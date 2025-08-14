Every Single Beauty Product Lindsay Lohan Wore on the Set of Freakier Friday

When Freaky Friday debuted in 2003, it became an instant teen classic. Between Lindsay Lohan’s mall-punk energy and Jamie Lee Curtis’s hilarious mom hijinks, the body-swap comedy gave us heart, humor, and Y2K beauty looks, specifically chunky highlights and heavy eyeliner. Now, more than 20 years later, Freakier Friday is picking up right where the original left off. The sequel reunites Lohan and Curtis (yes, they’re switching again) while introducing a new generation to the body-swapping shenanigans via Anna’s daughter, Harper, and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily. The movie brings the classic Lohan and Curtis chemistry, clever references, nostalgic cameos, and plenty of style moments worth swooning over. But one of the most subtle, impactful elements? The makeup!

When it came time to return to the Freaky Friday universe, Lohan knew exactly who she wanted on her glam team: the illustrious makeup artist Linda Dowds. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning makeup artist had previously worked with Lohan on 2024’s Irish Wish, and the actor personally asked Dowds to join the film. (Dowds was scheduled for another gig towards the end of filming, so makeup artist Tricia Sawyer took over for her for the final week.)

With Lohan now playing both her original character, Anna, and her onscreen daughter Harper during a new twist in the body-swap plot, Dowds had to design two distinct yet interconnected makeup aesthetics. “Obviously, you want some differences there,” Dowds tells Who What Wear. “But they can’t be too over the top, necessarily. There had to be some subtlety to them, too.”

For Anna, who was in a band in her youth (Pink Slip forever!) and is now the manager of a pop star, the look needed to be more professional and put-together. “We made her makeup more of a business makeup,” says Dowds. “She always had lipstick on, as opposed to something softer, and we built her eyes up more.” The foundation had a bit more depth, says Dowds, and sometimes she applied a half or three-quarter lash for added definition. On the other hand, when Lohan was Harper, she had a much softer, more effortless, sometimes sun-kissed look, as Harper is an avid surfer. “We stayed away from lipstick and used balms, like the little Kosasport [LipFuel Lip Balm] sticks,” she says. Eye makeup was also dialed down, with just a very light, sheer shimmer on the lids.

Also, see if you can spot this nearly hidden, beauty-themed Easter egg: Lohan’s nails. Because Harper is a surfer and a lover of the ocean, you’ll see all sorts of sea-adjacent accoutrements (in one scene, as Anna, she wears a sequin Staud dress with dolphins on it). “One of the things that I pulled was a bunch of nail decals, and knowing that Harper was this little surfer and was very beachy, I found these little ones that had a starfish and an angelfish. There was a theme there. So, when [Lohan] was Harper, we put those on.” Anna’s nails, meanwhile, stayed neutral with a sheer pink gel in the style of Essie’s Mademoiselle.

Freakier Friday

(Image credit: Glen Wilson/Disney)

Lindsay’s skin is exquisite. It’s stunning,” says Dowds. Most of the time, the actor came with her skin prepped, but on set, they made sure to have ample amounts of suncare on hand, like ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+.

“Honestly, it was one of the best things I’ve ever worked on,” says Dowds. The atmosphere on set—between the cast, crew, and returning stars—was filled with genuine warmth and collaboration. “Jamie and Lindsay… I don’t think you could do a reboot of anything if you don’t have a really good chemistry, and with those two, the warmth is genuine, and I think that really becomes significant in the film,” she says. “Everybody was so nice. I was so glad I got to work on it. I love that film in its original incarnation, and so to see it again, updated, was really special.

Shop More Makeup and Skincare Products Lindsay Lohan Wears in Freakier Friday

