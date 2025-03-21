White French Tips Are Classic, But This Pretty Colour Looks Just As Elegant for Spring

Despite ever-evolving nail trends and nail art fads, the classic white French tip manicure has proven itself to be a style that will never date. Simple, chic and effortlessly elegant, it's no surprise that this pared-back design has managed to stand the test of time.

However, when it comes to spring 2025 nail looks, I've noticed a fresh twist on the classic French tip style that's equally as elegant but will also add a nice point of difference to new-season manis. Enter the sky-blue French tip nail trend.

This look is different enough from your classic white french tip, but still feels so timeless.

Opting for a sky-blue colour is a great way to elevate your spring French tip manicures. However, the versatile shade is also ideal for those of us who usually prefer a more minimalist nail look by offering a much softer contrast against the neutral base colour than starker white tips. As someone who tends to opt for very plain and sophisticated nail designs, I'm unlikely to paint sky blue all over my nails, however, there's something about the shade used as a more refined accent at the top of the nail that looks extremely expensive.

And the best part is that you can opt for any shade of blue you want. Much like how the sky is made of multiple shades of blue, you can choose from the iciest and palest hues all the way to bolder teals if you prefer to make a statement.

Keep scrolling for the most elegant sky-blue French tip inspiration out there, plus the best products for achieving a sky-blue French tip manicure at home.

Sky Blue French Tip Nail Inspiration

Minimalists will love this more subtle shade of blue.

For maximalists, you can also incorporate the trend into more complex nail art designs.

I am loving this icier shade of blue for spring.

These are my next holiday nails.

How chic does this look with the metallic tips added in?

This bolder French tip hue is sure to earn you loads of compliments.

The Best Products for Sky-Blue French Tips

OPI Nail Lacquer in Verified £16 SHOP NOW

Chanel Le Vernis in Muse £29 SHOP NOW This is perfect for minimalists who still want to hop on the trend.

Nails Inc Gel Effect Nail Polish in Regents Place £15 SHOP NOW For a fresh spring look, try a soft periwinkle tone.

Essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy £9 SHOP NOW Essie's nail polishes are affordable without compromising on colour payoff.

Gucci Vernis à Ongles in Lucky Baby Blue £24 SHOP NOW Such a pretty hue.

Ardell Nail Art Pen in Ecsta-Sea £4 SHOP NOW This nail pen is a great choice for beginners.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A nail art brush will help with precision.

O.P.I Infinite Shine Base & Top Duo Pack £35 SHOP NOW Every good mani requires a base and top coat, and OPI has some of the best.