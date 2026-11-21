If 2026 has given us anything, it’s without a doubt been the revival of fun, playful fashion and makeup. Of course, the eternally elegant "clean girl" look will never go out of style. However, this year has been all about a myriad of different beauty aesthetics trending at once, and this includes the bolder maximalist makeup looks we’ve seen crop up over the past few months, which I, for one, cannot wait to try out as party season approaches. There’s just something about the festive season and more daring makeup that go hand in hand, so for winter 2026, I decided to go on the hunt for the maximalist beauty trends that will dominate.
My first port of call for inspiration? The runways, of course! Luxury fashion houses across the globe, from London to New York, showcased several different makeup trends on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, and it was clear that the beauty techniques we copy will very much do the heavy lifting when it comes to taking an outfit from simple to elevated this party season. And after hours spent scrolling through ready-to-wear lookbooks, I narrowed it down to six key maximalist makeup trends set to dominate winter 2026.
So if you, like me, have been feeling that urge for a new-season beauty refresh, keep scrolling to discover the six elevated but easy-to-copy maximalist makeup trends to try this season.
6 Maximalist Trends That Will Elevate Your Makeup This Winter
1. Heavy Metal
Usually, when I look for a highlighter, I’m searching for a your-skin-but-better minimal glow that looks natural. However, the highlighter spotted on the autumn/winter 2026 runways was anything but subtle. Heavy swatches of gold, silver and metallic pink were spotted on the cheekbones, eyes and even lips on the likes of Elie Saab, Blumarine and Florania. And I can’t think of a better time to hop on the bold trend than the festive season. It’s eye-catching, flattering and will elevate even the simplest party outfits.
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Shop the Trend:
Haus Labs
Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter in Fire Opal
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Vision Flush Glow Highlighter in Femme
Chanel
Multi-Use Glow Highlighter Stick in Dragée
2. Too Much Flush
I’ve been known to have a slight touch of blush blindness, so you can imagine my excitement when I saw multiple examples of exaggerated cheek tints at the likes of Balenciaga, Nina Ricci and Enfants Deprimes. And the best part? This trend is extremely easy to re-create at home. Simply take a bold pink blush and diffuse it over the cheekbones up to the temples and the lower sections of the cheeks. The result? An ethereal-looking flush of colour that’s sure to earn you compliments.
Shop the Trend:
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm in Stockholm
Yves Saint Laurent
Make Me Blush in Nude Lavalliere
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Petal
3. Eye Candy
If there was one 2016 trend I was happy to see back this year, it was the return of heavier eyeshadow looks. The runways were filled to the brim with beautiful pops of colour on and around the eyes, proving just how impactful a simple stroke of eyeshadow can be on a makeup look. Now, as someone who’s usually a makeup minimalist, I’m well aware of how daunting this might initially seem, so I’ll be opting for neutral-adjacent shades such as burgundy and pink to ease myself into this trend. And if it’s good enough for Kegels, Sportmax, Diesel and Acne Studios, then it’s more than good enough for me.
Shop the Trend:
VIOLETTE_FR
Plume Eyeshadow in Pluie Violette
MAC Cosmetics
Eyeshadow in Stormwatch
Dior
Mono Couleur in Amber Star
4. Nothing But Lip
Getting bored of your classic red lipstick? Why not really make a statement with a deep plum or even almost-black? The runway was filled with this vampy lip look, from the likes of Saint Laurent and Chanel to Elie Saab and MSGM, and it’s inspired me to add a sense of drama to my own lips this party season. The trick to making it work? Keep the rest of your makeup simple and pared-back to let your lips do the talking (pun fully intended).
Shop the Trend:
Jones Road
The Classic Lip in Wine
Lisa Eldridge
True Velvet Lip in Jazz
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Rouge Victoria in Minuit
5. Up in Smoke
If you love smokey eyeshadow palettes reminiscent of the 1990s, then you’ll be pleased to discover that this sultry eye look is back for winter 2026, but with an even more dramatic effect. Dark, heavy washes of black, chocolate-brown and grey eyeshadow were spotted at Prada, Givenchy and Luisa Spagnoli, and although this bold eye look might initially feel rather daunting, rest assured it will fit in perfectly with any formal outfit, bringing a cool edge to sequins and velvets we typically opt for around this time of year.
Shop the Trend:
L'oréal Paris
Le Shadow Stick Les Smokeys in 290 Midnight Noir
RABANNE
Highly Pigmented Mini Eyeshadow Palette in All Lights on Me
Armani
Luminous Liquid Eye Tint in 99 Ebony
6. Turn Up the Volume
As someone who has eyelashes that sit on the shorter side, I'm on a constant quest to make them look longer. And for winter 2026, I’m all about the exaggerated lash lengths that were spotted on the Junya Watanabe, Avavav, Blumarine and Celia Kritharioti A/W 26 runways. Whether you put on a pair of falsies or simply opt for a volumising mascara, this season is all about getting your lashes to look as over-the-top and dramatic as possible.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.