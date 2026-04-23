Bright, Elegant, and Destined for Compliments—This Italian Fragrance Is All I'm Wearing This Summer

Discovering the "best" fragrance is a highly subjective, never-ending quest, but if you ask me, what separates a good perfume from something truly glorious is its ability to transport you with a single spritz. Perhaps you want to mentally sneak away to a French jazz club, a luxury ski chalet, or a dinner date with a hunky soccer superstar. The right fragrance can teleport you there with a stellar combination of notes to curate the vibe. All you need is a little imagination—perhaps a little more for that last scenario.
As the weather heats up, there's nothing I crave more than a perfume that whisks you away to the sparkling Mediterranean. A vibrant, expensive-smelling blend that doesn't lean too tropical (sorry, coconut-perfume lovers!) is my bread and butter this season, and believe me: Nothing fits the bill quite like Bulgari's newest blend, Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial. If you want to smell like you've just sunbathed your way through the Italian Riviera, I suggest you scroll ahead.
BULGARI
Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial Eau de Toilette
Notes: Lemon, mandarin, bergamot, Sri Lankan black tea
What Does Bulgari Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial Smell Like?
Thé Impérial opens with lemon, mandarin, and bergamot, and you definitely experience that strong whiff of citrus upon first spritz. Now, I don't normally love citrus perfumes (if I'm opting for something fruity, I'd much rather wear a juicy peach or strawberry), but this blend doesn't have that acidic bite like so many other lemon-forward potions. It's zesty and sparkling, for sure, but it settles into something refreshingly refined thanks to Sri Lankan black tea's earthy, woody undertones. That combination is what makes Thé Impérial a "citrus musk," which is officially my new favorite olfactory category. Imagine strolling through a sun-drenched lemon grove in Tuscany, the soft cloud of citrus subtle yet unmistakably, intoxicatingly warm. That, friends, is Thé Impérial to a T.
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You might not immediately think of citrus and tea as an olfactory power couple, but both are symbols of opulence in their own right. Take citrus, which, in ancient Rome, was a rare expensive item reserved for imperial feasts; and in China, tea represents wisdom, refinement, and respect during social rituals. Thé Impérial combines these two traditions, resulting in a beautiful harmony of freshness and sophistication. See, most citrus perfumes lean playful and light, and while this blend certainly has a luminous whiff, there's something so lush about the dry-down thanks to the earthy tea extract. Dare I say it's one of the most elegant citrus perfumes I've ever worn?
With citrus and tea having cultural roots in hospitality, it's no surprise that Thé Impérial actually originated as an exclusive scent for Bulgari Hotels, which span Paris, Milan, Rome, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Bali, and London with five more locations in the works. What was once a welcome treat for world travelers has now become a signature scent you can spritz on-demand anywhere in the world—one whiff, and you're basically swimsuit-clad on a luxurious summer getaway. If you too are obsessed with scents that make you smell like a rich woman dwelling in a fancy hotel lobby, you'll treasure this unexpected, citrus-musk blend.
How Long-Lasting Is Bulgari Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial?
Thé Impérial is technically an eau de toilette, which means it contains less fragrance oil than eau de parfums and extraits. However, I can confidently say that this is one of the longest-lasting eau de toilettes I own. In fact, I almost prefer the scent after it has evaporated a bit, as that's when its musky black tea extract really shines through.
Make no mistake: You can still catch subtle whiffs of that vibrant lemon, mandarin, and bergamot opening, but as it settles onto your skin, it transforms into a sunlit vibe that's downright intoxicating. A majority of the compliments I've received while wearing Thé Impérial (specifically, "You smell like late afternoon on the Amalfi Coast") have even been after a few hours of wear, if that tells you anything about its impressive powers of attraction.
Is Bulgari Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial Worth It?
Take it from someone who doesn't usually love citrus scents: Bulgari's Thé Impérial is divine.While I usually gravitate toward ambery, vanilla-infused fragrances, I can't help but fall head over heels for this brighter citrus-musk potion. Bulgari perfumes always scream class, so I shouldn't be surprised that the house somehow made citrus, which has a rap for being a bit volatile, smell like the most elevated, refined note in the world. I highly recommend snagging it before your next sunny getaway (or whenever you want to be mentally transported to one). I personally have trips to Italy and France on the calendar, and Thé Impérial is item number one on my packing list.