Victoria Beckham Dropped Denim-Inspired Eyeliners—Suddenly, My Fall Makeup Wardrobe Is Complete

Sapphire blue is so chic.

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Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock testing Victoria Beckham Beauty&#039;s denim-inspired Satin Kajal Eyeliners
(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock; Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Here at Who What Wear, we're obsessed with Victoria Beckham Beauty, and more specifically, the brand's Satin Kajal Eyeliners. I personally own at least eight of them, and fine, I'll say it: I use them more than any other eyeliner in my vast collection. I'm not the only one. As my colleague Jamie put it, "The formulas are creamy and forgiving, the packaging is chic (dare I say posh?), and the shades are simply mesmerizing." Apparently, even the internet agrees with us because one eyeliner is sold every 30 seconds, according to VB herself.

Even though I'm a Satin Kajal superfan, I wasn't prepared for the brand's recent drop: a new, shimmering blue eyeliner that completes a trio of denim-inspired shades. Each one, including the latest, is inspired by Beckham's personal denim collection. (I love a fashion-beauty crossover!) After testing all three, I can confidently say blue is the most sophisticated eyeliner shade to wear in fall 2026. Ahead, see the eyeliners (and a limited-edition carrying case).

Jeans

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock wearing Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Jeans.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

This is one of my favorite shades to wear because it feels fresher and less expected than traditional black or brown eyeliner, yet it's still subtle, sophisticated, and versatile. I tend to wear it with a light bloom of rose-colored blush and a matching lip stain.

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In this case, the blush was Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush ($39) in Divine Rose, and the lip stain was MAC Cosmetics' Lustreglass Stainglass Glossy Lip Tint ($24) in the shade Sneaky Pink. I applied it over the brand's Lipglazer Glossy Lip Liner in Whirl ($25). It's a lip combo I've been loving lately.

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock wearing Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Navy Noir Pav&amp;eacute;.

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

It's hard to catch on camera, but IRL, it has a shimmery (not chunky) finish.

The Denim Pencil Case

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.