We're Taking Beauty Back to School—These Are the A+ Trends You'll Want to Try

Autumn marks the start of a new term for beauty trends, and these are the back-to-school-inspired looks you'll want to take notes on.

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A year-book style graphic with back-to-school beauty trends worn by models
(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler)
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Whilst January marks the official start of the year, September is a new beginning in itself. Even as an adult, I still get that seasonal itch to head to a WH Smith for a fresh set of stationery and a pencil case. It marks the start of a new season, where many of us enjoy that scholastic nostalgia whilst simultaneously embracing new beauty trends, whether a new haircut or making some autumnal switches in our makeup bags. In beauty, September carries the same energy as a new academic term.

For many, school photo day immortalised the best (but mostly the worst) in our beauty discoveries at school. At 13, I vividly remember curling just the front sections of my hair with my GHD straighteners, applying four coats of two different Rimmel and Maybelline mascaras and overplucking my left eyebrow with tweezers stolen from my mum's makeup bag the morning of photo day. By the time I sat down in front of the mottled blue photo screen, the curls had dropped despite copious amounts of hairspray, and my wonky brow looked extra surprised as the photographer chirped, "Say cheese!"

A model with red lipstick on her teeth

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Makeup: Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange and Gloss à Lèvres Lip Gloss in Sadie Coral)

Nearly two decades on (and an eyebrow re-growth journey later), I've thankfully learned most of my beauty lessons. That being said, I often yearn for that sense of experimentation during school years, and the novelty of discovering new beauty products or trying a hairstyle for the first time. And with the arrival of autumn, in my opinion, there is no better time to try something new. There are both benefits and fun to be had from a seasonal hair switch-up, or shaking up the uniform of our makeup bags. So, notepads at the ready; ahead, we're championing back-to-school beauty, with three school-inspired looks alongside tips and tricks from the pros to inspire your beauty routine for autumn. Class is in session.

Lesson One: A Study in Blush

A year-book style graphic with models dressed in nostalgic school uniforms and bold blusher makeup

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Makeup (L-R): Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Thriving and Grateful, Fara Homidi Soft Glass Lip Plumping Oil in Tawny, and Violette_FR Plume Blush in Rose Fumé, Fara Homidi Soft Glass Lip Plumping Oil in Pomme, Styling (L-R): Shirt and Tie, Kent & Curwen. Jacket, Veronica Beard, Blouse, Sézane.)

First on autumn's curriculum, blusher. Specifically, A fresh-faced glow you'd have from a morning darting around the hockey pitch, or locking eyes with your crush in the year above in the school corridor. Rather than placing blusher high up on the cheekbones, which we've become accustomed to over recent years, experiment with a lower placement. Not only does it feel modern and fresh, but the makeup trend gives youthful playfulness that brings a healthy glow to your complexion. "Going into autumn, I tend to veer from that dewy, bronzed summer skin, and lean into a more velvety satin skin finish," says makeup artist Faye Bluff. "I also tend to push the cheek placement back, gently sculpting and highlighting from the ears forward, rather than the sun-kissed bronzers through the centre of the face," she says.

The Homework: Swap your cream blush for a powder formula, which gives the complexion a more realistic, skin-like flush, and focus the placement lower on the cheeks. Here, Bluff used Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Thriving (£26) and Grateful (£26), and Violette_FR Plume Blush in Rose Fumé (£35). Both have a plush texture that lends a healthy glow to the apples of your cheeks.

Extra-Curricular Credit: Autumn hair needn't require a drastic hair colour transformation or haircut. Instead, it can be as simple as switching your parting or adding hair accessories to your style, says hairstylist Masayoshi Fujita. "I think the easiest thing is simply changing your hair parting. There’s no real risk, but it can completely change the feeling of your hairstyle," he says. "I’d also recommend trying some new hair accessories, like clips or scrunchies in a different colour. It’s a really simple way to refresh your look without making a big change." Miu Miu's pink hair clips are both chic and delightfully nostalgic.

Lesson Two: Giving Lip

A year-book style graphic with models dressed in nostalgic school uniforms and bold glossy lips

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Makeup (L-R): Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange and Gloss à Lèvres Lip Gloss in Sadie Coral, and YSL Luxurious Mascara for False Lash Effect in Black, Kiko Smart Fusion Lip Pencil in Lively Pink, Styling (L-R): Shirt and Tie, Kent & Curwen, Cardigan, & Daughter. Glasses, Moscot.)

Whilst we might have been subjected to uniform rules at school, autumn feels like an apt time to go forth with a distinctively rebellious spirit. If a bright, glossy lip would have landed you straight in detention at school, then take this as your sign to try it again. "I’m excited about makeup feeling a bit more individual again. I love seeing texture, colour and imperfection rather than everyone chasing the same hyper-perfect skin or identical lip shape," says Bluff.

For hair, we're following suit, embracing our natural texture in all its glory. "Hair is a form of personal expression. So rather than following one specific hair trend, I’m more interested in people expressing who they are—their background and their own character," says Fujita. "The fashion industry is embracing the rawness and natural character of hair rather than making it look too stiff or overly controlled," he says

The Homework: Go all out with bright, juicy persimmon or berry-toned lip gloss for a lacquered finish. Here, Bluff used Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange (£40) and Gucci Gloss à Lèvres Plumping Lip Gloss in Sadie Coral (£36), with Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lip Pencil in Lively Pink (£5) for a bright pop of colour.

A model wearing a red top, with bronzed eyes and pink lips

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Makeup: Natasha Denona Macro Tech Eyeliner in Brown, Westman Atelier Eye Want You Mascara in Clean Le Brun lip, YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil in Cherry Flash)

Extra-Curricular Credit: Work with your natural hair texture, enlisting the help of curl creams or texturising mists to enhance its natural movement. "I wanted to keep both looks quite dry and natural, so I didn’t use much product," says Fujita. "I used a small amount of Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist (£29) through the ends of the hair, and a little Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Shine Spray (£17) on the top. I also used GHD Perfect Ending Hairspray (£15) at the beginning to control and hold the shape," he says.

Lesson Three: Colour Theory

A year-book style graphic with models dressed in nostalgic school uniforms and bold eyeshadow looks

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Makeup (L-R): Chanel Les 9 Hombres in The New Singular, Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks in Chouchette, Fenty Skin Treatz Hydrating & Strengthening Lip Oil in Passionfruit, and Kiko Water Eyeshadow in Violet, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Worth, YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil in Cherry Flash, Styling (L-R): Jumper and Turtleneck, Kent & Curwen. Cardigan, & Daughter)

The final lesson of the term? To play with colourful eyeshadow again. After seasons of bare lids and no mascara on the runways, for A/W 26, we're finally seeing colourful eyeshadows once again. From painterly daubs of apple green on the lids at Acne Studios to sparkling silver at Chanel, now's the time to try those rule-breaking hues. But you needn't have the skills of an MUA or an A* in GCSE art to get involved. "A wash of olive or taupe using your finger feels much more modern than a perfectly blended smoky eye," says Bluff. And if you're not ready for saturated shades, you can still tap into the mood. "For eyes, introduce more of those traditional autumnal tones, but keep the application quite undone," she says.

The Homework: Look to sheer washes of colour in vibrant tones, but don't stress about the application. One rule to break? "The idea that makeup has to be 'perfect'," says Bluff. "Perfection, symmetry and over-analysed colour theory is boring. Great makeup looks best when it sits alongside your features and becomes an extension of your character. Not an overworked, technically 'perfect' stamp on top," she says. Take your pick from Chanel's Les 9 Ombres in The New Singular (£130), or go for a solo shadow, such as Kiko Milano's Water Shadow in Violet (£12).

A model posing with her fingers on her chin, wearing purple eyeshadow

(Image credit: Photography: Jakub Gessler, Kiko Water Eyeshadow in Violet, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush in Worth, YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil in Cherry Flash)

Extra-Curricular Credit: Once you've curated your autumn makeup bag, look to simple swaps to keep your makeup feeling modern. "Once you have your tried-and-trusted makeup 'uniform' down, you can start to play with changes in colour or texture. Burgundy mascara is my current favourite switch-out for a subtle autumnal pop," says Bluff.

Photographer: Jakub Gessler
Editor-in-Chief: Jane McFarland
Beauty Director: Shannon Lawlor
Models: Belle McDonnell at Storm Management and Beatrix Pimentel at Linden Staub
Makeup Artist: Faye Bluff at Agency of Substance
Makeup Assistant: Francesca Quagliatta at Agency of Substance
Hairstylist: Masayoshi Fujita at Agency of Substance using Hair by Sam McKnight
Hair Assistant: Kei Koshigoe at Agency of Substance
Manicurist: Ami Streets
Stylist: Remy Farrell
Fashion Assistant: Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolakis
Photography Assistants: Chris Greenway and James Newlands
Production: Town Productions

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.