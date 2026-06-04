I Asked Experts What Summer 2026 Will Smell Like—6 Perfume Trends You'll Want on Your Radar

"You smell so good" is always my favorite compliment, but let me tell you, it hits even harder during summer. When I'm fresh off the NYC subway, drenched in a layer of sweat from weaving through Midtown foot traffic, and someone still makes note of the orange blossom eau de toilette on my neck? Total score.
In order to accumulate these compliments as much as possible, I asked fragrance experts how to smell good—like, ridiculously good—this summer, and they came back with a slew of shopping recommendations and overarching trends. And, yes, they cover more than aquatic, vacation-ready blends. In fact, you might be surprised by a few of the perfumer predictions below, so scroll ahead to complete your summer fragrance wardrobe.
Comfort, Bottled
Gourmand notes aren't exactly groundbreaking in the current fragrance market (sweet scents are here to stay, experts say), but gourmand notes during summer? That feels a bit out of the blue. "Traditionally the industry has told consumers that summer means fresh, light, and citrusy. Clean aquatics. Breezy florals. And then you go heavy, warm, and sweet in fall and winter," shares Jeniece Trizzino, vice president of innovation and product at Scentbird. "That conventional wisdom is being completely upended right now." Rest assured, gourmand lovers, decadent notes like vanilla, caramel, pistachio, and cocoa still have a place in your summer scent collection.
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That said, according to Paris-based master perfumer Isaac Sinclair, these "comfort scents" have a fresh, unexpected twist. "Consumers still want comfort and indulgence but with more balance and sophistication," he shares. "Vanilla is a great example. We’re seeing smoky, salty and milky vanillas replacing the ultra-sugary styles that dominated previously." When shopping for a summery gourmand, he recommends seeking out notes with a balance of warmth and weightlessness. "Milky vanilla, sesame, and soft nutty notes feel comforting while still light enough for summer, especially when paired with green herbs like rosemary or basil," he adds.
Summer Fridays
Sunlit Vanilla Eau De Parfum
DECK OF SCARLET
I'm Expensive
Wanderlust Notes
On the other hand, "escapist and global fruit notes are surging," declares Trizzino. "Yuzu, lychee, guava, ocean air. These are the notes of wanderlust, offering a sense of travel and novelty for people who want their fragrance to transport them somewhere beautiful." Sure, I may not be sailing through the sparkling Mediterranean, but with one whiff of a fresh, sparkling scent will mentally whisk me away. And according to Trizzino, the more specific the image the better—think fantasy notes like sunwashed sails, driftwood, and spirulina.
Phlur
Island Swim Hair & Body Mist
Ellis Brooklyn
Isla Sirena Eau De Parfum
Vacation
"Grand Cuvée" Body Mist
Soft Projection
"There’s also growing interest in softer projection. People still want memorable fragrances, but they’re leaning towards scents that feel intimate and effortless rather than overly loud," adds Sinclair. On a practical level, this makes perfect sense. Heat amplifies fragrance (hence why you apply on your pulse points, where your blood vessels emit more warmth), so during summer, you might notice that even the lightest skin scents have a more intense sillage. Just some food for thought for those partial to a louder "beast mode" perfume at other points of the year! To nail that softly radiant vibe, Sinclair recommends snagging fragrances with skin musks and soft woods, which "create that effortless sun-warmed skin feeling."
Fugazzi
Angel Dust Eau De Parfum
DedCool
Mineral Milk Eau De Parfum
Future Society
Cloud Reverie
"Confusing" Botanicals
Do you want to smell like an unripe banana? What about beetroot or wasabi? Trizzino finds these perplexing notes "genuinely fascinating," describing them as "unusual botanicals that sound like they shouldn't work but absolutely do on skin." The best part? When someone asks you what fragrance you're wearing—because they surely will when you smell that delectable—you get to clock their reaction when you respond with something like, "Oh this? It's a butternut squash perfume."
Abel
Miami Split Eau De Parfum
Jo Malone London
Veggies Cologne Trio Gift Set