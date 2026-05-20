The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
"I've always been drawn to hair products, especially the ones I grew up shopping for with my mom and grandma at Korean markets," Julianne Goldmark, founder and chief brand officer of the buzzy line, tells me. "There was something really special about those spaces: rows of colorful brushes, unique clips, and tools that felt both practical and beautiful." Seventeen years after starting the brand (ahem, when Goldmark was just 14 years old), that inspiration remains central to the Emi Jay DNA. "[They're] simple, utilitarian essentials that elevate your routine without overcomplicating it or making it fussy," she adds.
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While the Big Effing Clip may be its signature item (I dare you to find a beauty editor who doesn't have at least three in their arsenal), Goldmark has expanded her empire to include haircare formulas, reinventing classics like styling cream, hair oil, and hair mist with the playful Emi Jay touch. Of course, I must ask Goldmark what category she hopes to elevate next. "I think there's still so much opportunity in everyday styling products, especially things like dry shampoo and other styling formulas," she responds. "A lot of them can feel overly complicated or not designed for how people actually move through their day." As for accessories trends? Goldmark says it's a go on hair scarves. "They feel very effortless and are such an easy way to add something to a look, especially when it's hot out," she shares. Anyone else manifesting an Emi Jay version soon?
After learning more about Goldmark's beauty routine, I can tell that she prioritizes form and function in every area of her life. It's not just her winning haircare staples that have a polished aesthetic. She also loves de-puffing eye patches that double as little accessories, sensorially appealing Korean foundation, and sleek hot tools that deserve to live on full display. "Even the simplest product can make getting ready feel a little more exciting," she tells me. Ahead, discover every item from her chic AF lineup.
Emi Jay
Aura Hair + Body Mist in Lychee Baby
"Our newest hair and body fragrance! Truly vacation in a bottle. I spritz it every morning on the way to work and at night before dinner with friends. It has notes of sugary lychee and bergamot, but it's not too sweet. It's made with glycerin and aloe, so whenever I feel like my hair needs a little more moisture or anti-frizz, I spritz it on for a little hair refresh."
SkinCeuticals
Blemish + Age Defense
"A must for acne-prone girlies. I get a lot of small bumps/pimples, and this clears them right up. I use it a few times a week!"
Rōz
The Foundation Shampoo/Conditioner Duo
"Everyday shampoo and conditioner. Leaves my hair slightly volumized but nourished."
rhode
Pocket Blush in Tan Line
"I love using this on my cheeks, nose, lips, everywhere. Gives you that sun-kissed look."
Emi Jay
Heavenly Hair Milk
"[My] go-to for the perfect luscious air-dry or pre-blowout serum. It cuts my drying time down and keeps my hair soft without that weighed-down or product-y feeling."
Swanson
Spearmint Leaf Capsules
"I started taking these for skin inflammation and have seen such a difference! It calms my redness, etc., but you need to be consistent."
Mane
It's Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush
"The perfect hair tool for girls who want a quick and easy 'blowout bend.' Also makes for the perfect gift!"
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
"A morning and night must for me. I get perioral dermatitis, and this truly keeps it at bay. All around, it's so calming and hydrating to the skin—gives me that glass skin look also."
Emi Jay
Bamboo Paddle Brush in Pink Sugar
"A must for everyday hair health/hair brushing. The bamboo bristles glide through my hair flawlessly and leave my hair super shiny and soft."
Ritual
Synbiotic+ Supplement
"Gut health has become a priority to me, especially as someone who loves to drink coffee every day."
Poom
Natural Glow Hydrating Foundation
"Truly the best foundation I've tried to date. It's a Korean noncomedogenic formula that keeps your skin hydrated and glassy while providing great coverage. It's buildable, glowy, and truly magic. I've been using it for a year now and have turned so many of my friends onto it!"