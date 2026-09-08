We're Taking Beauty Back to School—These Are the A+ Trends You'll Want to Try

Whilst January marks the official start of the year, September is a new beginning in itself. Even as an adult, I still get that seasonal itch to head to a WH Smith for a fresh set of stationery and a pencil case. It marks the start of a new season, where many of us enjoy that scholastic nostalgia whilst simultaneously embracing new beauty trends, whether a new haircut or making some autumnal switches in our makeup bags. In beauty, September carries the same energy as a new academic term.
For many, school photo day immortalised the best (but mostly the worst) in our beauty discoveries at school. At 13, I vividly remember curling just the front sections of my hair with my GHD straighteners, applying four coats of two different Rimmel and Maybelline mascaras and overplucking my left eyebrow with tweezers stolen from my mum's makeup bag the morning of photo day. By the time I sat down in front of the mottled blue photo screen, the curls had dropped despite copious amounts of hairspray, and my wonky brow looked extra surprised as the photographer chirped, "Say cheese!"
Nearly two decades on (and an eyebrow re-growth journey later), I've thankfully learned most of my beauty lessons. That being said, I often yearn for that sense of experimentation during school years, and the novelty of discovering new beauty products or trying a hairstyle for the first time. And with the arrival of autumn, in my opinion, there is no better time to try something new. There are both benefits and fun to be had from a seasonal hair switch-up, or shaking up the uniform of our makeup bags. So, notepads at the ready; ahead, we're championing back-to-school beauty, with three school-inspired looks alongside tips and tricks from the pros to inspire your beauty routine for autumn. Class is in session.
Lesson One: A Study in Blush
First on autumn's curriculum, blusher. Specifically, A fresh-faced glow you'd have from a morning darting around the hockey pitch, or locking eyes with your crush in the year above in the school corridor. Rather than placing blusher high up on the cheekbones, which we've become accustomed to over recent years, experiment with a lower placement. Not only does it feel modern and fresh, but the makeup trend gives youthful playfulness that brings a healthy glow to your complexion. "Going into autumn, I tend to veer from that dewy, bronzed summer skin, and lean into a more velvety satin skin finish," says makeup artist Faye Bluff. "I also tend to push the cheek placement back, gently sculpting and highlighting from the ears forward, rather than the sun-kissed bronzers through the centre of the face," she says.
Extra-Curricular Credit: Autumn hair needn't require a drastic hair colour transformation or haircut. Instead, it can be as simple as switching your parting or adding hair accessories to your style, says hairstylist Masayoshi Fujita. "I think the easiest thing is simply changing your hair parting. There’s no real risk, but it can completely change the feeling of your hairstyle," he says. "I’d also recommend trying some new hair accessories, like clips or scrunchies in a different colour. It’s a really simple way to refresh your look without making a big change." Miu Miu's pink hair clips are both chic and delightfully nostalgic.
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush
Miu Miu
Metal Hair Clips
VIOLETTE_FR
Plume Blush
Lesson Two: Giving Lip
Whilst we might have been subjected to uniform rules at school, autumn feels like an apt time to go forth with a distinctively rebellious spirit. If a bright, glossy lip would have landed you straight in detention at school, then take this as your sign to try it again. "I’m excited about makeup feeling a bit more individual again. I love seeing texture, colour and imperfection rather than everyone chasing the same hyper-perfect skin or identical lip shape," says Bluff.
For hair, we're following suit, embracing our natural texture in all its glory. "Hair is a form of personal expression. So rather than following one specific hair trend, I’m more interested in people expressing who they are—their background and their own character," says Fujita. "The fashion industry is embracing the rawness and natural character of hair rather than making it look too stiff or overly controlled," he says
The final lesson of the term? To play with colourful eyeshadow again. After seasons of bare lids and no mascara on the runways, for A/W 26, we're finally seeing colourful eyeshadows once again. From painterly daubs of apple green on the lids at Acne Studios to sparkling silver at Chanel, now's the time to try those rule-breaking hues. But you needn't have the skills of an MUA or an A* in GCSE art to get involved. "A wash of olive or taupe using your finger feels much more modern than a perfectly blended smoky eye," says Bluff. And if you're not ready for saturated shades, you can still tap into the mood. "For eyes, introduce more of those traditional autumnal tones, but keep the application quite undone," she says.
The Homework: Look to sheer washes of colour in vibrant tones, but don't stress about the application. One rule to break? "The idea that makeup has to be 'perfect'," says Bluff. "Perfection, symmetry and over-analysed colour theory is boring. Great makeup looks best when it sits alongside your features and becomes an extension of your character. Not an overworked, technically 'perfect' stamp on top," she says. Take your pick from Chanel's Les 9 Ombres in The New Singular (£130), or go for a solo shadow, such as Kiko Milano's Water Shadow in Violet (£12).
Extra-Curricular Credit: Once you've curated your autumn makeup bag, look to simple swaps to keep your makeup feeling modern."Once you have your tried-and-trusted makeup 'uniform' down, you can start to play with changes in colour or texture. Burgundy mascara is my current favourite switch-out for a subtle autumnal pop," says Bluff.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.