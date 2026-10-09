I'm Bringing My Feet Out of Hibernation—9 Autumnal Pedicures to Try on Your Toes This Season

We might be entering boot season, but these rich, glossy toe colours and perfectly polished feet are giving major autumnal pedicure inspiration.

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a selection of autumnal pedicure inspiration for 2026
(Image credit: @millymason, @harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools)
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I’m the first to admit that my feet are always the first thing to fall off my radar once autumn arrives. At pretty much the first hint of a chill in the air, I’m happily packing away my sandals in favour of cosy socks and boots. In fact, I pretty much instantly forget that I even have toes. My pedicure routine essentially goes into hibernation until spring, when I rediscover my feet in a mild panic and am faced with the reality of several months of neglect.

This year, though, I’m trying to break the cycle. For starters, autumn 2026 is delivering some seriously tempering pedicure trends. Rich chocolate browns, deep reds and shiny black shades all suddenly feel a lot more chic and interesting than summer’s bright polishes. And there’s something particularly satisfying about a dark, glossy pedicure peeking out from a pair of loafers, even if I’m the only person who knows it’s there.

And perhaps that’s the bigger beauty lesson here: just because our feet might be spending a lot of the next few months hidden under socks and boots doesn’t mean they should be completely forgotten. Autumn is actually the perfect time to give your feet a little attention—and it means that you’re not starting from scratch when sandal season returns.

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Monikh wearing natural pedicure with black flip flops, trousers, red top and trench coat

(Image credit: @monikh)

How to Prep for an Autumn Pedicure

Autumn and winter can be surprisingly hard on feet, so keeping them in good condition now makes sense, rather than waiting until the first sunny weekend of the year to wonder why they’re suddenly dry, rough and in desperate need of attention.

“I always say your pedicure routine shouldn’t stop just because sandal season is over. If anything, autumn is when you need to be more on top of your toenail maintenance, because we’re going back into closed-toe shoes and boots,” explains celebrity nail artist Milly Mason. “Make sure your shoes fit properly and, most importantly, keep your toenails short. If toenails are left too long and your shoes are too tight, the repeated pressure of them hitting the inside of closed-toe shoes can cause trauma to both the nail and the toe.”

As for caring for your feet themselves, Mason recommends using a foot mask every single night along with a cuticle oil. “Consistency is key, and applying these nightly really helps to keep the feet soft and hydrated as we move into the colder months,” she explains.

Autumnal manicure in deep red with sudsy water foot care

(Image credit: @millymason)

How to Wear Pedicures in Autumn

Taking a maintenance-first approach to pedicures in autumn doesn’t mean that there isn’t room to have a little fun with them too. “I always encourage my clients not to neglect their pedicures just because their feet might be hidden away,” says Mason. Autumn naturally provides a moodier, more expensive-looking colour palette, and Mason tends to use a lot of rich, glossy colours during the season. “A deep chocolate brown, classic black or a beautiful dark red always looks incredibly chic on toes,” she explains. “I think we’ll also see lots of rich, earthy shades this autumn, particularly olives, moss greens and burgundies.”

If you’re not that fussed on colour, then Mason also points to “bare pedicures”, which focus purely on the condition of the feet and nails and thinks that Japanese pedicures will be popular too. “It’s such a chic alternative to colour,” she explains. “Like the Japanese manicure, the natural nail is carefully buffed to create a beautiful high-gloss shine without any polish, leaving the toenails looking smooth, seamless and healthy.”

Autumnal Pedicure Inspiration for 2026

dark chocolate brown pedicure worn with long black trousers - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Brown manicures are going to be huge for autumn 2026, so it makes sense that the colour will dominate our pedicure choices too. This deep, dark, chocolate shade is utterly delicious.

Burgundy red pedicure worn with flip flops, jeans and anklets - autumn pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'll be switching my usual bright red pedicure for this sultrier deep wine shade for autumn.

classic french pedicure worn with jeans - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Struggling to commit to a pedicure colour? A French pedicure makes for a classic choice year-round and always looks stylish.

Lily Allen wearing glossy black pedicure with jeans - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

As soon as the seasons shift, an opaque black pedicure with a high-shine top coat makes for the chicest option for toes.

shimmery emerald green pedicure - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Mason mentioned shades of green coming through as a more unusual pedicure choice for autumn, and this shimmering jade pedicure has me totally convinced.

Natural, shiny pedicure - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

This combination of glowy skin, expertly-groomed toenails and a beautifully sheeny finish makes for the perfect low-maintenance pedicure.

Toffee pedicure - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Toffees, caramels and creamy coffee hues have been growing in popularity since spring, and make the perfect transitional pedicure colour too.

burgundy pedicure - autumn 2026

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

Burgundy nails for autumn isn't exactly groundbreaking, but why does it need to be when it always looks this good?

Lily Allen with naked pedicure - autumnal pedicures 2026

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Mason coins this the "naked pedi" with a focus on really healthy skin and smooth, buffed toenails. It's simply perfect.

The Best Products for Autumnal Pedicures

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Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.