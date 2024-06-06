This Chic Nail Design Will Make Your French Tip Manicure Look So Expensive
French-tip nails have grown in popularity over the past few months, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down this summer. There are lots of different ways to wear this chic design, from a classic white tip to pastel French tips and even red French tips. However, for those of you who really want to take your manicure up a notch, let me introduce you to chrome French tips.
Combining two of the biggest nail trends of the season, a chrome French tip manicure is one of the most elegant nail designs I have come across. Why do I love it so much, I hear you ask? Not only does it make your French tip manicure look so expensive, but it also adds a fun touch while still remaining relatively simple.
Believe it or not, this manicure is actually easy to recreate from home thanks to clever nail products such as chrome top coats and French tip nail pens. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite chrome French tip nail designs alongside all of the products you could ever need to try the trend out for yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and get ready to have some serious nail envy...
Chrome French-Tip Nail Inspiration
These chrome French tips look so chic.
Prefer something a bit more colourful? This fun manicure should do the trick.
A chrome finish really does elevate a French manicure.
Green French tips are so on trend.
A shiny finish makes your manicure look so expensive.
I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.
I love watching this nail transformation.
Products You Need for Chrome French Tips:
Thanks to Nails. Inc's clever chrome polish you can get the finish without going to the salon.
Want to go for a colourful French tip? Nails. Inc has you covered.
How stunning is this shade? The pearlescent hue will earn you so many compliments.
Apply this top coat to your nail colour of choice for a polished look.
-
