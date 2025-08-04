Paris is always the city I look to for both fashion and beauty inspo. I follow so many French content creators as they always have a way of looking effortlessly chic, especially when it comes to their hair. In fact, whenever I want to try a new hair colour trend, Paris is the first place that I look. After a quick browse on Instagram, I've noticed a lot of French women opting for a particular style this season, and I'm already a huge fan. Say hello to smudged blonde hair.
What Is the Smudged Blonde Hair Trend?
This hair colour is the ultimate chic yet laidback trend that Parisians can't get enough of. Instead of usual highlights or all-over colour, this look focuses on smudging the root out to give your blonde hair that lived-in feel. It's perfect for those of you with naturally darker hair, as it beautifully blends the two hues and makes your lengths look a whole lot lighter. Plus, it saves you from having to go back to the salon every six weeks.
It doesn't have a super neat finish, which allows the trend to lean into this more effortless aesthetic that we are seeing everywhere at the moment. If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out some of my favourite smudged blonde hair looks below.
