"Skin Tint" Nails Are the Understated Manicure Trend I Know I'll Be Spotting Everywhere This Summer

Minimalists will love this chic, natural nail design.

Skin Tint Nails
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @matejanova, @paintedbyjools)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a beauty editor, it's my job to stay on top of the latest nail trends. While spring and summer have seen the arrival of brighter, bolder manicures (take yellow French tips and pastel nail art for example), as a minimalist, I'm still favouring those subtle trends such as almond milk nails and sweetpea nails.

However, there seems to be a new trend brewing that is even more minimal, and I think it might just be my new favourite. Say hello to "skin tint" nails.

What Are Skin Tint Nails?

You might be asking yourself, "What on earth are skin tint nails?" Well, much like the popular makeup product, this nail trend is all about creating that "your nails, but better" look. Think sheer, glossy polishes that allow your natural nails to shine through. If you're still not sure, here's a little makeup analogy. While foundations will often cover blemishes and redness, skin tints work to enhance your natural skin texture and allow you to fully embrace the skin that you're in.

Not only is this nail trend incredibly elegant, but it makes your nails look so healthy, goes with everything in your wardrobe and is super low-maintenance. If that's not enough to convince you to give it a go, perhaps the below manicure looks will...

Skin Tint Nails Inspiration

@harrietwestmoreland skin tint nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Glowy skin might be trending, but glowing nails is where it's at this summer. A high-shine top coat is the way to go for this look.

@paintedbyjools skin tint nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

So natural and sophisticated.

@paintedbyjools skin tint nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Ask your manicurist to find your perfect nude nail polish to help achieve a skin tint manicure.

@raelondonnails skin tint nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

This trend will make your nails look so healthy.

@paintedbyjools skin tint nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I'm seriously obsessed with this understated look.

@matejanova skin tint nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Let your natural nails do all the talking this season.

@paintedbyjools skin tint nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you want a very slight hint of colour, opt for a sheer, rosy pink.

Shop the Trend

Manucurist Active Smooth
Manucurist
Active Smooth

This is the perfect nail polish for this trend. Plus, the clever formula protects and nourishes the nails.

Nailberry Au Naturel Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Au Naturel Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

What a gorgeous shade!

Active Smooth 03
Manucurist
Active Smooth 03

Such a chic option for darker skin tones.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel - 01 Rose Porcelaine
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 01 Rose Porcelaine

It doesn't get much better than a Hermès nail polish.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸