Tis the season for gifting. If you've been trying to decide what to get your loved ones, you're not alone. Here at WWW, we've curated an array of gift guides, including options that are affordable and low-cost. However, today, we've got an inside look at what gifts Lindsay Lohan loves to give and receive. Recently, the starlet partnered up with Marshalls to dish on all things gifting, utilizing Marshalls' expert-led gift guides.
"I really love giving gifts, and I think it’s important to pay attention to the little things people love. I tend to be sentimental, so I always want to give someone something that feels personal and thoughtful. I love getting gifts for the people I work with on set and taking the time to learn what everyone likes so I can find something that feels special to them," explains Lindsay Lohan.
Keep reading for a few gifts Lohan is loving for gifting and receiving this season.
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Aspen
2pc Cashmere Lounge Set With Quarter Zip Top And Wide Leg Pants
"I also love anything cozy that still feels elevated, like great cashmere sweaters or beautiful knitwear," explains Lohan.
Made In India
Wool Blend Oversized Throw
"A really good candle or throw blanket is always such a great gift," explains Lohan.
BROUK AND CO
Rowan Mahjong Set
"I have been wanting to learn Mahjong, so I really love all the Mahjong sets and accessories," says Lohan.
LUNA MOUR
Auralux Advanced Led Infrared Face Mask
"I love my red-light therapy mask. I'm always looking for little ways to incorporate self-care into my routine, especially when life gets busy, and I love that it's something I can do at home," explains Lohan.
ETU HOME
11x9.5 Modern iPad or Cookbook Holder
"I feel like good cookware is essential, but not always something people get themselves," says Lohan.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.