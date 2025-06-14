I’m Considering Retiring My Boring T-Shirts Now This Chic White Summer Top Has Arrived

Pretty but polished, white square-neck blouses are quickly becoming one of summer's most important trends. Discover our edit of the very best styles to consider this season.

Influencers @lucywilliams02, @monikh, @marina_torres style white cotton square-neck blouses with shirts, skirts and trousers.
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02, @monikh, @marina_torres)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

Since the start of the season, my trusty white tees have barely had a look-in—but honestly, who can blame me? With so many elegant white square-neck blouses popping up everywhere, it’s been hard to reach for anything else.

Just as pretty and fresh as the other blouse trends doing the rounds right now, a square-neck style stands out thanks to its clean, angular neckline. It brings a slightly sharper, more refined edge to otherwise soft, summery tops—perfect if you're after something cute but undeniably chic.

Influencer sits outside at a cafe table wearing a white square-neck blouse with black trousers and cream ballerina Tabi shoes.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Styling just as easily with jeans as classic V-neck or round-neck blouses would, I find that there’s something about that structured neckline that feels a little more elevated. Framing the collarbones without dipping too low, it’s the kind of easy, throw-on piece that makes daily dressing feel that bit more considered.

Close-up shot of influencer ﻿@lucywilliams02﻿ wearing a white square-neck blouse from Sezane with cut-off denim, a large basket bag and a long pendant necklace.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

And it’s not just me taking notice. My FYP is practically a love letter to the white square-neck blouse right now. Thankfully, high street and designer labels are catching on at just the right pace. Dôen, of course, has a dreamy selection in its signature romantic style, while H&M and Zara have also released chic, wearable takes that are well worth a look.

Influencer @monikh styled takes a mirror selfie inside wearing a white cotton two piece from Doen, comprising a white square-neck blouse and a white high-waisted skirt.

(Image credit: @monikh)

A wardrobe addition you'll be coming back to all season long, read on to discover my edit of the best white square-neck blouses below.

SHOP WHITE SQUARE-NECK BLOUSES:

Short Blouse
H&M
Short Blouse

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse

While I love this in the white, it also comes in a pretty floral print.

Asos Design Mixed Lace and Broderie Square Neck Top in White
ASOS
Square Neck Top

Style with flared jeans to tap into the growing boho trend.

By Anthropologie Seersucker Smocked Puff-Sleeve Crop Top
Anthropologie
Seersucker Smocked Puff-Sleeve Crop Top

The puff sleeve detailing adds such a pretty, feminine energy.

Lou Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
Staud
Lou Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top

Staud's white sleeveless tops are a fashion person's favourite.

Anabella Linen Top
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top

This also comes in black.

Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top
DÔEN
Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top

Wear this with linen shorts for lasting comfort during summer's hottest days.

Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
Zara
Embroidered Romantic Blouse

I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Alvere Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Alvere Blouse

Style with jeans or wear these with sleek tailored trousers.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸