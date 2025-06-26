I'm Replicating the Beauty Aesthetics of My Niche Pinterest Boards With These 4 Trends

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

A few months ago, I received a notification that both excited me and made my stomach drop. Pinterest alerted me to the fact that my oldest board (the one dedicated to all wedding-related things) had turned 11 years old, meaning that I, at the ripe age of 15, had some pretty big plans for how my 20s would pan out. Revisiting the board revealed a number of things I had forgotten about myself: an adoration for Juliet-cap veils, calligraphy, ultra-matte bridal makeup , and rehearsal dinners bathed in warm candlelight. Thirty minutes of scrolling later, I found myself deep in the signature mason-jar florals, burlap tablecloths, and flower crowns of the mid-2010s and suddenly faced with a completely different version of myself.

Elaborate wedding plans aside, there's something to be said about the unique experience of being Gen Z with millennial tendencies . The adulthood I imagined for myself while browsing the romance section of Borders bookstore to the soundtrack of Norah Jones—the very same one being experienced by my older cousins—sometimes feels like it slipped away with the arrival of the social media age . The Global Village Coffeehouse may no longer exist, but thousands of Spotify playlists and curated Pinterest boards have helped give it a second life. When we consider how social media–fueled beauty and aesthetics continue to enchant Gen Z, algorithms driven by nostalgia and familiarity may play a bigger role than we think in our self-perception.



The many iterations of myself, from my 15-year-old self to my present-day self, have been meticulously documented using those same algorithms. My constantly changing Pinterest homepage, detailed boards, and "Ideas for You" recommendations give insight into niche and trendy beauty aesthetics I've been drawn to over the last decade that have inspired full revamps of my vanity with the new product discoveries. This time around, I'll be diving into the impact my algorithm and its recommended beauty aesthetics have had on my collection of beauty essentials.

Growing up on the coast of the Pacific Northwest, I always held a particular fascination with everything aquatic . To me, the mysterious dark waves of the Salish Sea bring vivid images of ghostly ships lost at sea, choppy rocks rising from the depths, and the mysterious spirits that inhabit them. I've never experienced the haunting voices some of my fellow Seattleites have claimed to hear carried on the wind on the most overcast days of our rainy season, but I'd be the last person to deny their presence. Even so, I can't identify a single time I used Pinterest to search for siren-inspired looks , but the platform's digital archive must have detected an interest in oceanic mythology and ethereal beauty. Salty, textured strands and wet makeup punctuated with delicate accessories that look like they could have been collected on the sandy sea floor make frequent appearances on my home page and are sending me right back to the shore.

While I've yet to find an official definition for this aesthetic, I've surmised it has everything to do with the impression left by people who fall into this category. Drawn to warm textiles and even warmer kitchens, this person favors the small comforts of life that bring them serenity through the whimsical romanticization of daily tasks—something as mundane as painting your nails while catching up on the news or wearing hair accessories with designs that could double as artwork. I like to think that embracing your inner cozy aficionado is a celebration of the people in our lives who worked hard to create the sweet moments we'll never forget. Cozy aficionado beauty is all about coziness: no-fuss makeup looks , hair swept from the nape of the neck into claw clips with sweet designs, and perfumes that can add a dash of nostalgia to your day in a single spritz.

A charming trinket or two on the vanity can't hurt, right? Extra points if it happens to be an essential step of your makeup routine while doubling as an eye-catching décor piece that elevates any space. Pinterest has a knack for introducing products to me that forever tempt my interior design– and beauty-loving heart (which results in a few extra packages arriving at my doorstep every month). I would be lying if I said the compliments from strangers about my metallic hair accessories, vintage-inspired makeup, and familiar perfumes don't make hours of scrolling worth it. In my case, the relatable TikTok audio announcing "I'm 27 and love a good trinket" has never been truer. I love proudly wearing and displaying the beauty products that have leveled up my vanity in all the best ways.

