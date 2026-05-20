Spearmint Supplements! Milky Serums! Everything a Cult-Favorite Haircare Founder Loves for Glassy Skin and Strands

Oh, these are good.

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Julianne Goldmark in front of a bulletin board.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Julianne Goldmark)

Collage of beauty products with short quotes pointing to each.

(Image credit: T3; Ulta; Dermstore; Emi Jay; Amazon; Rhode)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

I can spot an Emi Jay hair clip from a mile away. The beauty and accessories brand has become a calling card of sorts for in-the-know haircare aficionados and has been seen on many a hairstyling muse, from Hailey Bieber to Laufey to Harry Styles. Remember when he arrived at the 2022 Venice Film Festival with a Super Bloom Clip clamped to his luggage? I repeat: I can spot an Emi Jay staple from a mile—or 4000—away.

"I've always been drawn to hair products, especially the ones I grew up shopping for with my mom and grandma at Korean markets," Julianne Goldmark, founder and chief brand officer of the buzzy line, tells me. "There was something really special about those spaces: rows of colorful brushes, unique clips, and tools that felt both practical and beautiful." Seventeen years after starting the brand (ahem, when Goldmark was just 14 years old), that inspiration remains central to the Emi Jay DNA. "[They're] simple, utilitarian essentials that elevate your routine without overcomplicating it or making it fussy," she adds.

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Julianne Goldmark in front of a bulletin board.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Julianne Goldmark)

While the Big Effing Clip may be its signature item (I dare you to find a beauty editor who doesn't have at least three in their arsenal), Goldmark has expanded her empire to include haircare formulas, reinventing classics like styling cream, hair oil, and hair mist with the playful Emi Jay touch. Of course, I must ask Goldmark what category she hopes to elevate next. "I think there's still so much opportunity in everyday styling products, especially things like dry shampoo and other styling formulas," she responds. "A lot of them can feel overly complicated or not designed for how people actually move through their day." As for accessories trends? Goldmark says it's a go on hair scarves. "They feel very effortless and are such an easy way to add something to a look, especially when it's hot out," she shares. Anyone else manifesting an Emi Jay version soon?

After learning more about Goldmark's beauty routine, I can tell that she prioritizes form and function in every area of her life. It's not just her winning haircare staples that have a polished aesthetic. She also loves de-puffing eye patches that double as little accessories, sensorially appealing Korean foundation, and sleek hot tools that deserve to live on full display. "Even the simplest product can make getting ready feel a little more exciting," she tells me. Ahead, discover every item from her chic AF lineup.