I’m the first to admit that my feet are always the first thing to fall off my radar once autumn arrives. At pretty much the first hint of a chill in the air, I’m happily packing away my sandals in favour of cosy socks and boots. In fact, I pretty much instantly forget that I even have toes. My pedicure routine essentially goes into hibernation until spring, when I rediscover my feet in a mild panic and am faced with the reality of several months of neglect.
This year, though, I’m trying to break the cycle. For starters, autumn 2026 is delivering some seriously tempering pedicure trends. Rich chocolate browns, deep reds and shiny black shades all suddenly feel a lot more chic and interesting than summer’s bright polishes. And there’s something particularly satisfying about a dark, glossy pedicure peeking out from a pair of loafers, even if I’m the only person who knows it’s there.
And perhaps that’s the bigger beauty lesson here: just because our feet might be spending a lot of the next few months hidden under socks and boots doesn’t mean they should be completely forgotten. Autumn is actually the perfect time to give your feet a little attention—and it means that you’re not starting from scratch when sandal season returns.
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How to Prep for an Autumn Pedicure
Autumn and winter can be surprisingly hard on feet, so keeping them in good condition now makes sense, rather than waiting until the first sunny weekend of the year to wonder why they’re suddenly dry, rough and in desperate need of attention.
“I always say your pedicure routine shouldn’t stop just because sandal season is over. If anything, autumn is when you need to be more on top of your toenail maintenance, because we’re going back into closed-toe shoes and boots,” explains celebrity nail artist Milly Mason. “Make sure your shoes fit properly and, most importantly, keep your toenails short. If toenails are left too long and your shoes are too tight, the repeated pressure of them hitting the inside of closed-toe shoes can cause trauma to both the nail and the toe.”
As for caring for your feet themselves, Mason recommends using a foot mask every single night along with a cuticle oil. “Consistency is key, and applying these nightly really helps to keep the feet soft and hydrated as we move into the colder months,” she explains.
How to Wear Pedicures in Autumn
Taking a maintenance-first approach to pedicures in autumn doesn’t mean that there isn’t room to have a little fun with them too. “I always encourage my clients not to neglect their pedicures just because their feet might be hidden away,” says Mason. Autumn naturally provides a moodier, more expensive-looking colour palette, and Mason tends to use a lot of rich, glossy colours during the season. “A deep chocolate brown, classic black or a beautiful dark red always looks incredibly chic on toes,” she explains. “I think we’ll also see lots of rich, earthy shades this autumn, particularly olives, moss greens and burgundies.”
If you’re not that fussed on colour, then Mason also points to “bare pedicures”, which focus purely on the condition of the feet and nails and thinks that Japanese pedicures will be popular too. “It’s such a chic alternative to colour,” she explains. “Like the Japanese manicure, the natural nail is carefully buffed to create a beautiful high-gloss shine without any polish, leaving the toenails looking smooth, seamless and healthy.”
Autumnal Pedicure Inspiration for 2026
Brown manicures are going to be huge for autumn 2026, so it makes sense that the colour will dominate our pedicure choices too. This deep, dark, chocolate shade is utterly delicious.
I'll be switching my usual bright red pedicure for this sultrier deep wine shade for autumn.
Struggling to commit to a pedicure colour? A French pedicure makes for a classic choice year-round and always looks stylish.
As soon as the seasons shift, an opaque black pedicure with a high-shine top coat makes for the chicest option for toes.
Mason mentioned shades of green coming through as a more unusual pedicure choice for autumn, and this shimmering jade pedicure has me totally convinced.
This combination of glowy skin, expertly-groomed toenails and a beautifully sheeny finish makes for the perfect low-maintenance pedicure.
Toffees, caramels and creamy coffee hues have been growing in popularity since spring, and make the perfect transitional pedicure colour too.
Burgundy nails for autumn isn't exactly groundbreaking, but why does it need to be when it always looks this good?
Mason coins this the "naked pedi" with a focus on really healthy skin and smooth, buffed toenails. It's simply perfect.
The Best Products for Autumnal Pedicures
Navy
Cuticle Serum Pen
Mason rates this as her pedicure cuticle product of choice. "It's amazing, "she says. "I tell my clients to use it every day on both their fingers and toes. It’s such a small step, but it makes a huge difference to keeping the nails and surrounding skin looking healthy in autumn."
Eucerin
Urearepair Plus 10% Urea Foot Cream
This intensively moisturising foot cream contains urea, an ingredient that Mason rates in her recommended foot treatments, which has gentle exfoliating properties and also helps to attract and retain hydration in the skin. Slather it on generously before bed and wake to baby-soft toes.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Mocha
I think this deep, bitter chocolate shade will be one of the most worn polishes on my feet for autumn 2026.
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in 155 Rouge Noir
I'm not sure autumn pedicure shades come much chicer than Chanel's iconic Rouge Noir—the perfect wine red.
Manucurist
Active™ Smooth in 00
If you don't want the faff of picking a colour for your autumn pedicure, then this treatment polish will smooth ridges, strengthen nails and impart a natural satin finish to toenails.
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Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor, copywriter and regular contributor to Who What Wear UK. She also writes for titles including Marie Claire UK, Refinery 29 and Cosmopolitan, and previously worked at Who What Wear UK as Beauty Editor. With experience in both editorial and content management, she also works with beauty brands and small businesses on brand messaging and content strategy. As a busy mum of two, she is passionate about finding efficacious beauty products that can disguise all signs of tiredness with minimal effort.