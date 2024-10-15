The "Dolce Vita" Crop is the Chic Short Hair Trend Set to Take Over This Winter
With autumn in full swing, hairstylists are already looking forward to what winter hair trends will take over next. It's unsurprising that short hair trends continue to dominate the season (we're looking at you, bob haircuts). But, for winter 2024, expert hairstylist and hair trend forecaster, Tom Smith, is tipping 'la dolce vita crop' to dominate salons this season. And it's seriously chic.
What is the Dolce Vita Crop Haircut?
"Inspired by Italian Businessmen in the '60s, La Dolce Vita Crop is a softly androgynous and power-signaling style," explains Smith. "Swept strictly off the face or softly tousled, this look is strong yet unfussy," he says. Ideal for a practical and business-like look for those wanting to be taken seriously, or softened and combined with a statement earring for a more high-fashion look."
How to style the Dolce Vita Crop Haircut
This kind of haircut is a statement, so it's not one for wallflowers. "For a secure and confident wearer this oozes power and authority," says Smith. "For those who wish to show off their cheekbones, tuck the length tightly behind the ears. Higher foreheads can keep the look softer with some light face framing in the fringe area, while those who want to lift their face can sweep all the hair back with volume on top," he says.
In terms of products, Smith has a few tips and tricks—and some key hairstyling products—to ensure this hairstyle looks its best. "Blow-dry clean, damp hair with a heat protecting volume spray such as Olaplex Volumising Blow-dry Mist (£28) or evo Root Canal (£25), brushing back from the face without any parting," he says, adding that you can use a pair of straightneers to add bends or flicks at the ends if you like.
"Once dry, position the hair into place and mist through a styling powder like evo haze (£25) to give maximum control at the root without the obvious look of product. Position as desired and finish with a mist of strong hold hairspray," says Smith.
Scroll ahead for all the dolce vita crop haircut inspiration to take to the salon—chop chop!
Dolce Vita Crop Haircut Ideas
This crop on Iris Law means business.
Jourdan Dunn shows how to take a more glamorous, softer take on the dolce vita crop.
The wet look is a perfect pairing with this haircut.
For a more feminine look, add some gentle waves to soften the look.
I'm obsessed with this curly look on Julia Garner.
Elsa Hosk's volumised, swept-back crop is so chic.
I love the clean silhouette of this slicked-back look on Rochelle Humes.
Why not experiment with shorter braids swept to the side to tap into the trend?
Taylor Hill's choppy crop is making me book a salon appointment immediately.
Shop The Look
Price shown is member price.
You don't want to weigh down the hair with a heavy conditioner, so opt for lightweight ones like this to add nourishment without compromising on volume.
After shampooing and before blow drying, mist this through the lengths to help create structure for your swept-back style.
Going for a wet look? Saturate your hair in this high-shine serum, which creates a wet effect without the fuss of gel.
Smith recommends this powder spray to achieve extra volume at the roots.
If you're styling your short haircut with hair straighteners, opt for a mini pari instead. The nimble size makes it so much easier to get to the roots and create bends through the lengths of short hair.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
