Spicule Skincare Is Everywhere, But Experts Are Begging You to Mind This One Tip

When I booked my first "liquid microneedling" facial, I thought the purported benefits sounded way too good to be true. Smooth, clear skin with zero downtime or actual needles? Surely, I wouldn't walk away that impressed. Now, I wouldn't call it a 1:1 swap for the spicy in-office treatment, but I can personally confirm that the hype is not just marketing. My skin looked reborn (that's the only way I can describe it), and it was all thanks to tiny microspears called spicules.
If that sentence just made you raise a brow, keep on scrolling. Below, I'm outlining everything you need to know about the skin-smoothing technology, including the oft-overlooked tip experts are begging you not to ignore.
First, What Are Spicules?
Spicules are tiny microspears typically derived from hydrolyzed sponges, though some companies have started to bioengineer them with silica to mimic the ones found in nature. "These offer more consistency in size, shape, and sterility," adds aesthetician Tasha Marc. The technology skyrocketed in Korea (as most skincare innovations do!), originating first as a professional-grade treatment before popping up in gentler, at-home serums meant for more regular use.
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Whether the spicules are natural or synthetic, "When applied to the skin, they create micro-channels in the epidermis, which can enhance cellular turnover and improve the penetration of accompanying ingredients," explains dual-board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Eunice Park, MD, MPH. That's why it's become synonymous with "needle-free" or "liquid" microneedling, since you're creating tiny, temporary holes in the skin without using, well, actual needles. Over time (a few days, give or take), these microspears dissolve in your skin with natural cell turnover.
What Are Their Skincare Benefits?
As Park mentioned, spicules help enhance the penetration of other active ingredients. By creating those microchannels in your skin, your potent serums can travel deeper into the skin and result in faster, more effective results. Those microchannels also stimulate collagen production by kickstarting your skin's wound healing process, similar to actual microneedling, without wreaking too much havoc on the barrier. Spicules also just generally enhance skin cell turnover, which is great for those who need a little extra help clearing their pores.
TL;DR? Says Marc, spicules "provide a combination of exfoliation support, treatment penetration, and renewal signaling," as opposed to AHAs and BHAs, which dissolves bonds between dead skin cells, and physical scrubs, which focus on surface-level smoothing.
"What makes spicules unique is that they sit somewhere between traditional exfoliation and procedural treatments," adds Park. "Unlike acids or scrubs, which primarily work by chemically or mechanically removing surface cells, spicules create microscopic channels that can help deliver active ingredients deeper into the skin. Compared to microneedling, however, the effect is far more superficial and less controlled." Essentially, no spicule serum will deliver the same result as a professional microneedling treatment. (No at-home skincare formula will ever replace the effects of an in-office procedure, as a matter of fact.)
"Spicule skincare sits in a very specific 'in-between' category," adds Marc. "It’s more active than traditional exfoliation but less invasive than in-office procedures." For those on the hunt for a happy medium, it may be the perfect solution. That said, if you have very sensitive, rosacea-prone, or highly-inflamed skin (like, say, from a recent skin-tightening procedure), experts say you should probably steer clear.
Are Spicules Safe in Skincare?
Short answer: Yes, assuming you're using a high-quality, cosmetic-grade product (don't worry; you'll find recs just ahead). You might feel a slight prickly sensation as you rub in a spicule-infused serum, but it shouldn't feel at all painful. For what it's worth, I'd rate my professional liquid microneedling treatment a six out of 10 on the spiciness scale, and products designed for at-home use are much, much gentler.
That said, spicule-infused skincare exists on a spectrum—and more intensity does not always equal better results. "I am a fan of spicule skincare when it is formulated with restraint. I do not believe the best spicule product is necessarily the one with the highest concentration or the most intense prickling sensation," shares Brian Oh, founder and CEO of Venn Skincare (which recently launched a serum featuring 0.1% hydrolyzed sponge spicules). "Because they are physical structures, the category needs to be approached responsibly."
Park agrees. "There is still limited long-term data on spicule technology, particularly with repeated use of higher-concentration formulations, so I think some caution is warranted," she shares. At the end of the day, spicules are foreign microscopic structures you're introducing to the skin. Yes, they're meant to shed naturally with your skin's cell turnover, but everyone's skin is different. "Individual skin responses can vary—especially in patients with sensitive skin, underlying inflammatory conditions, or impaired skin barriers," Park adds.
If you really want to dive into the science, spicules rely on your skin's proteolytic enzymes, which naturally break down proteins and clear foreign material (like microscopic sponge particles). "If enzyme activity is low or impaired, the particles may persist longer than intended," Marc explains. Factors like age, barrier health, hydration, pH, and underlying skin conditioners can impair this activity, but there's not a solid way to measure it. "Instead, we can only assess it indirectly through signs like sluggish desquamation, buildup of dead skin cells, sensitivity, or delayed healing," Marc adds. So if you're dealing with any of those woes after using a spicule serum, it could be a sign that your skin might not be dissolving those particles properly.
The key? Start low and slow with your spicule skincare, assessing your skin for any unfavorable reactions and making sure to apply it correctly—more on the latter in just a moment.
How to Use Spicule Serums Correctly
FYI: A spicule-infused formula is no ordinary serum, and you shouldn't use it as such! Below, find a few expert-backed tips to keep in mind.
Wash and dry your face completely. "These products are designed to be used on clean, dry skin—typically after cleansing and before heavier serums or creams," explains Park.
Apply your spicule serum of choice with gentle pressure. Marc recommends using a small amount ("More product won't improve results," she says) and pressing the product into the skin as opposed to rubbing aggressively, which can increase irritation.
Follow up with soothing, hydrating products to reinforce the skin barrier, and avoid harsh actives like retinoids, AHAs, and BHAs.
As always, remember to apply proper sun protection the next morning. Beauty Of Josen's Dayscreen is a personal favorite, as it features green tea and hyaluronic acid for extra soothing benefits.
If you're new to spicules, Marc advises introducing them gradually into your routine—say, once or twice a week—and working your way up to a more regular cadence. She also recommends using them only at night to give your skin time to recover and reset.
Can You Use Spicules As a Spot Treatment?
Well… sort of. If you have specific areas of concern (acne scars, enlarged pores, or rough texture), you technically could apply a spicule serum only on those regions as a concentrated treatment. This method also reduces the chances of overuse, especially on more sensitive areas of surrounding skin. However, you shouldn't use it as a direct spot treatment for actively inflamed blemishes, especially if the skin has been freshly picked (I know, it happens!). "I think of it less as a 'zit spot treatment' and more as a controlled treatment step for areas where someone wants improved-looking texture, clarity, radiance, or uneven tone," Oh shares. "It can be used selectively on zones—for example, the cheeks, forehead, or areas of visible texture—but I would apply it evenly within that zone rather than dabbing it aggressively onto one inflamed spot."
The only question that remains: Which spicule-infused skincare product should you choose? Below, discover my personal favorite options on the market.
The Best Spicule Serums to Shop
VENN Skincare
Active Liquid Shot 0.1
As Oh mentioned, this treatment serum contains ultra-refined spicules to improve the skin's tone, texture, and radiance. "This is a deliberately restrained level, especially compared with more intensive spicule-use ranges that can go significantly higher," he explains. "We wanted a controlled activation effect, not an aggressive peeling-style product." He also spiked it with niacinamide, tranexamic acid, beta-glucan, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, so you can rest assured that this serum will not throw your skin barrier out of whack.
VT Cosmetics
Reedle Shot 100
On my trip to Seoul, I bought two versions of VT's Reedle Shot: 100 and 300. Let me tell you, the latter is spicy. It's probably a bit too prickly for my easily reactive skin, but the 100 level is just right for glowy, resilient skin. I repeat: More intensity doesn't necessarily equate to better results!
medicube
One Day Exosome Shot 7500
Medicube's serum calls upon exosome-coated spicules to help those skin-rejuvenating ingredients penetrate even deeper into the pores. Plus, it features a blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs to address textural concerns on the surface. Acne-prone individuals, this is the spicule serum for you.
Mediheal
Spicule Pore Tightening System
This two-step treatment ushers spicules fortified with collagen to ensure an immediately plumper appearance. First, slather on the provided ampoule, massaging it gently into your skin, then apply the serum-soaked sheet mask to the top and bottom portions of your face. After 30 minutes, the sheet should turn clear, and your complexion should appear baby-smooth.
Dr.G
Bakuchiol Pore Jet Spicule Pads
You've heard of exfoliating pads, but what about spicule pads? Swipe one of these cotton rounds across your skin, and your pores will be far better primed to absorb all your juicy serums and creams.
Nesh
PDRN Spicule Shot Scalp Serum
Yes, spicules can also be used on the scalp! Just as how they help ingredients better penetrate the pores on your face, spicules (especially ones soaked in PDRN, like in this Nesh serum) can help the follicles up top receive potent hair growth actives, such as caffeine and peptides.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.