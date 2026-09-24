For years, Hailey Bieber has stuck with her signature hair color. You could call it anything from caramel to Biscoff or teddy bear bronde. Usually, we'd say if it's not broke, don't fix it. However, we've decided to fully and wholeheartedly embrace change after seeing her surprising new hair color: espresso. It's glossy, rich, and expensive-looking, and most of all, it's the perfect autumnal switch-up.
Bieber debuted her new look on IG. If it's anything like "the Hailey Bieber bob" trend from 2023, we can expect it to inspire 1000 salon appointments. Ahead, see her new hair color and maybe even take a screenshot to send to your stylist.
The New, Glossy Espresso Color
Bieber hard-launched her new hair color on her Instagram Stories, captioning it with a simple heart emoji. The new look is courtesy of Matt Rez, an L.A.-based celebrity colorist, whose client list is packed with A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Tate McRae.
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Her new hair color is dark, rich, and exceptionally glossy. We'll take it as a sure sign that the liquid hair trend isn't going away anytime soon—nor do we want it to. While we'll have to wait to see the new, toasty fall makeup looks she creates with this new hair color, we can stock up on some glossy-hair staples.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.