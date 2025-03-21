White French Tips Are Classic, But This Pretty Colour Looks Just As Elegant for Spring

Despite ever-evolving nail trends and nail art fads, the classic white French tip manicure has proven itself to be a style that will never date. Simple, chic and effortlessly elegant, it's no surprise that this pared-back design has managed to stand the test of time.

However, when it comes to spring 2025 nail looks, I've noticed a fresh twist on the classic French tip style that's equally as elegant but will also add a nice point of difference to new-season manis. Enter the sky-blue French tip nail trend.

@harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This look is different enough from your classic white french tip, but still feels so timeless.

Opting for a sky-blue colour is a great way to elevate your spring French tip manicures. However, the versatile shade is also ideal for those of us who usually prefer a more minimalist nail look by offering a much softer contrast against the neutral base colour than starker white tips. As someone who tends to opt for very plain and sophisticated nail designs, I'm unlikely to paint sky blue all over my nails, however, there's something about the shade used as a more refined accent at the top of the nail that looks extremely expensive.

And the best part is that you can opt for any shade of blue you want. Much like how the sky is made of multiple shades of blue, you can choose from the iciest and palest hues all the way to bolder teals if you prefer to make a statement.

Keep scrolling for the most elegant sky-blue French tip inspiration out there, plus the best products for achieving a sky-blue French tip manicure at home.

Sky Blue French Tip Nail Inspiration

@raelondonnails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Minimalists will love this more subtle shade of blue.

@nailsbyzola

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

For maximalists, you can also incorporate the trend into more complex nail art designs.

@harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I am loving this icier shade of blue for spring.

@iramshelton

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

These are my next holiday nails.

@betina_goldstein

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

How chic does this look with the metallic tips added in?

@iramshelton

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This bolder French tip hue is sure to earn you loads of compliments.

The Best Products for Sky-Blue French Tips

*verified*
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Verified

CHANEL, Le Vernis in '125 Muse'
Chanel
Le Vernis in Muse

This is perfect for minimalists who still want to hop on the trend.

Regents Place Gel Effect Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Gel Effect Nail Polish in Regents Place

For a fresh spring look, try a soft periwinkle tone.

Essie Nail Polish - 374 Salt Water Happy 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy

Essie's nail polishes are affordable without compromising on colour payoff.

Gucci, Vernis à Ongles in '716 Lucky Baby Blue'
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles in Lucky Baby Blue

Such a pretty hue.

Ardell, Nail Art Pen in 'Ecsta-Sea'
Ardell
Nail Art Pen in Ecsta-Sea

This nail pen is a great choice for beginners.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

A nail art brush will help with precision.

Infinite Shine - Base & Top Duo Pack
O.P.I
Infinite Shine Base & Top Duo Pack

Every good mani requires a base and top coat, and OPI has some of the best.

Huile Abricot
Dior
Huile Abricot Nutritive Serum

Finish off your mani with some cuticle care.

