Of All the Nail Colours Trending Right Now, These 6 Are the Classiest and Most Versatile

People tend to fall into two camps when it comes to their nail choice— bold and bright or timeless neutrals . Typically, I’m all for a head-turning manicure choice with tomato reds and sky blues being the kinds of shades that I tend to gravitate towards. However, 2024 has undoubtedly been the year of the nail trend and with so many incredible nails looks emerging each week I’ve been inspired to step out of my manicure comfort zone over the last few months. And while, for some, that might look like swapping their sheer nail colours for some more experimental nail art or a more head-turning hue , for me that means ditching my rainbow manicures for something a little more pared-back —and, right now, that means light nail colours.

“A light coloured manicure is easy to DIY and actually longer-lasting than brighter or darker hues,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets . “Any regrowth with paler, skin-toned or sheer colours is almost imperceptible which makes it the ultimate low-maintenance manicure already.” For me, as a beauty editor who loves a lazy beauty routine and a busy mum of two, this in itself is enough to convince me of the joys of light nail colours. However, easy upkeep aside, experts agree that light manicures are also delightfully on-trend right now.

“My clients share my love for a neutral colour so they love light nail colours,” says international manicurist Georgia Rae . “Often I’ll mix colours to create a bespoke nude for my client depending on their skin tone, but a consistently popular shade is Bio Sculpture’s Sweet Candy Breath—a soft pink—which is universally flattering and the perfect blend of neutral tones.” And best of all? Light nail colours truly go with everything. Call them boring if you like, but if you haven’t got time to switch up your nails with your outfit then a light manicure might just be your new best friend.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 6 of the best light nail colours if you want to take a more pared-back approach to your next manicure.

The best light nail colours

1. Baby Pink

Style Notes: Far from boring, baby pink nails are everywhere right now and they’re surprisingly versatile. Rather than the bold Barbie pink fuchsia shades that dominated last summer, baby pink is more wearable and makes nails look incredibly healthy. “Simple and barely there, the perfect pale pink polish always looks well-groomed and expensive, whilst the hint of pink enhances the natural undertone of nails and camouflages any imperfections—resulting in brighter, healthy looking nails with high shine,” says Streets.

A subtle shimmer and some of the most minimalist nail art pairs perfectly with this soft pink manicure.

Get the look:

Essie Nail Polish in 13 Mademoiselle £9 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Lacquer Dulce De Leche £14 £8 SHOP NOW

2. Milky White

Style Notes: The jewel in the ‘clean-girl’ nail’s crown is a milky mani —and I understand why. It’s simple, minimal, and makes nails look naturally healthy. “Sheer whites or creamy neutrals look super chic on any nail length—short or long,” explains Streets. “The neutral colour looks clean and polished, and works perfectly as an understated shade that complements any ensemble.”

Glazed finishes are still hugely popular and look so good with light nail colours as this opalescent white combo proves.

Get the look:

OPI Funny Bunny Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW

Mavala Nail Colour in White £6 SHOP NOW

3. Pale Peach

Style notes: Not technically a neutral, but not as bold as a bright, peach nails have been dominating the top of the most-requested manicure shades in salons this summer—and they’re surprisingly wearable. Rather than electric orange or Aperol-inspired saturation, we’re talking soft apricots, corals and salmon pinks to get this look at home.

If you want to experiment with a lighter nail colour that you haven’t worn before then ombré tips are a great way to do it as the colour sheers from opaque to transparent. This peachy colourway is perfect for summer.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Brighton Grove Neon Lite Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW

4. Sheer Glow

Style Notes: I might be cheating here, but the most popular light nail colour of 2024 so far is barely a colour at all—it’s a finish. Sheer , glossy, and ultra-natural, the nail glow manicure is the perfect goes-with-everything natural nail look. “Often described as the ‘no makeup mani’, a nail glow is designed to enhance your natural nail colour, give a super glossy finish and the illusion of perfected nails in one easy step,” explains Streets. “The polish is usually applied with just one or two coats to bare nails and is an efficient way to achieve a groomed and healthy looking effect that I can’t get enough of.”

Because this light nail colour is so barely-there, the finishing touches are really important. “To improve the longevity of your manicure, I would be applying cuticle oil regularly, especially as a final step in your night routine, to allow it to work overnight,” advises Rae.

Get the look:

Dior Vernis Nail Glow £25 SHOP NOW

Manucurist Active Glow™ Blueberry £16 SHOP NOW

5. Soft Lilac

Style Notes: You wouldn’t necessarily think of purple as a pared-back nail choice, but it’s all about getting the shade right. Pale lavenders, soft lilacs, and hazy orchids all look beautiful on the nail—and make a slightly more wearable alternative to the blue nail trend that we’ve seen taking off this year.

Streets recommends experimenting with the finish of this light nail colour, with chrome overlays top of her list, but soft lilac also so chic as part of a negative-space nail design .

Get the look:

Essie 37 Lilacism Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Immortelle 135 Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW

6. Beige Tint

Style Notes: Nude nails are so timeless and a shade exists to suit every skin tone, but a beige manicure is the colour that you’ll spot on the nails of the chicest people. From almost imperceptible BB cream manicures to warmer, sandy taupe shades, beige nails are the opposite of boring. In fact, this light shade goes with absolutely everything and makes nails look incredibly polished and put-together.

There’s room to have fun here too, this manicure uses three different milky neturals to create a tonal beige manicure.

Get the look:

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish in Cashew Butter £10 SHOP NOW