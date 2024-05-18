Not All Nail Art Is Out There—11 Classic Designs That Are Simple, Chic and Will Always Be In Style

Where a trip to the nail salon once only required you to make a simple choice of nail colour , the surge in popularity of nail art over the last few years means that nails are where it’s at when it comes to embracing your playful side and having fun with some more head-turning designs. From tortoiseshell print to ‘90s metallic tips , this year’s nail trends are bold and bright. But if you prefer to take a more pared-back approach to your manicures then look no further, as clear nail designs are emerging as one of the chicest nail trends of 2024—and they’re perfect for minimalists.

“Designs using clear nail polish are super versatile and appeal to all, whether you’re a minimalist and just looking for a subtle shine enhancement to your natural nails or into design and the negative space aesthetic ,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets . “They’re easy to DIY, long-lasting, durable and the regrowth is almost imperceptible, so it makes for the ultimate low-maintenance manicure.”

Streets predicts that animal print tips, metallic embellishments and glowing “no-makeup mani” nails will be some of the biggest clear nail design trends this year, as well as jelly polishes that deliver a sheer wash of colour over a clear base.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best clear nail designs for your next manicure.

Clear Nail Design Inspiration

These microscopic monochrome dots add a subtle playfulness to this perfectly groomed nail look.

These micro pressed flowers are utterly enchanting, and so beautiful paired with bare nails.

Blue nails are a big trend this year, but if block colour feels too bold then these metallic half moons paired with a clear base is a more subtle option.

Of course clear nails designs aren't just for the minimalists, these '70s-inspired smiley flowers are so cute.

Streets predicts that molten polishes and 3D sculptural embellishments will be one of the most popular ways to "add interest and dimension to your clear nail design". This one is perfect for festival season.

The "frombré" manicure looks set to be one of the biggest nail trends of the summer. Strictly speaking, it's not actually a clear nail design- but it gives the illusion of one. The only difference being that the white French tip blends into the peachy nail colour.

Colourful French tips continue to dominate the most popular nail art looks, but this double French design looks so striking with the negative space allowing the clear nail to take shine through.

A subtle palm tree design and a reverse French manicure makes for a summer-ready take on the clear nail look.

Proving that patterned nails don't have to be maximalist, I adore the simplicty of these abstract squiggles on a sheer base.

'90s nail trends are enjoying a resurgence this year, but this gem-adorned clear manicure is an elevated take on the heavily embellished looks that have been dominating.

Sheer tinted bases and shimmery top coats are a great way to add a touch of playfulness to a clear nail design, and this ultra-fine silver sparkle looks beautiful.

The Best Polishes For Clear Nail Designs At Home

CHANEL La Base Camelia £29 SHOP NOW

Streets recommends this as the perfect base coat for clear nail designs. "It strengthens, smooths, nourishes and corrects imperfections, leaving a protective layer with a slightly rosy finish. It's great on its own for a natural-looking manicure or to prep nails for polish or designs," she explains.

Manucurist Active Shine £16 SHOP NOW

I've been switching between the Manucurist Active range for an array of clear nail polish looks, but I currently love this shine polish for adding a subtle dusting of shimmer while caring for my nail health with a dose of antixodants.

Nails Inc Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment £9 SHOP NOW

Glow-boosting nail treatments are having a moment and really lend themselves to the clear nail design trend. Streets love this one for a "sheer, ultra-hydrating formula with a pretty pink tint that's perfect to get the trending nail glow look".

Barry M Cosmetics Plumpy Topcoat £4 SHOP NOW

You don't have to spend a lot for an expensive-looking clear manicure. This one from Barry M is less than £4 and delivers the kind of juicy, high-shine gloss that you'd expect from a professional gel manicure.