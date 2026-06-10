The Best Fragrances of 2026

Ten beautiful fragrances to conjure 10 different moods. From scents that evoke dew-sprinkled citrus and breeze-ruffled florals to sensually sweet and darkly alluring elixirs sure to capture compliments, our dream fragrance drawer has something for everyone.
Best "Second Skin" Fragrance
Fugazzi Angel Dust Eau de Parfum
Fugazzi
Angel Dust Eau de Parfum
Key fragrance notes: Cashmeran, white amber crystals, pepper
Angel Dust is the perfect name for this sultry skin scent from Dutch fragrance company Fugazzi. It's dreamy, long-lasting, and sheer enough to effortlessly layer with other favorite scents in your wardrobe. It's the type of warm and magnetic scent that draws quiet attention and compliments without feeling obvious.
Why experts love it: "This is one of my favorite fragrances! I love how woody and warm it smells." — Justine Marjan, Celebrity Hairstylist
Best "After Dark" Fragrance
Krigler Velvet Night 76 Perfume
Krigler
Velvet Night 76 Perfume
Key fragrance notes: Bergamot, orange blossom, tuberose, jasmine, vanilla, cedarwood, musk
This is the fragrance that collectively made our testers and loved ones gasp and say "Yum"—not in a sweet, dessert-like way but in a I want to be submerged in this mysterious and sultry energy type of way. Krigler has been a legend in the fragrance industry for over 100 years and is beloved by Old Hollywood icons, royalty, and today's generation of perfume lovers alike. We're of the firm belief that everyone who loves fragrance needs at least one bottle of Krigler to truly complete their collection.
Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing Krigler's Velvet Night 76 Perfume
Best "Sensual Gourmand" Fragrance
Ferragamo Signorina Romantica Eau de Parfum
FERRAGAMO
Signorina Romantica Eau de Parfum
Key fragrance notes: Black currant, lemon, rum, anginetti cookie, orange blossom, neroli, vanilla bean, benzoin, sandalwood, musk, amber
For those who love a sweet gourmand perfume that's elevated and not reminiscent of the saccharine and candy-like scents of our Y2K youths, this number from Ferragamo will be your next fixation. It's romantic, playful, and brimming with beautiful, Italian-influenced flair.
Why experts love it: "I don't typically comment on fragrance because it's so subjective, but this deserves mention for what it's not. It's not trying to be 'clean' or 'natural' in that marketing way. It's not aggressively loud. It's not the same generic floral every brand is doing. It's distinctive without being overwhelming, wears close to skin, doesn't announce your arrival five minutes before you enter a room. That restraint is rare." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
Best "Breezy Floral" Fragrance
D.S. & Durga Cowgirl Grass Eau de Parfum
D.S. & Durga
Cowgirl Grass Eau de Parfum
Key fragrance notes: Bergamot peel, pink geranium, lychee, peony, flowering grass, jasmine water, vetiver, amber crystals, soft musk
An answer to D.S. & Durga's much-loved scent Cowboy Grass, the reinvented Cowgirl Grass has the same outdoorsy and windswept ambience with a bit more fruitiness and flower power. It's juicy, unique, and undeniably Western.
Best "Playfully Sweet" Fragrance
Miu Miu Miutine Eau de Parfum
Miu Miu
Miutine Eau de Parfum
Key fragrance notes: Wild strawberry, gardenia, brown sugar, vanilla, patchouli
Who doesn't want to be a Miu Miu girl? This perfume has had our beauty team in a fevered fixation ever since its launch last summer. In a world of literally thousands upon thousands of perfumes, many of which we've smelled, this fragrance still manages to feel totally singular and very, very chic.
Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron testing Miu Miu's Miutine Eau de Parfum
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Best Body Mist
Sidia Braless The Body Mist
SIDIA
Braless The Body Mist
Key fragrance notes: Black pepper, Spanish rosemary, coconut, violet, black tea, peony, cedar, orris, patchouli, papyrus, vanilla cream, musk, leather
This body mist is everything. Not only is it fortified with skin-loving ingredients to actually offer up hydration and nourishment, but it also instantly envelopes you in an airy yet intoxicating cloud of evolving deliciousness. It morphs from woodsy and lightly spiced to floral and milky sweet and served as an instantaneous mood boost for our testers.
Best "Sparkling Citrus" Fragrance
Tocca Laila Eau de Parfum
TOCCA
Laila Eau de Parfum