An Expert Has Spoken: These 5 Makeup Trends Will Dominate Autumn 2026

It might just be because of the what felt like never-ending heatwave we had here in the UK this summer, but I’m really starting to feel the chill in the air. And, as a makeup lover, I can only think about one thing: swapping out my simple beauty routines for heavier makeup trends perfectly suited to the autumnal weather. Gone are the days when overly hot temperatures meant I could only throw on a tinted SPF and a simple brown lip gloss, and in their place lies an opportunity to experiment with bolder makeup looks that let me express my creativity. And there’s no better way to do this than by looking at the trends set to dominate the season.
My first port of call for finding out these trends? Well, as someone who works in beauty, I’m lucky enough to have a contact book filled with professional makeup artists who, thanks to their years of experience, can get ahead of the pack and predict the hottest trends before anyone else. And last week I sat down with Fara Homidi,a New York-based makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Fara Homidi, to discover the five makeup trends that are set to be huge in autumn 2026. Working across runway shows and campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu, Hermès, Chloé, Ferragamo, Coperni and Off-White, Homidi is well-versed in predicting trends before they hit the mainstream. And the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below so that you too can be in the know about the makeup trends that will dominate autumn 2026.
From cool-toned lips reminiscent of the ‘90s to future-forward two-toned eyelashes, keep scrolling to discover the five easy-to-recreate trends that I’m planning to try out this season.
1. Cashmere Eyes
Homidi says, "I’m predicting we’re going to see a lot more cashmere-coded eye looks this autumn. Take a soft taupe, warm brown or deep espresso depending on your skin tone and wash it around the entire eye for a soft, minky haze of colour. It should feel monochromatic, diffused and incredibly soft around the edges, almost like cashmere for the eyes. Finish with a brown mascara on both the top and bottom lashes to keep everything tonal, and the result will be a plush, soft-brown eye that feels effortless but still very considered for autumn."
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Shop the Trend:
FARA HOMIDI
Essential Eye Compact in Trio No. 20
Makeup By Mario
Master Mattes Cream Eyeshadow in Espresso
Saie
Supersuede™ Baked Eyeshadow in Dolce
LISA ELDRIDGE BEAUTY
Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Zora
MERIT Beauty
Solo Shadow in Midcentuty
VIOLETTE_FR
Plume Eyeshadow in Bois Brûlé
2. Cool-Toned Lips
"It’s official: the cool-toned lips that dominated the ‘90s are back for autumn 2026. But instead of an obvious one-dimensional liner, focus on creating a buffed-out, sculpted lip through layers of cool-toned neutrals. To do this, you’ll need to take a gradient of soft, medium and deeper taupe lip pencils and layer them strategically to create natural-looking dimension and a fuller, 3D pout. The softer shades diffuse and blend the contour while the deepest tone creates the structure and dimension. It’s less about an obviously lined lip and more about using colour to manipulate shape and volume. And I may have something coming later this autumn that will do just the trick...", says Homidi
Shop the Trend:
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape in Move
MORPHE
Signature Lip Pencil in Spiffy
Make Up for Ever
Artist Pencil in Endless Cacao Matte
REFY
Lip Sculpt in Oat
Caia Cosmetics
Lip Pencil in Nougat
Nyx Professional Makeup
Lip Lingerie Stain in Wild Side
3. Weathered Cheeks
Homidi states that, "Instead of an overly pigmented blush look, why not try giving your cheeks a natural, windswept effect, like you’ve just come inside after a cold day or spent the afternoon skiing? Known by beauty insiders as the 'weathered cheeks' trend, you can get this look by applying a low-to-medium coverage blush toward the lower mid-face. Then use a translucent, natural-looking highlighter across the high points of the cheeks and even the eyelids to bring back a glowy, champagne sheen. It’s that contrast between cold-weather colour and fresh, reflective skin that makes it feel modern."
Shop the Trend:
Bareminerals
GenNude Blush in But First, Coffee
Dior Backstage
Glassy Glow Stick in Glossy Jelly
FARA HOMIDI
Essential Blonzer Compact in Nue
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush in Garçonne
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Reflect Highlighter Stick in Amber
Chanel
Blush in Beige Éclatant
4. Soft-Focus Skin
"Forget the dewy makeup looks we all opted for in summer, as well as the overly matte finishes that can often make the face feel dry; for autumn 2026, it’s all about skin that sits somewhere in the middle. Think about the way makeup looked in film photography throughout the 1990’s—softly diffused and blurred whilst still looking like skin. With radiance, but not an obvious shine, and coverage without the complexion ever feeling flat, the goal season isn’t flawless, but rather beautifully softened skin.", explains Homidi
Shop the Trend:
Ilia Beauty
Soft Focus Finishing Powder
Hourglass
Soft Focus Setting Spray
Simihaze Beauty
Velvet Blur Matte Balm in Suede
Dior
Forever Soft Filter Blush in Oud
FARA HOMIDI
Blur Brush
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Velvet Eyeshadow in Extra Toasted
5. Two-Toned Lashes
Homidi says, "An updated, modern take on a 60’s eye, two-toned lashes create a unique sense of depth and dimension to your makeup looks. Not to mention, it looks extremely intentional and elevated, acting as an incredibly simple switch that changes the entire feeling of the eye. For a more natural look, opt for a black mascara on the upper lashes for definition and intensity, then a soft brown on the lower lashes for a softer, smokier contrast. Or go bold and add in a cobalt blue or rich burgundy that is sure to turn heads and earn you compliments."
Shop the Trend:
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Mascara
Fenty Beauty
Hella Thicc Mascara
Ysl
Lash Clash Mascara in Brown
L'oréal Paris
Panorama Mascara in Brun Leather
Maybelline
Sky High Mascara in Cosmic Black
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Mascara in Dream Pop
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As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.