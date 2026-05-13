It’s official: summer 2026 is shaping up to be the season of the statement pedicure. After years of soap nails, soft nudes and sheer pinks being the most popular pedicure colours to pair with your sandals, consider this summer the chance to let your toes take centre stage again. Yes, according to experts, once the sunshine hits (surely any day now in the UK, right?) we’ll be switching our pared-back pedis for more playful pops of colour.
Fear not, though, if brights are not your thing, then let me assure you that this season’s best summer pedicure trends strike the perfect balance of main-character energy while still feeling polished. Think juicy sorbet shades, high-shine finishes, and the return of some timeless classics, which all have one thing in common: they’re genuinely wearable.
Ahead, the mood-boosting pedicure colours that experts predict will dominate summer 2026. Trust us, everyone’s about to be asking where you got your toes done.
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1. Peach Crème
Soft, flattering, and about as neutral as this summer’s pedicure trends get, this peach pedicure shade is 2026's answer to French tips. It sits somewhere between a warm apricot and a creamy nude and looks flattering on everyone’s toes—plus it goes with absolutely everything. “Peach crème is a real standout for summer as it adds warmth and a healthy glow to the skin, making it particularly flattering in sandals,” explains Townhouse founder and creative director, Juanita Huber-Millet.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Pamplemousse
This soft cantaloupe shade of peach is infused with a pearlescent sheen that looks so pretty in the sunshine.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 407 Sunset Surfer
A warm peachy hue with a fine iridescent sparkle that catches the light beautifully.