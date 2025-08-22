Morgan Riddle's WAG-Approved Guide to the US Open: What to Do, See, Eat, and Wear

Whether you're a die-hard tennis fan or a casual spectator of the sport, you've likely heard the name Morgan Riddle. Although five years ago she had barely watched a match, all it took was a viral GRWM video ahead of one of boyfriend Taylor Fritz's matches for her to begin building a platform, and today, Riddle finds herself undeniably at the heart of the sport. Her mission? To champion a new demographic of young tennis viewers.
This year, Riddle is Who What Wear's sports and fashion correspondent. She'll be reporting live from the US Open with her take on the biggest fashion trends she's spotting and everything she's getting up to. The 2025 US Open marks the fifth time Riddle is stepping inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, and we caught up with her as she touched down in NYC for the annual tournament. While most days revolve around her time spent courtside supporting Fritz and his peers, she's looking forward to revisiting a few of her favorite spots throughout the city during her downtime.
Here, discover Morgan Riddle's WAG-approved guide to the 2025 US Open, including what to see, eat, wear, and do.
What do you love most about attending the US Open?
It’s the perfect mix of high-level tennis, New York energy, and great people watching. I also attended college in NYC and adore the city, so getting to go to matches with longtime friends is really special to me.
What makes this tournament special compared to other international tennis tournaments you attend?
The energy is unmatched. It’s loud and a bit chaotic, in the best way. It’s quite the contrast to Wimbledon, where you can hear a pin drop during play. Many other tournaments can feel a bit bumptious, whereas the US Open sometimes can feel like a darty where someone happened to set up a bunch of tennis courts.
What advice would you give to new tennis fans looking to get into watching and understanding the sport?
Pick a player or two to really root for (it makes it more fun if you’ve got some skin in the game), try to learn the bizarre scoring system from YouTube, and don’t feel like you need to know everything right away. Overall it’s a very welcoming fan base, and since the sport has really exploded in the U.S. for the last few years, there are many new and beginner fans that you can find a great community with.
What does a typical day look like for you during the Open?
Wake up early, walk, work out (usually Barry’s or Pilates), and try to clear out my emails before heading to the grounds. Then it’s matches, appearances/events, film and edit my content, repeat. I promise it’s fun.
Which matches are you keeping a close eye on?
Taylor’s, obviously, and I’m always rooting for all the American WTA players. Sometimes whoever is quietly turning multiple upsets, those can be fun to watch.
What are some of the biggest stories on the court this year?
There’s always an über-hyped younger player that makes a good run, and at least one veteran grinding through a few rounds to keep the young kids humble. I think this year there will be a lot of focus and rooting for the Americans on the men’s and women’s side, as there are a lot of young players with the potential to win it. I’m really excited to watch the American players in the tournament. It’s been a long time since an American won the US Open, and I hope that I, and the rest of the country, get to see it this year.
What do you most look forward to dining-wise at the Open?
I always have to go for the Honey Deuce (a double), and I really love the lobster BLT from Red Hook. Last year Coqodaq launched a chicken nugget and caviar box that was divine. They’re bringing it back this year because it was so popular, and I recommend it for a fun meal splurge.
What are some of your top recommendations in and around the stadium?
Mojitos by David Burke is my favorite spot to grab a drink and snack—it overlooks the grounds, has TVs streaming live matches, and feels like a little escape from the chaos. And don’t skip the shopping—Ralph Lauren, Wilson, and US Open merch are always worth a browse. Mentally prepare your wallets!
When you’re not at Arthur Ashe, what are some of the must-book spots you'll be heading to?
Call me basic, but The Corner Store really is that good if you can snag a reservation. I am admittedly a die-hard Grey Goose martini fan, and they have a super-fun martini menu. I also love COTE or Shinzo Omakase for dinner, and always make sure to do a night of KBBQ in Koreatown and karaoke afterward. For lunch, the patio at Shuka in SoHo is a go-to.
I also love squeezing in museum visits. Of course the MET and Natural History Museum are wonderful, but there are also some smaller gems like the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, Museum of Chinese in America, and the Brooklyn Museum, which is home to an incredible feminist piece called “The Dinner Party” by Judy Chicago.
What else are you looking forward to doing in New York during the tournament?
I genuinely just love the energy of the city—anywhere in the world where I can step outside in the morning and be surrounded by noise, people, and energy instantly puts me in the best mood. I spend a lot of time sitting in parks and people watching and going on long purposeless walks to explore.
What should someone wear to the tournament?
My answer for this is always whatever makes the experience more fun for you. Tennis-spectator fashion has obviously been a growing trend, so year over year, I see women dressing more elevated for attending matches. The US Open isn’t quite at Wimbledon-level fashion, but sporty chic or a comfortable, polished look is the move if you’re looking to bring your tennis-core A game.
Is there anything that's worth avoiding when getting dressed for the Open?
NYC summers are notoriously brutally hot and humid, so my one solid tip is wear something breathable and comfortable. I famously never wear a flat shoe but for fans attending, definitely wear comfortable, elevated sneakers or heels that you have really, truly broken in. I’ve seen a lot of girls walking barefoot to the subway after late-night matches. Save the feet!
What can we see from your looks this year?
It will be a mix of tailored sets, vintage-inspired pieces, sporty looks, and a few outfits that will annoy the traditionalists just enough to be fun. I try to wear designers that are from the city/country that particular tournament is in, so American designers like Thom Browne, Staud, Coach, and Ralph Lauren are consistent US Open staples.
What has been your favorite look you've worn in the past?
Last year’s semifinal—my gray Thom Browne skirt suit. Thom is a big tennis fan, and it was an honor to wear one of my favorite American designers to such a big moment.
With tenniscore at an all-time high, which trends are you anticipating to be big among spectators?
Tennis whites, head-to-toe athleisure, Ralph Lauren–esque button-downs and trousers, stripes and polka dots, and linen dresses.
Which essentials will we find in your bag?
Sony ZVE10 camera, Belif Aqua Bomb SPF stick, Summer Fridays lip balm, Armani concealer, Dove dry spray, Oribe hand cream, wired headphones, portable fan, hydrocolloid Band-Aids for “comfortable” shoes that aren’t, and usually a Chomps beef stick or two because the lines for food can get hectic.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.