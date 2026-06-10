The Best Fragrances of 2026

Ten stunning scents guaranteed to garner compliments.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards&#039; best fragrances of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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Ten beautiful fragrances to conjure 10 different moods. From scents that evoke dew-sprinkled citrus and breeze-ruffled florals to sensually sweet and darkly alluring elixirs sure to capture compliments, our dream fragrance drawer has something for everyone.

Best "Second Skin" Fragrance

Fugazzi Angel Dust Eau de Parfum

Best "After Dark" Fragrance

Krigler Velvet Night 76 Perfume

Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing Krigler's Velvet Night 76 Perfume

Best "Sensual Gourmand" Fragrance

Ferragamo Signorina Romantica Eau de Parfum

Best "Breezy Floral" Fragrance

D.S. & Durga Cowgirl Grass Eau de Parfum

Best "Playfully Sweet" Fragrance

Miu Miu Miutine Eau de Parfum

Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron testing Miu Miu's Miutine Eau de Parfum

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Best Body Mist

Sidia Braless The Body Mist

Best "Sparkling Citrus" Fragrance

Tocca Laila Eau de Parfum