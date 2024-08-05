French Tips Aren't My Thing—I'm Requesting the "Naked French" Instead to Look Polished

If there is one thing I love, it's a minimal manicure. Give me all the sheer nail polishes, Bubble Bath nails and classy neutral nail colours. I might push the boat out with a dark red manicure or a new nail trend every once in a while, but for the most part I favour a neutral hue. There is one minimal nail look that I've never really gotten on board with, and that's a French manicure. While I love the timeless nail art look on others, the stark white tips can almost look too bright on my hands. So, when I discovered the "naked French" manicure via celebrity manicurist Georgia Rae, I was quickly converted. So what exactly is the "naked French"?

What Is The "Naked French" Manicure?

Rather than using a standard white polish to create the French tips, the "naked French" instead uses a sheer white or cream polish. The result is much softer but still has the perfecting effects to make your natural nails look neat—think of it as a skin tint for your nail tips. It conceals while letting your natural nails shine through. "Applying this as a French tip as opposed to a solid white looks so fresh and gives the illusion of naturally perfect nails," says Rae.

Naked French Manicure Ideas

The naked French manicure looks great on short, rounded nails when you want your hands to look pulled together. Apply a soft, sheer pink nail polish first before using a fine-tipped nail art brush to apply a coat of sheer white polish on the tips to define and perfect.

Proof that the naked French mani looks chic on all nail shapes, including this long rounded look.

Yes, this trend also works for short nails. A micro French tip along the free edge of the nail is sure-fire way to ensure your hands look neat.

If you want something a little bolder, opt for a creamy beige tip which will give more definition while remaining more subdued that a bright white French tip. I love this manicure from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Get The Look

Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover £8 £5 SHOP NOW Having neat cuticles is key to making this manicure look professional. Sally Hansen's cuticle remover gently dissolves away dead skin around the cuticle, making it easy to remove with a cuticle pusher.

Tweezerman Dual Sided Pushy Cuticle Stick £16 SHOP NOW Gently push back the cuticles to create a neat foundation for your polish application.

CHANEL Le Vernis Ballerina 111 Longwear Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW A sheer pink is a staple of the French manicure. In my opinion, Chanel's Ballerina is the ultimate sheer pink for this look.

essie Original Nail Polish in 5 Allure £10 £7 SHOP NOW For the French tips, use a sheer off-white hue to create a softer look than a traditional French manicure. Essie's Allure is loved by many.

H&M 2-Pack Nail Art Brushes £4 SHOP NOW A fine-tipped nail brush will make getting a precise line so much easier. These handy brushes will come in handy for several nail art looks.

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat £11 SHOP NOW I've tried many, many nail polish top coats and confirm that this is the best one out there. It makes my manicures last for over a week, and makes your nail polish look like gel.

CND Solaroil Nail and Cuticle Conditioner £14 £11 SHOP NOW To maintain your "naked French" manicure, apply a cuticle oil daily to hydrate the cuticles and keep your nails looking healthy. I keep mine on my bedside table to remind me to apply before bed.