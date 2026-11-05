I'll admit, I tend to avoid sparkle wherever I can. Don't get me wrong, I think it looks incredible on other people. Whether it's sparkly fashion choices, eyeshadow, blush or nail trends, I always admire people's looks, but on me? It just doesn't feel right. That's why, when sparkly nail looks inevitably take over during the winter months, I tend to play it safe and stick with a milky manicure. But yesterday, during a late-night Instagram scroll, I came across an elegant take on the winter nail look that stopped me in my tracks—introducing the frosted nail trend.
Created by nail artist Mateja Novakovic, this icy nail look ticks all of my boxes. The neutral base keeps things fresh and minimal, while the subtle shimmer adds a hint of frostiness that feels perfectly on-season. I'm convinced minimalists everywhere will be choosing this manicure for winter.
Novakovic used the new Manucurist Active Shine Nail Polish in Icy, which I plan on adding to my basket ASAP. Below, I've rounded up even more stylish ways to wear frosted nails this season, along with the best nail polishes to get the look at home. You are welcome...
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.