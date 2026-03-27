The Chicest French Women I Know All Consider This Perfume the Height of Luxury

In my opinion, choosing the best perfume isn't just about how it smells, but also how it makes you feel. Some days, I want my perfume to make me feel powerful, so I reach for punchy floral fragrances that I know will do the job. On days when I need a spring in my step, citrus scents are what I reach for. And for cosy days at home, it's woody perfumes that call my name. However, when I want to feel like my most beautiful self, it's an iconic French fragrance that always does the job. The fragrance in question? Dior J'adore.
First launched in 1999 and created by master perfumer Calice Becker, this iconic scent is widely considered the height of luxury. The olfactory equivalent of solid gold, it sparkles on the skin, revealing a striking floral blend of jasmine and rose. Even the bottle's silhouette, designed by Hervé Van der Staeten, is iconic. It's no wonder that this fragrance has had some incredible faces over the years, most notably Charlize Theron (who created possibly the most famous perfume advert of all time) and now Rihanna.
While it started as a single scent, there are now multiple iterations of J'adore, so I thought it was about time I discussed each perfume in detail. Below, I've broken down each Dior J'adore fragrance, including key notes and fragrance intensity. Keep on scrolling to find out why the chicest French women I know can't get enough of this scent.
Key notes: Orange blossom, jasmine grandiflorum, centifolia rose absolutes
Intensity: High
Created by the brand's perfume creation director, Francis Kurkdjian, L'Or was released in 2023. Building on the iconic scent, Kurkdjian designed a modern iteration where each floral note bursts onto the skin with such velocity that it's hard to imagine wearing any other fragrance. Although I usually gravitate towards lighter perfumes in the spring and summer months, this is actually my go-to holiday scent as it has a solar quality that feels warm and inviting, like sparkling blue waters and golden sands.
The original is, hands down, the most iconic scent. Every time I wear it, I'm reminded why this perfume is so popular. The heady, sensual aroma makes me feel as if I'm dripping in gold, with a luminous floral bouquet of rose and jasmine. It doesn't matter where I am, one spritz of this and suddenly I'm transported to the Champs-Élysées with a champagne in hand. If you want to embody an elegant Parisian this spring, this perfume is the quickest way to do so.
J'adore Intense is the latest release from the brand. Another masterpiece from Francis Kurkdjian, this fragrance was created with Rihanna in mind. In my opinion, it takes the heady, sensual aroma of the original fragrance to whole new heights. Each flower is amplified, cocooning the senses in the golden nectar. It's lavish and decadent, with undertones of sandalwood offering a warm, skin-like scent that lasts all day.
In contrast to the above, the brand has also created an Eau de Toilette for those of you who prefer something lighter. In my opinion, this feels like a bright, youthful take on the original, with a citrusy opening that's both invigorating and modern. It still has that distinctive floral undertone, but it's heightened by fresh, fruity notes that make it incredibly distinctive.
Dior is always thinking of new, innovative scents, and this solid perfume is one of my favourite creations from the brand as of late. Not only is it the chicest handbag accessory, but the alcohol-free formula can be applied directly to the skin for an intimate fragrance experience. The highly concentrated wax melts on contact with the skin, leaving a seductive scent trail of jasmine and rose in its wake. Not only that, but the clear formula contains small flecks of gold glitter, adding an iridescent finish to the skin. Before a night out, I apply this to my neck and décolleté, and always feel like a million dollars.
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