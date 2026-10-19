Trust Me: We’ll All Be Wearing Our French Tips In This Shade for Autumn

To refer to a French manicure as a nail trend is, quite frankly, ridiculous. It’s possibly the most classic nail look of all time, and one of those manicures that never goes out of style. The timeless combination of crisp white tips with a nude base is returned to time and time again by nail artists, but as we head into autumn, we’ve spotted that many are switching out those iconic white tips for something more seasonal. Enter: the black French manicure.
Providing the same understated look that makes the original manicure so enduring, the darker tips of the black French mani simply give the whole look a little more edge. "Black tips work particularly well for autumn because they complement darker clothing, leather, tailoring and all those richer seasonal textures," explains award-winning nail artist Max Estrada. "You still have the sophistication of a classic French manicure, but the black gives it a little more drama and attitude." Plus, the darker colour palette feels particularly fitting for autumn when deep burgundies, chocolate browns and moodier hues tend to dominate both manicures and pedicures.
Even better, the versatility of the original French manicure remains. An ultra-fine black tip will appeal to minimalists, while a thicker or more graphic tip is perfect for those who prefer a more experimental manicure. Plus, you can play around with the base colour, from milky nudes to tonal shades, depending on how classic or modern you want your final black French manicure to be.
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Ahead, we’ve rounded up all of the inspiration you need to embrace darker tips and the best products to create your own black French manicure at home.
11 Black French Manicure Ideas
Square nails have been the chicest shape of 2026 and they look so chic teamed with these perfectly precise black tips.
We're going dotty for this playful set, which nods to autumn's animal-print nail trend without going full throttle.
Who knew that switching the direction of the nail tip from horizontal to diagonal could create such impact? Obsessed.
Embellished nails were bookmarked as one of 2026's biggest nail art trends, so I love the way that this set combines pearl detailing with glossy black French tips. Seriously chic.
You'd need a seriously steady hand to nail these ultra-fine tips, but we're big fans of this minimalist style.
There's something about this abstract black nail design that feels made for spooky season. I've got it bookmarked as a genuinely stylish option for this year's Halloween mani.
Move over polka dots, studded nails make for an edgy alternative for autumn.
Turning the classic French manicure entirely on its head, this set teams glossy black tips with a matte charcoal base for a really striking result.
Sometimes simple is best and these almond-shaped black tips are so wearable.
Shop the Look:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Licorice
A highly opaque, ultra-glossy polish for the perfect black French tip.
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush
You'll need a steady hand to perfect your French tips, but this precision brush is a great tool to practice with.
Essie
Longwear Nail Polish in Like It Loud
If you want those French tips to last then this gel-inspired polish should stick around for up to 15 days.
Mylee
Stamp It Out Nail Stamper
I love this nail stamper, which allows you to paint your polish on the top of it, then press your nail tip in for the perfect shape.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Cave the Way
Estrada recommends softening up a black manicure with a little shimmer. "I love an incredibly fine glitter because it catches the light without taking away from the sophistication of the black French," he says.
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Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.