This Chic Nail Design Will Make Your French Tip Manicure Look So Expensive

Grace Lindsay
By
published

French-tip nails have grown in popularity over the past few months, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down this summer. There are lots of different ways to wear this chic design, from a classic white tip to pastel French tips and even red French tips. However, for those of you who really want to take your manicure up a notch, let me introduce you to chrome French tips.

Combining two of the biggest nail trends of the season, a chrome French tip manicure is one of the most elegant nail designs I have come across. Why do I love it so much, I hear you ask? Not only does it make your French tip manicure look so expensive, but it also adds a fun touch while still remaining relatively simple.

Believe it or not, this manicure is actually easy to recreate from home thanks to clever nail products such as chrome top coats and French tip nail pens. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite chrome French tip nail designs alongside all of the products you could ever need to try the trend out for yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and get ready to have some serious nail envy...

Chrome French-Tip Nail Inspiration

Rochelle Humes chrome French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

These chrome French tips look so chic.

@nailartbyqueenie colourful chrome French tip manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Prefer something a bit more colourful? This fun manicure should do the trick.

@nailartbyqueenie chrome French tip manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

A chrome finish really does elevate a French manicure.

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist

A photo posted by on

Green French tips are so on trend.

@iramshelton French tip manicure with chrome finish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A shiny finish makes your manicure look so expensive.

@iramshelton chrome and pearl French tip manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist

A photo posted by on

I love watching this nail transformation.

Products You Need for Chrome French Tips:

Nails Inc Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish
Nails. Inc
Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish

Thanks to Nails. Inc's clever chrome polish you can get the finish without going to the salon.

MANUCURIST NAIL ART BRUSH
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

This thin nail-art brush will make doing a French tip so much easier.

KIKO MILANO White French Manicure Pen
Kiko Milano
White French Manicure Pen

This pen is also great for doing a French tip.

Nails Inc Neon Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio
Nails Inc
Neon Mani Marker Nail Art Pen Trio

Want to go for a colourful French tip? Nails. Inc has you covered.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish
OPI
Infinite Shine Nail Polish

How stunning is this shade? The pearlescent hue will earn you so many compliments.

essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat

Such a fun chrome finish.

Palette Pearl Top Coat
Palette London
Pearl Top Coat

Apply this top coat to your nail colour of choice for a polished look.

Explore More:
Nail Art Nails Nail Polish
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸