Since the start of the season, my trusty white tees have barely had a look-in—but honestly, who can blame me? With so many elegant white square-neck blouses popping up everywhere, it’s been hard to reach for anything else.

Just as pretty and fresh as the other blouse trends doing the rounds right now, a square-neck style stands out thanks to its clean, angular neckline. It brings a slightly sharper, more refined edge to otherwise soft, summery tops—perfect if you're after something cute but undeniably chic.

Styling just as easily with jeans as classic V-neck or round-neck blouses would, I find that there’s something about that structured neckline that feels a little more elevated. Framing the collarbones without dipping too low, it’s the kind of easy, throw-on piece that makes daily dressing feel that bit more considered.

And it’s not just me taking notice. My FYP is practically a love letter to the white square-neck blouse right now. Thankfully, high street and designer labels are catching on at just the right pace. Dôen, of course, has a dreamy selection in its signature romantic style, while H&M and Zara have also released chic, wearable takes that are well worth a look.

A wardrobe addition you'll be coming back to all season long, read on to discover my edit of the best white square-neck blouses below.

SHOP WHITE SQUARE-NECK BLOUSES: