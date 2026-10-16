Summer nail trends have served their time. Gone are the days of sheer pink shades and milky-white manicures, and in their place is a myriad of autumn nail trends, including a large number of sophisticated dark nail shades. In my opinion, nothing looks chicer at this time of year than a deep, dark, glossy manicure. Of course, you've got classic shades like black, navy and burgundy. But what other dark nail colours will be trending this autumn? Well, that's where I come in.
As a beauty editor who writes about nail trends daily, I know how to spot a sought-after shade, and this season, I've spotted celebrities, fashion insiders and nail experts sporting some of the most stylish dark nail colours out there. I also reached out to a range of nail artists at one of my favourite salons, So Shell, who confirmed these colours are about to be huge. Below, I've created the ultimate edit of this autumn's most popular hues, from timeless choices to new favourites. Trust me: you'll want to see them all.
6 Dark Nail Colours for Autumn 2026
1. Chocolate Gloss
Chocolate brown comes back into style every single autumn, and when I spotted Hailey Bieber sporting a glossy chocolate hue on her nails this month, I knew it was time for the nail colour trend to make its return for 2026. Nail artists at So Shell agree, citing milky chocolate and mocha brown as two popular shades this season.
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2. Autumnal Aubergine
Aubergine is making waves in the fashion and beauty industries this season. I love this rich purple hue; it's fun yet classic. Plus, it's a stylish take on the usual burgundy shades we see this time of year.
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3. Classic Navy
I know this nail trend is nothing new, but as a beauty editor, I come back to it every year, so it would be wrong of me not to include it in this roundup. It's always a popular autumn choice for people who want something a bit softer than black.
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4. Merlot Manicure
Deep red and burgundy hues always come into their own in autumn, but this merlot shade has been doing the rounds on social media. Smooth, rich and sophisticated, this manicure would look perfect with a matching glass of red in hand in a cosy winter pub.
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5. Olive Green
I usually shy away from colour, but olive green is my new favourite hue. Every fashion insider is reaching for this shade at the moment, and I happen to think it makes for a pretty chic manicure. So Shell tells me that whilst it's a less common choice, it's proving popular this season.
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6. Polished Onyx
You didn't think I'd do this roundup and not include a classic black hue, did you? "Polished onyx" is the sleek, glossy way to wear black nail polish this season, with a high-shine top coat for ultimate impact.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.