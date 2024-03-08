This Surprising Perfume Note Is My Secret to Smelling Like an Expensive Dessert

Anyone that knows me knows that I love sweet, sugary perfumes. Anything with notes of caramel, coconut, honey or vanilla is right up my street, because who doesn't want to smell like a delicious dessert? I am always on the look out for perfumes featuring what's known as "edible" notes (these perfumes are not actually edible, of course), however, one note that I never thought to consider was milk.

This ingredient may be a staple when it comes to many of my favourite desserts, but I've never wanted to smell like milk. Until now, that is. If you didn't know, "milk perfumes" are having a bit of a moment on TikTok, and after trying out some of the most popular ones myself, I am completely sold. Interested to know what all the hype is about? I spoke to Callum Ross, UK education manager for Shiseido’s designer fragrance brands all about the phenomenon, so keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

What Are Milk Perfumes?

According to Ross, "milk perfumes are fragrances that provide a lactonic scent that is found in milk and other dairy products." These fragrances come in a large variety of styles and feature the rich, sweet and creamy scent that milk can offer when used in a gourmand setting.

"To create the milky, lactonic effect, perfumers will use a group of materials knowns as lactones," he explains. "Coming in a large variety, the most popular choices would be Coumarin, Gamma-Undecalactone (the peach lactone) and Gamma-Nonalactone (the coconut lactone)."

What Do Milk Perfumes Smell Like?

So, what do these perfumes actually smell like? "Milk perfumes will smell rich, sweet, creamy and soft with powdery undertones," says Ross. "Often perfumers will seek to recreate the odour of almond milk, coconut milk, sweet desserts or even the velvety lactonic scent of peach or apricot skin."

If you like layering your perfumes, then Ross advises opting for notes such as sandalwood, vanilla or tonka bean. He says you can also pair milky fragrances with white flowery notes like jasmine, tuberose, frangipani and osmanthus. "In these perfume types the lactonic elements of the milky notes would be used to enhance the sweet, creamy and solar facets found in the flowers."

Why Are Milk Perfumes Growing In Popularity?

I was keen to find out why these lactonic fragrances have become popular over the past few months, and according to Ross, it's all down to gourmand scents. "The growing trend towards milk perfumes is due to the return in popularity of gourmand fragrances," he says. "In the '00s, fruity, sweet gourmands were all the rage, then post-covid we saw people looking for fresher, cleaner and more citrusy fragrances instead. Now, in 2024, gourmand is back, but with a more sophisticated look. The new gourmands will move away from the traditional sugary sweetness, into more creative realms where we see milk, coffee and boozy notes being used instead."

If you like the sound of these scents, keep on scrolling for my top picks...

The Best Milk Perfumes To Shop Now:

Commodity Milk- Personal Eau De Parfum £130 SHOP NOW Key notes: Skin musk, tonka bean, amber, mahogany wood and white cedar Possibly one of my favourite milk perfumes of all time is Commodity's Milk Eau De Parfum. This light, creamy scent is super subtle, but still strong enough that it earns me compliments on a daily basis. It's a skin-like scent that adds a hint of sweetness and warmth, making it perfect for every day.

Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau De Toilette £72 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pear, vanilla, milk, cedarwood and tonka bean Next up is Molton Brown's Milk Musk. As the name suggests, this is a creamy, warm, musky scent with hints of sweetness thanks to the addition of pear. Spritzing this feels like a warm, comforting embrace, making it my go-to scent when I'm in need of a little pick me up.

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait Eau De Parfum £191 SHOP NOW Key notes: Almond milk, coconut and cashmeran Dent De Lait by Serge Lutens is my favourite perfume for the spring months. The name means "milk teeth" in English, as the fragrance was inspired by thoughts around the significance of losing your first tooth as a child. The scent itself is warm, fresh and totally uplifting thanks to hints of creamy coconut, sweet almond milk and comforting cashmeran.

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau De Parfum £110 SHOP NOW Key notes: Peony rose, frangipani, milk accord, vanilla, sandalwood and musk If you like gourmand scents, then this might be the fragrance for you. Bourbon vanilla bean and Madagascar vanilla bean extract mingle with warming sandalwood, musk and milk accord for a delicious finish that smells almost good enough to eat.



& Other Stories Perle De Coco Eau De Toilette £28 SHOP NOW Key notes: Caramel, coconut, jasmine, vanilla, milk accord and sandalwood This affordable & Other Stories perfume is one of my top choices when it comes to creamy, milky scents. In fact, I'm yet to meet anyone who hasn't fallen in love with this summer fragrance. Smooth coconut, sweet vanilla and comforting sandalwood are all whipped together to create a mouth-watering scent that will transport you to a tropical island far, far away.

Issey Miyake A Drop D'issey Eau De Parfum £56 SHOP NOW Key notes: Damask rose, lilac, orange blossom, almond milk accord, musk and cedarwood Issey Miyake has created an intoxicating scent called A Drop D'issey. Fresh, floral notes are balanced by woody, warm and comforting notes of almond milk and cedarwood for a rounded finish.

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau De Toilette £120 £102 SHOP NOW Key notes: Coffee, red apple, lemon, orange flower, milk mousse accord, sandalwood and cedarwood I'm not a coffee drinker, but even I can't deny how good this perfume is. Imagine going on a crisp, spring walk then heading to your favourite cafe for a creamy latte and a slice of cake. That's exactly how this fragrance smells to me. Strong notes of coffee are beautifully balanced by hints of lemon and lavender, while milk mousse accord and cedarwood add a deliciously creamy finish.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau De Parfum £114 £91 SHOP NOW Key notes: Rhubarb, daffodil, almond milk and cashmeran



I like to think of this scent as spring in a bottle. It's bright, it's fun and it's far from boring. Uplifting rhubarb and daffodil combine with soft almond milk and comforting cashmeran for a unique finish that will keep you coming back for more.

Zadig & Voltaire This Is Her! Eau De Parfum £102 SHOP NOW Key notes: Jasmine, pink berry, sandalwood and vanilla-chestnut accord Every time I spritz this scent someone asks me what perfume I am wearing. Hints of vanilla, chestnut and sandalwood give it that signature, milky aroma, but the addition of jasmine gives it a super sensual finish which makes it stand out from the crowd.