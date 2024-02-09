I’m a Pro at Spotting Nail Trends—This Spring-Ready Colour Is About to Take Over
If you've read our guide to the biggest spring and summer fashion trends of 2024, then you'll know that there are certain colours that are set to be huge this year. From snow whites to metallic finishes, there's plenty to choose from, but as someone who favours a subtle pop of colour, I'll definitely be opting for the sky blue trend. If you didn't know, this soft, blue hue was seen all over the runways at the likes of Stella McCartney, Fendi and Versace, paired with soft cream shades and silver accessories. After seeing all of the outfits, I have fallen in love with this chic colourway, and have already purchased some sky blue items to add to my wardrobe.
One look on Instagram and you will see this trend everywhere.
However, as a beauty editor, I've also been thinking about how to add this shade into my beauty routine. Although I won't be opting for blue lipstick anytime soon, I've decided that I'm bringing back this nail colour for spring and summer, and after seeing the pictures below, I'm thinking you might want to do the same. This shade was pretty big last year, with celebrities such as Sofia Richie Grainge and Sabrina Carpenter jumping on the trend, and if the runways are anything to go by, I think it's going to be back and bigger than ever come March and April. So, if you want to get ahead and give sky blue nails a go, keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
Sky-Blue Nail Inspiration
This colour is perfect for those of you who like a subtle statement.
It makes both short and long nails pop.
How cool is this ombré design?
Yep, you can also get sky blue French tips.
So, so chic.
This colour has me dreaming of warmer days.
The shade pairs beautifully with soft yellows and creamy whites.
Ok fine, you've convinced me. I'll get sky blue French tips too.
Chanel have created the perfect sky blue nail polish.
Told you Sabrina Carpenter was a fan.
Another gorgeous designer option.
Need I say more?
The Best Sky-Blue Nail Polishes to Shop:
This shade is slightly darker if you want a stronger pop of colour.
Gucci have also created a beautiful, sky blue shade.
Prefer a more grey-toned blue? This will look so chic in the spring and summer months.
Another ideal option for those who want to make a statement.
Rimmel's nail polishes are so affordable, and the colour payoff is seriously impressive.
