The "Dolce Vita" Crop is the Chic Short Hair Trend Set to Take Over This Winter

With autumn in full swing, hairstylists are already looking forward to what winter hair trends will take over next. It's unsurprising that short hair trends continue to dominate the season (we're looking at you, bob haircuts). But, for winter 2024, expert hairstylist and hair trend forecaster, Tom Smith, is tipping 'la dolce vita crop' to dominate salons this season. And it's seriously chic.

What is the Dolce Vita Crop Haircut?

"Inspired by Italian Businessmen in the '60s, La Dolce Vita Crop is a softly androgynous and power-signaling style," explains Smith. "Swept strictly off the face or softly tousled, this look is strong yet unfussy," he says. Ideal for a practical and business-like look for those wanting to be taken seriously, or softened and combined with a statement earring for a more high-fashion look."

How to style the Dolce Vita Crop Haircut

This kind of haircut is a statement, so it's not one for wallflowers. "For a secure and confident wearer this oozes power and authority," says Smith. "For those who wish to show off their cheekbones, tuck the length tightly behind the ears. Higher foreheads can keep the look softer with some light face framing in the fringe area, while those who want to lift their face can sweep all the hair back with volume on top," he says.



In terms of products, Smith has a few tips and tricks—and some key hairstyling products—to ensure this hairstyle looks its best. "Blow-dry clean, damp hair with a heat protecting volume spray such as Olaplex Volumising Blow-dry Mist (£28) or evo Root Canal (£25), brushing back from the face without any parting," he says, adding that you can use a pair of straightneers to add bends or flicks at the ends if you like.



"Once dry, position the hair into place and mist through a styling powder like evo haze (£25) to give maximum control at the root without the obvious look of product. Position as desired and finish with a mist of strong hold hairspray," says Smith.



Scroll ahead for all the dolce vita crop haircut inspiration to take to the salon—chop chop!

Dolce Vita Crop Haircut Ideas

This crop on Iris Law means business.

Jourdan Dunn shows how to take a more glamorous, softer take on the dolce vita crop.

The wet look is a perfect pairing with this haircut.

For a more feminine look, add some gentle waves to soften the look.

I'm obsessed with this curly look on Julia Garner.

Elsa Hosk's volumised, swept-back crop is so chic.

I love the clean silhouette of this slicked-back look on Rochelle Humes.

Why not experiment with shorter braids swept to the side to tap into the trend?

Taylor Hill's choppy crop is making me book a salon appointment immediately.

Shop The Look

