I Just Realised This Is How French Girls Always Make Their Blonde Hair Look So Expensive

The "smudged blonde" hair-colour trend can be spotted all over Paris, and I have a feeling it's going to be one of the most requested hues of the season.

Three French women with smudged blonde hair
(Image credit: @slipintostyle, @sabinasocol, @camillecharriere)
Paris is always the city I look to for both fashion and beauty inspo. I follow so many French content creators as they always have a way of looking effortlessly chic, especially when it comes to their hair. In fact, whenever I want to try a new hair colour trend, Paris is the first place that I look. After a quick browse on Instagram, I've noticed a lot of French women opting for a particular style this season, and I'm already a huge fan. Say hello to smudged blonde hair.

What Is the Smudged Blonde Hair Trend?

This hair colour is the ultimate chic yet laidback trend that Parisians can't get enough of. Instead of usual highlights or all-over colour, this look focuses on smudging the root out to give your blonde hair that lived-in feel. It's perfect for those of you with naturally darker hair, as it beautifully blends the two hues and makes your lengths look a whole lot lighter. Plus, it saves you from having to go back to the salon every six weeks.

It doesn't have a super neat finish, which allows the trend to lean into this more effortless aesthetic that we are seeing everywhere at the moment. If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out some of my favourite smudged blonde hair looks below.

Smudged Blonde Hair Inspiration

A woman at the Louvre Museum wearing her smudged blonde hair in a bun

(Image credit: @saasha_burns)

This trend looks incredible with an updo hairstyle.

A woman on a street in Paris wearing a red skirt with smudged blonde hair

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Add some texturising spray to your smudged blonde hair for the ultimate French-girl finish.

A woman tying her smudged blonde hair into a ponytail

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

This colouring technique will really brighten and lift the lengths of your hair.

A woman with curly hair and smudged blonde highlights

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

If you don't want to go blonde all over, why not try some smudged blonde highlights?

A woman taking a mirror selfie with smudged blonde hair

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Keeping your natural roots will give this hair colour such a lived-in feel.

A woman wearing a stripe t shirt and a lace skirt with smudged blonde hair

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

So effortlessly chic.

A woman in a restaurant in Paris with smudged blonde highlights

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Another example of how beautiful smudged blonde highlights can look.

The Best Products for Smudged Blonde Hair

Drybar the Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar
The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

I think this hair colour trend looks stunning with bouncy, voluminous roots, and this blow-dry brush from Drybar will help you achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home.

K18 Hair Airwash™ Dry Shampoo
K18 Hair
Airwash™ Dry Shampoo

If you're in-between hair wash days, freshen up your roots with K18's lightweight dry shampoo.

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo 250ml
Olaplex
No.4P Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo

Keep your smudged blonde hair colour looking fresh with one of the best purple shampoos.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–in Defining Crème 177ml
Briogeo
Curl Charisma Rice Amino and Avocado Leave–in Defining Crème

This hydrating cream will help to enhance your curls and show off your smudged blonde highlights.

T3 Volumising Hot Rollers Luxe
T3
Volumising Hot Rollers Luxe

Hot rollers are another great way to get salon-worthy volume at home.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaplasme Treatment 150ml
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Cicaplasme Treatment

Kérastase's leave-in mask brightens blonde hair while also nourishing your ends.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray 8.5 Oz
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray

For that effortlessly cool finish, run a bit of texturising spray through your smudged blonde hair.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

