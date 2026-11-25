Winter conjures up images of smoke-swirled candles, fluffy baked goods, and warm foam-topped lattes. What do all three often have in common? Why, a dash of cinnamon, of course. There's a reason we're drawn to the spicy-sweet scent and flavor of cinnamon in the cold season: its key compound, cinnamaldehyde, triggers a biological warming sensation. However, I'd argue the color alone has similar effects, making us feel all warm and cozy inside. Cinnamon's red-brown color is a winter classic, but this year, it's destined to be more popular than ever...at least when it comes to the most stylish manicures.
According to a new analysis by Fresha, a beauty and wellness booking platform, global searches for "cinnamon nails" have increased by 100% YOY, with celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Hailey Bieber all cosigning the color. "Cinnamon nails are a lovely way to embrace warmer, seasonal shades without opting for the darker burgundy and chocolate colors we typically see trending," says Annabelle Taurua, a Fresha beauty expert. "The reddish-brown undertones give the manicure plenty of warmth and depth, while still keeping it really wearable." Ahead, see 10 warm, velvety, and spice-tinged nail ideas for winter. Plus, shop a selection of on-trend nail polishes.
Cinnamon Nail Inspo
Classic Cinnamon
Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created this classic cinnamon manicure for Hailey Bieber. The red-brown color looks elegant on long, almond-shaped nails.
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Cinnamon Spice
Use a shimmery cinnamon nail polish if you want your digits to catch the light.
Cinnamon Aura
Whatever you call them, aura or halo nails, they literally emanate warmth.
Molten Cinnamon Cat-Eye
This molten cinnamon set, by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen, are so chic.
Cinnamon Fade
Recreate this ombre set with a couple of cinnamon shades and a blending sponge.
Cinnamon Hot Cocoa Nails
For a deeper, more chocolatey take, try using a red-tinged medium brown.
Cinnamon Cowboy
Cinnamon nail polish and cow print? Yes, please.
Cinnamon-Dipped French Tips
This manicure is so elegant and the perfect way for minimalists to play with color.
Cinnamon Sugar
Take this as your sign to add chunky, frosty, silver sparkle to the top of each nail.
Cinnamon Metal
A metallic finish never fails to elevate a standard, monochromatic manicure.
Cinnamon Nail Polish & Press Ons
Essie
Essie Salon-Quality Vegan Nail Polish - Boho Rodeo
Essie's Boho Rodeo is the perfect classic cinnamon color.
Essie
Gel Couture Liquid Diamonds Metallic Nail Polish Collection - Marquise Please
Try the brand's Marquise Please for a toasty, shimmery take.
Olive and June
Goal Getter - Gel
Olive & June's gel polish lasts for weeks with zero chips or touch-ups needed.
Tenoverten
Non-Toxic, Chip-Resistant Nail Polish - Cliff
If you like more orange-toned cinnamon shades, try this earthy color.
LONDONTOWN
Oud Mood
A milky cinnamon nail polish.
Manucurist
Brique
This is one of my favorite cinnamon nail polishes on the market.
Dazzle Dry
Cinnamon Spice – Nail Lacquer
Dazzle Dry's Cinnamon Spice Nail Lacquer is an immediate add-to-cart.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish - 393 Cinna-Snap
A moody, red-leaning nail polish.
OPI
Xpress/on Fall Press-On Nail Collection
These press ons deliver a cat-eye effect—no salon visit necessary.
LastingImpressons1
Sparkling Cinnamon | Press-On Nails
Don't sleep on Etsy for press-on nails. There are so many stunning, artistic sets.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.