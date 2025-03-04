The Luxe Bob Is the Most Elegant Way to Style Your Short Hair This Season—These Looks Prove It

Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

If you know me then you know that I'm all about those low-maintenance hair trends, especially when it comes to bob hairstyles. Yep, the bob hair trend is here to stay, so I've been busy writing about easy, low-effort ways to wear the haircut this season, from the sliced bob to the layered bob and even the undone bob.

Although I wouldn't usually focus on those short hair trends that require more work, there is one slightly more high-maintenance bob hairstyle that I can't get enough of, and it's perfect for those of you who like a chic, polished finish. Yes, it might involve a bit more styling, but in my opinion, it's totally worth it. Let me introduce you to the luxe bob.

What Is the Luxe Bob?

So, what is the luxe bob? As the name suggests, this is a super luxurious, expensive-looking hairstyle that involves lots of volume and a high-shine finish. "A luxe bob is a stylish, sophisticated haircut that conveys a sense of luxury with a voluminous blow dry and sharp, sleek lines," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director. "The key to the luxe bob is the haircut," he explains. "It sits around the jawline and should be bouncy and subtle, rather than choppy and textured. Ask your stylist for longer, softer layers and a voluminous blow dry to finish."

Intrigued to know more? I've rounded up some of my favourite luxe bob hair looks below, so keep on scrolling for lots of inspo.

Luxe Bob Inspiration

@hoskelsa with a chic, wavy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

This entire look is perfection, but it's the voluminous, wavy bob hairstyle that really steals the show.

Selena Gomez with a sleek, voluminous bob

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

Prefer a sleek finish? Take inspiration from Selena Gomez and opt for a sweeping side part.

@penelopecruzofficial with a voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @penelopecruzofficial)

This swishy bob features a high-shine finish which makes the whole hairstyle look so luxe.

@emmanuellek_ with a curly, voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

When it comes to curly hair types, the more volume the better.

@erinoffduty taking a selfie with a side-swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Even super short bob hairstyles can look luxurious. The key is to focus on volume at the roots.

@haileybieber with a voluminous bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber's bob looks so expensive thanks to the swishy, shiny finish.

@tylynnnguyen with a swishy, voluminous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Look at that volume!

Products You Need for a Luxe Bob

Ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush
GHD
Rise Professional Hot Brush

This hot brush from GHD will give your bob so much volume and body.

Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse
Moroccanoil
Volumising Mousse

If you want to try a sweeping side part, apply a little bit of volumising mousse to your roots for added drama.

LABEL.M Fashion Edition Volume Mousse
Label.M
Fashion Edition Volume Mousse

Sakkas recommends using this mousse to help hold movement and ensure a polished finish.

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream
Cantu
Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream

Embrace and enhance natural curls with this hydrating cream from Cantu.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil
Olaplex
No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil

A hair oil will add a glossy, high-shine finish.

Amika Top Gloss Shine Spray
Amika
Top Gloss Shine Spray

As will this shine spray from Amika.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸