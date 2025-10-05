There's no denying that autumn nail trends are often dominated by deep, moody shades. From navy nails to red, black and burgundy, this rich colour palette makes a comeback every single year. However, if you want to switch things up ever so slightly this season, I've spotted a chic nail colour trend on Instagram that I predict is one to watch this October. Say hello to aubergine nails.
I first spotted this look on nail artist Mateja Novakovic. She used a Manucurist polish to create this aubergine manicure, and it's safe to say that I am obsessed with the glossy, rich hue. While it's similar to burgundy, it has a more prominent purple tone, giving it this cooler finish that I can't get enough of.
Not only will it pair perfectly with your autumn wardrobe, but the pop of purple is a chic way to incorporate a hint of colour into your look this season. I'm usually a neutral nail gal through and through, but after seeing this maniure, even I'm convinced to give it a go. Below, I've rounded up some of the most stunning aubergine nail looks that I've screenshotted ahead of my next salon appointment, and I highly suggest that you check them out instead of reaching for your usual burgundy shade...
Aubergine Nail Inspiration
This aubergine hue looks so chic with a high-shine finish.
Pair with green and gold jewellery for the ultimate fashion statement.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.