Confirmed: Jessie Buckley Wore Every Beauty Editor’s Favourite Perfume to the Oscars

If you tuned into the awards, you'll know that Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. Her customChanel dress and bold red lip certainly stole the show, but her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, actually shared an insight into the luxury fragrance (or should we say, hair perfume) she wore on the night, and it just so happens to be every beauty editor's favourite scent.
On Instagram, Scarlett shared a snap of Jessie on the red carpet, next to a picture of the Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy Hair Mist, seemingly confirming that this was her go-to scent for the evening.
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At £87, this expensive-smelling fragrance has been recommended to me by pretty much every editor I know, and since getting my hands on the scent, it's become a staple in my perfume collection. Although it's a hair mist, I like to spray it all over, but you can purchase the matching perfume if you prefer to layer your fragrance.
It opens with fresh notes of bergamot, mandarin and white magnolia, before a heart of white musk takes centre stage. I'd describe it as a skin-like scent, with a clean, soapy aroma. However, this fresh laundry appeal is elevated by notes of sandalwood and pink musk, resulting in a captivating, heady fragrance that certainly feels fitting for such a prestigious event.
It's the sort of perfume that whispers wealth and cocoons the senses like silk being draped across your shoulders. I can totally see why Buckley chose it for her winning night.
Shop Initio Parfums Privés Musk Therapy:
Initio Parfums Privés
Musk Therapy Hair Mist
The exact hair perfume that Jessie Buckley wore to the 2026 Oscars.
Initio Parfums Privés
Musk Therapy Eau de Parfum
The matching perfume is sure to make your scent last.
Initio Parfums Privés
Musk Therapy Body Cream
Pair with the matching body cream for a real statement.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.