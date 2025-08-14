Every Single Beauty Product Lindsay Lohan Wore on the Set of Freakier Friday

When Freaky Friday debuted in 2003, it became an instant teen classic. Between Lindsay Lohan’s mall-punk energy and Jamie Lee Curtis’s hilarious mom hijinks, the body-swap comedy gave us heart, humor, and Y2K beauty looks, specifically chunky highlights and heavy eyeliner. Now, more than 20 years later, Freakier Friday is picking up right where the original left off. The sequel reunites Lohan and Curtis (yes, they’re switching again) while introducing a new generation to the body-swapping shenanigans via Anna’s daughter, Harper, and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily. The movie brings the classic Lohan and Curtis chemistry, clever references, nostalgic cameos, and plenty of style moments worth swooning over. But one of the most subtle, impactful elements? The makeup!
When it came time to return to the Freaky Friday universe, Lohan knew exactly who she wanted on her glam team: the illustrious makeup artist Linda Dowds. The Oscar- and Emmy-winning makeup artist had previously worked with Lohan on 2024’s Irish Wish, and the actor personally asked Dowds to join the film. (Dowds was scheduled for another gig towards the end of filming, so makeup artist Tricia Sawyer took over for her for the final week.)
With Lohan now playing both her original character, Anna, and her onscreen daughter Harper during a new twist in the body-swap plot, Dowds had to design two distinct yet interconnected makeup aesthetics. “Obviously, you want some differences there,” Dowds tells Who What Wear. “But they can’t be too over the top, necessarily. There had to be some subtlety to them, too.”
For Anna, who was in a band in her youth (Pink Slip forever!) and is now the manager of a pop star, the look needed to be more professional and put-together. “We made her makeup more of a business makeup,” says Dowds. “She always had lipstick on, as opposed to something softer, and we built her eyes up more.” The foundation had a bit more depth, says Dowds, and sometimes she applied a half or three-quarter lash for added definition. On the other hand, when Lohan was Harper, she had a much softer, more effortless, sometimes sun-kissed look, as Harper is an avid surfer. “We stayed away from lipstick and used balms, like the little Kosasport [LipFuel Lip Balm] sticks,” she says. Eye makeup was also dialed down, with just a very light, sheer shimmer on the lids.
Kosas
Kosasport Lipfuel Hyaluronic Acid Lip Balm
Also, see if you can spot this nearly hidden, beauty-themed Easter egg: Lohan’s nails. Because Harper is a surfer and a lover of the ocean, you’ll see all sorts of sea-adjacent accoutrements (in one scene, as Anna, she wears a sequin Staud dress with dolphins on it). “One of the things that I pulled was a bunch of nail decals, and knowing that Harper was this little surfer and was very beachy, I found these little ones that had a starfish and an angelfish. There was a theme there. So, when [Lohan] was Harper, we put those on.” Anna’s nails, meanwhile, stayed neutral with a sheer pink gel in the style of Essie’s Mademoiselle.
“Lindsay’s skin is exquisite. It’s stunning,” says Dowds. Most of the time, the actor came with her skin prepped, but on set, they made sure to have ample amounts of suncare on hand, like ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+.
ISDIN
Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
“Honestly, it was one of the best things I’ve ever worked on,” says Dowds. The atmosphere on set—between the cast, crew, and returning stars—was filled with genuine warmth and collaboration. “Jamie and Lindsay… I don’t think you could do a reboot of anything if you don’t have a really good chemistry, and with those two, the warmth is genuine, and I think that really becomes significant in the film,” she says. “Everybody was so nice. I was so glad I got to work on it. I love that film in its original incarnation, and so to see it again, updated, was really special.
Shop More Makeup and Skincare Products Lindsay Lohan Wears in Freakier Friday
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation
Used as the base for Anna’s everyday glam. Dowds applied Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation via airbrush for a flawless finish to reflect Anna’s polished, grown-up energy.
MCoBeauty
Super Glow Blush Drops in Rose
“I use these cheek drops, which are super sheer, and they look great as a nice little sheer pop, especially if [Lohan] was Harper,” says Dowds.
Victoria Beckham Beauty (US)
Posh Gloss
Another go-to for Dowds? This lip gloss from Victoria Beckham Beauty.
Eylure
Naturals Accent No. 003 Eyelashes
These easy-to-use, partial lashes are the exact pair Dowds often used on Lohan.
Dowds has been loving these Danessa Myricks Colorfix pigments, which can be used all over the face. They were especially great for the “fast and furious photoshoot” scene, which features numerous over-the-top wardrobe changes and beauty looks. “The changes had to be quick but needed to pop and be a bit silly,” adds Dowds.
Peter Thomas Roth
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Another skincare go-to on set was Peter Thomas Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, including these Hyaluronic Cloud ones, as well as the Cucumber Detox version.
ColourPop
Blue Moon
In designing Harper’s beauty look for Lohan, Dowds intentionally kept Gen Z–friendly brands, like ColourPop, on hand to reflect the character’s age and vibe. One of the products she ended up using was this pretty Blue Moon palette.
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush Duo
Dowds used some Patrick Ta cream blushes, including the shades She’s Giving and She’s Vibrant. “Aren’t they beautiful? I had some of that on Lindsay when she’s playing during the finale,” she says.
DIOR
Backstage Eyeshadow Palette
These Dior Backstage eyeshadows are a go-to for Dowds. “I always love those Dior palettes where there are six colors in them,” she says. “I tended to use the warm ones more.”
Jouer Cosmetics
Blush Bouquet
Dowds is also a big fan of these Jouer Blush Bouquets. “They’re really, really pretty. I use them all the time,” she says. “Darling and Adore are my two favorites.”
Marie has covered beauty, fashion, and lifestyle for almost 16 years. She contributes to the beauty section here at Who What Wear. Previously, she was the Looks Editor for Bust Magazine, built the beauty vertical at HelloGiggles as its beauty editor, and was a founding staff writer at Rookie mag, giving fashion advice to teens. Her bylines have appeared in The Cut, Allure, Glamour, The Hollywood Reporter, and more. She was born and raised in Southern California and is based in L.A. Marie is a self-proclaimed costume design nerd and a co-host of Makeover Montage, a podcast about fashion in film and costume design.