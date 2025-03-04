The Luxe Bob Is the Most Elegant Way to Style Your Short Hair This Season—These Looks Prove It
If you know me then you know that I'm all about those low-maintenance hair trends, especially when it comes to bob hairstyles. Yep, the bob hair trend is here to stay, so I've been busy writing about easy, low-effort ways to wear the haircut this season, from the sliced bob to the layered bob and even the undone bob.
Although I wouldn't usually focus on those short hair trends that require more work, there is one slightly more high-maintenance bob hairstyle that I can't get enough of, and it's perfect for those of you who like a chic, polished finish. Yes, it might involve a bit more styling, but in my opinion, it's totally worth it. Let me introduce you to the luxe bob.
What Is the Luxe Bob?
So, what is the luxe bob? As the name suggests, this is a super luxurious, expensive-looking hairstyle that involves lots of volume and a high-shine finish. "A luxe bob is a stylish, sophisticated haircut that conveys a sense of luxury with a voluminous blow dry and sharp, sleek lines," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director. "The key to the luxe bob is the haircut," he explains. "It sits around the jawline and should be bouncy and subtle, rather than choppy and textured. Ask your stylist for longer, softer layers and a voluminous blow dry to finish."
Intrigued to know more? I've rounded up some of my favourite luxe bob hair looks below, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspo.
Luxe Bob Inspiration
This entire look is perfection, but it's the voluminous, wavy bob hairstyle that really steals the show.
Prefer a sleek finish? Take inspiration from Selena Gomez and opt for a sweeping side part.
This swishy bob features a high-shine finish which makes the whole hairstyle look so luxe.
When it comes to curly hair types, the more volume the better.
Even super short bob hairstyles can look luxurious. The key is to focus on volume at the roots.
Hailey Bieber's bob looks so expensive thanks to the swishy, shiny finish.
Look at that volume!
Products You Need for a Luxe Bob
This hot brush from GHD will give your bob so much volume and body.
If you want to try a sweeping side part, apply a little bit of volumising mousse to your roots for added drama.
Sakkas recommends using this mousse to help hold movement and ensure a polished finish.
Embrace and enhance natural curls with this hydrating cream from Cantu.
A hair oil will add a glossy, high-shine finish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
