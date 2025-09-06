Game, Set, Chop: Everybody Wants an Appointment at This Ultra-Exclusive U.S. Open Hair Salon

It's day four of the U.S. Open, and I'm escorted to the most exclusive spot on the grounds—not the invite-only President's Suite or the new Courtside Club at Arthur Ashe Stadium but inside the private players lounge where French hairstylist Julien Farel is finishing up a trim. This year marks the 17th anniversary of his pop-up salon, where Farel and his entourage of expert stylists, barbers, braiders, and manicurists work around the clock to help players look and feel tournament-ready, and the space is quite literally buzzing with energy. (I'm told that on the first day of the Open, every appointment booked up within 15 minutes.)
"It took me five years to get the contract," Farel shares as we step away from the mechanical roar of blow-dryers. Though he has permanent roots in NYC with his eponymous Upper East Side salon, he's always felt a deep connection to the sports world and sought to marry his two passions. "I grew up [wanting] to become a professional soccer player. I ski, I race, and I play tennis—that's how I grew up," he recounts. "When I do sports, I don't feel like I'm working, and when I do hair, I don't feel like I'm working." And make no mistake: When it comes to performing well on the court (or clay or grass), he says haircare has an important role to play.
Tennis, you see, is a highly visual sport, where personal style and athletic performance are becoming increasingly merged. Players want an elegant ensemble to match their graceful backhands, and that extends to their hair and nail looks. "They're always on camera. They want to look good," Farel adds. With a set of face-framing layers or intricately woven braids, "suddenly, you can change the way someone's gonna look at themselves." Not to mention, getting pampered pre-match can help clear their heads—perhaps that's why Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff recently opted for an Hermès pedicure at the salon before stepping on the court. "We take care of their beauty and wellness, and they take care of playing tennis," he says. It's clear he takes great responsibility in tending to players' well-being, a pride I can see in real time as Farel greets each passerby with a head nod and a warm smile.
When it comes to hairstyling, however, balancing form and function isn't always a walk in the park, especially when humidity, heat, and sweat enter the mix. It's why Farel compares himself to an architect, someone who works with volume and proportions to build visually appealing yet highly practical designs. For example, layers certainly add dimension and structure to an overall look, but he prefers to cut soft, well-blended face-framing pieces (aka "ghost layers") that players can still pull back into a ponytail or headband. "It's different [from] a haircut for a fashion show or photo shoot," Farel explains. "Playing tennis, it's their job to win each match. [I have to] make sure the hair is going to look good when they don't play tennis, but it has to be convenient when they do." Convenience is also the name of the game when it comes to styling products, so in addition to his own haircare line, Farel sticks to strong-hold gels and pastes—anything to "lock" the hair and "age well as the game goes on." Alcohol-free formulas are nonnegotiable as well, as the ingredient can sting when product-heavy sweat inevitably runs into players' eyes.
A haven tucked away from commotion and camera lenses, Farel's pop-up functions as a pre- or post-match ritual for many players. Take tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who debuted a dramatic short-hair transformation (courtesy of Farel, of course) back in 2010—and proceeded to clinch the men's singles championship. "When that happened to Rafa, every year after he [came] to get a haircut. I was a good-luck charm," Farel quips. Or consider 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who Farel says will sneak in for a trim even up to an hour before a match completely calm and self-confident. After winning her Round 3 match last year, Donna Vekić also beelined to Farel's salon to cut a set of wispy curtain bangs before her press conference. (No fringe this year for Vekić, Farel tells me, as they likely won't suit her new, much shorter crop.)
This year, the haircut on everybody's lips is undoubtedly Carlos Alcaraz's, the 22-year-old world No. 2 player, who arrived at his first match with a shorn buzz cut—shaved by his own brother after giving him a botched trim. To be fair, the new cut is pretty practical ("I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic,'" world No. 17 star Frances Tiafoe told reporters about his initial reaction), and it's arguably on-trend, as Farel mentions lots of male players have been opting for buzz cuts in the salon this year. "I was scheduled to cut Carlos, and my flight was delayed from Florida," he admits. (Farel also runs a salon in Palm Beach.) "Carlos's brother took care of it." Who knows? If Farel got his hands on him, a completely different look might have made headlines.
