art for example), as a minimalist, I'm still favouring those subtle trends such as almond milk nails and sweetpea nails.

However, there seems to be a new trend brewing that is even more minimal, and I think it might just be my new favourite. Say hello to "skin tint" nails.

What Are Skin Tint Nails?

You might be asking yourself, "What on earth are skin tint nails?" Well, much like the popular makeup product, this nail trend is all about creating that "your nails, but better" look. Think sheer, glossy polishes that allow your natural nails to shine through. If you're still not sure, here's a little makeup analogy. While foundations will often cover blemishes and redness, skin tints work to enhance your natural skin texture and allow you to fully embrace the skin that you're in.

Not only is this nail trend incredibly elegant, but it makes your nails look so healthy, goes with everything in your wardrobe and is super low-maintenance. If that's not enough to convince you to give it a go, perhaps the below manicure looks will...

Skin Tint Nails Inspiration

Glowy skin might be trending, but glowing nails is where it's at this summer. A high-shine top coat is the way to go for this look.

So natural and sophisticated.

Ask your manicurist to find your perfect nude nail polish to help achieve a skin tint manicure.

This trend will make your nails look so healthy.

I'm seriously obsessed with this understated look.

Let your natural nails do all the talking this season.

If you want a very slight hint of colour, opt for a sheer, rosy pink.

Shop the Trend