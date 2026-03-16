Confirmed: Jessie Buckley Wore Every Beauty Editor’s Favourite Perfume to the Oscars

The winning actress chose an Initio Parfums Privés scent for the big night.

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A collage of Jessie Buckley at the Oscars and two pictures of the Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Hair Mist
(Image credit: @brycescarlett, Getty Images, @gracelindsay__)

Here at Who What Wear, we've been busy covering the very best Oscars red carpet looks from the 98th Academy Awards. From standout fashion to monochromatic makeup (yes, I'm talking about Chase Infiniti's lilac eyeshadow moment), you're probably all clued up on the biggest looks of the night, but have you ever found yourself wondering what perfume your favourite celebs might be wearing when they step onto the red carpet? Well, I think I've just figured it out.

If you tuned into the awards, you'll know that Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. Her custom Chanel dress and bold red lip certainly stole the show, but her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, actually shared an insight into the luxury fragrance (or should we say, hair perfume) she wore on the night, and it just so happens to be every beauty editor's favourite scent.

Jessie Buckley at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

On Instagram, Scarlett shared a snap of Jessie on the red carpet, next to a picture of the Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Hair Mist, seemingly confirming that this was her go-to scent for the evening.

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A picture of the Initio Parfums Priv&amp;eacute;s Musk Therapy Hair Mist on a marble table

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

At £87, this expensive-smelling fragrance has been recommended to me by pretty much every editor I know, and since getting my hands on the scent, it's become a staple in my perfume collection. Although it's a hair mist, I like to spray it all over, but you can purchase the matching perfume if you prefer to layer your fragrance.

It opens with fresh notes of bergamot, mandarin and white magnolia, before a heart of white musk takes centre stage. I'd describe it as a skin-like scent, with a clean, soapy aroma. However, this fresh laundry appeal is elevated by notes of sandalwood and pink musk, resulting in a captivating, heady fragrance that certainly feels fitting for such a prestigious event.

It's the sort of perfume that whispers wealth and cocoons the senses like silk being draped across your shoulders. I can totally see why Buckley chose it for her winning night.

Shop Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy:

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.