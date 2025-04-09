Don't Talk to Me About Sheer Nail Polish Unless It's This Exact OPI Shade Combination

Spring is all about layering. From stylish trench coats to classic cotton jumpers, I'm always on the lookout for those lightweight layers that can take my outfit to the next level. However, did you know that layering is also a popular nail trend for the warmer months? Yep, if you didn't know, all of the best nail artists are layering their favourite sheer nail polishes in order to get the perfect milky finish.

I don't know about you, but I think that this sheer, milky nail trend is one of the chicest options to go for this spring, and there's a certain shade combination that has stolen my heart.

You see, I was scrolling through some of my favourite nail looks from last spring and summer to help get inspired for the season ahead, and I saw that one of my favourite nail artists, Iram Shelton, had created the most elegant almond milk manicure by layering two popular OPI nail polishes. What nail polishes did she use, I hear you ask? None other than Funny Bunny and Put it in Neutral.

Nail artist Iram Shelton wearing a mix of OPI Funny Bunny and Put it in Neutral on her nails.

You can't tell me that this isn't the chicest manicure you have ever seen. I love the milky taupe shade that these two nail polishes create when layered together, and the sheer finish is so on trend.

If you want something just a little bit lighter, I also noticed another top nail artist, Georgia Rae, mixing these two nail shades with OPI's Baby, Take a Vow for a super-sheer, milky-white mani.

Georgia Rae wearing a mix of OPI Funny Bunny, Put it in Neutral and Baby, Take a Vow on her nails.

As a beauty editor and a nail trend expert, I predict that this sheer, layered nail look will be huge this spring and summer, so keep on scrolling to see more of my favourite nail polish combinations...

See More Sheer, Layered Nail Looks

Nail artist Mateja Novakovic has combined the shades Milky White and Nude from Manucurist to create this sheer, milky look.

This milky pink mani is a mix of Donna and Spun Out Of Dreams from Bio Sculpture.

Another stunning Bio Sculpture creation using the shades Luka and Anthea.

How gorgeous is this glossy pink finish? A combination of Rose and Luka from Bio Sculpture.

Shop the Best Sheer Nail Polishes for Layering

OPI Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £16 SHOP NOW An absolute classic.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina £30 SHOP NOW The perfect milky pink shade.

OPI Nail Polish in Put It in Neutral £16 SHOP NOW Another chic, milky pink option from OPI.

OPI Nail Polish in Baby, Take a Vow £16 SHOP NOW Such a great spring shade.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Au Naturel £17 SHOP NOW Think of this nail polish as your nails, but better.