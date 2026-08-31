Victoria Beckham Dropped Denim-Inspired Eyeliners—Suddenly, My Fall Makeup Wardrobe Is Complete

Here at Who What Wear, we're obsessed with Victoria Beckham Beauty, and more specifically, the brand's Satin Kajal Eyeliners. I personally own at least eight of them, and fine, I'll say it: I use them more than any other eyeliner in my vast collection. I'm not the only one. As my colleague Jamie put it, "The formulas are creamy and forgiving, the packaging is chic (dare I say posh?), and the shades are simply mesmerizing." Apparently, even the internet agrees with us because one eyeliner is sold every 30 seconds, according to VB herself.
Even though I'm a Satin Kajal superfan, I wasn't prepared for the brand's recent drop: a new, shimmering blue eyeliner that completes a trio of denim-inspired shades. Each one, including the latest, is inspired by Beckham's personal denim collection. (I love a fashion-beauty crossover!) After testing all three, I can confidently say blue is the most sophisticated eyeliner shade to wear in fall 2026. Ahead, see the eyeliners (and a limited-edition carrying case).
Jeans
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner in Jeans
The first shade, simply called Jeans, is the ultimate matte denim blue. It's not too dark, nor too light—the makeup version of a straight-leg, medium-wash fit.
This is one of my favorite shades to wear because it feels fresher and less expected than traditional black or brown eyeliner, yet it's still subtle, sophisticated, and versatile. I tend to wear it with a light bloom of rose-colored blush and a matching lip stain.
If Jeans is a classic medium wash, then Navy Noir is the equivalent of rich, dark-wash denim. The matte navy blue is completely chic, and thanks to its creamy, ultra-pigmented formula, it delivers full-coverage color. I like to use this one all over my eyelids, almost like an eye shadow, on nights out. Or I'll apply it to my waterline to define my blue-green eyes. I highly recommend pairing it with VB's Vast Lash Mascara ($35), a smudge-proof volumizing formula.
Navy Noir Pavé
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner in Navy Noir Pavé
Last but not least, Beckham just released the third denim-inspired shade. Meet Navy Noir Pavé. It has the same rich navy base color as the aforementioned eyeliner with fine silver and sapphire sparkle. I love the juxtaposition of darkness and light—deep blue and light-reflective shimmer. It's stunning.
It's hard to catch on camera, but IRL, it has a shimmery (not chunky) finish.
The Denim Pencil Case
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Denim Pencil Case
Victoria Beckham Beauty also released a limited-edition Denim Pencil Case to hold the Satin Kajal Eyeliners as well as any other stylus products. Chic!
Shop 5 More Editor-Favorite Items
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Contour Stylus
The Contour Stylus allows for precise sculpting and definition.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Eye Wardrobe
VB's Eye Wardrobes are so chic, and the shade range is stunning.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Posh Lip
I wear this moisturizing lipstick at least once a week.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash
This is the key to achieving a watercolor blush effect.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Concealer Pen
This concealer is a collab between VB Beauty and Augustinus Bader. It provides luminous, buildable coverage with skin-renewing benefits.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.