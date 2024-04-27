My Colleague Said I Smelled "Like Heaven" When I Wore This French Designer Perfume

If there's two words that excite me more than anything else, it's "designer fragrances". As a perfume-obsessed beauty editor, I love nothing more than testing the latest luxury scents and filling you in on my favourites. I've tried them all over the years, from classic brands to more niche fragrance purveyours. However, when I found out that sophisticated French fashion house Celine was adding another impressive scent to its chic collection of perfumes, I knew I had to smell it for myself.

Celine launched its first nine fragrances in 2019, with the unique scents being conceived by Hedi Slimane, creative, artistic and image director of the brand. Weighty glass bottles with black caps adorned with the maison's emblem only make these perfumes more appealing, and I have no doubt that some of Paris' most fashionable apartments have these fragrances proudly on display. Since 2019, Celine has released two more scents and, in June, the brand will be adding a twelfth to the collection.

Celine's new fragrance launches in June 2024.

In anticipation of the launch, I decided to revisit every single perfume (and sample Celine's latest creation) to fill you in on everything from the key notes, the chic packaging and the most stand-out scents to get your hands on. If you want to take your fragrance collection to the next level, then I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...

Every Celine Perfume, Reviewed by a Beauty Editor

1. Celine Zouzou

Key notes: Benzion, tonka bean, patchouli, labdanum, vanilline and musk

Celine's latest creation is a testament to just how much thought is poured into these perfumes. As described by the brand, the fragrance is a "tribute to the sylph-like heroines of the '60s." At first spritz, I was reminded of being a fresh-faced teenager wandering the streets of Paris without a care in the world. The crisp, delicate, skin-like scent has a powdery innocence to it that will take you on a journey back to your youth. However, once this perfume settles on the skin, the creaminess of vanilla and musk creates an unexpected warmth that will keep you coming back for more. This unique fragrance is perfect for spring/summer, and I know I will be reaching for it time and time again. In fact, after trying it on my skin in the office, my colleague remarked that I smelled "like heaven". Who doesn't want to hear that? Fortunately, if you want to get your hands on it, you won't have to wait long, as it is set to launch in June 2024.

2. Celine Reptile

Celine Reptile Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Cedar, pepper, tree moss, leather accord and musk If you want a perfume that is going to stop people in their tracks, then this is the one for you. Designed for evening wear, it is easily one of the sexiest, most intoxicating fragrances in the entire collection. Woody cedar and spicy pepper make for an exhilarating combination that is kept alight by warming leather. It's definitely more of a unisex scent, and both myself and my boyfriend are completely hooked.

3. Celine Dans Paris

Celine Dans Paris Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, coriander seed, laurel blossom accord, musk and vanilla Unique. Expensive. French. These are just some of the words that come to mind when I smell Dans Paris. On first spritz, spicy, citrusy coriander seed and bergamot take centre stage, but when the scent dries down, warm, creamy musk and vanilla beautifully balance out those punchier notes. This is a one-of-a-kind perfume that will earn you endless compliments.

4. Celine Black Tie

Celine Black Tie Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: White orris butter, cedar, tree moss, vanilla and musk I spritzed this perfume in the office and the team immediately flocked to my desk to ask me what it was. It's one of those captivating scents that transforms on the skin over time. It starts off with more masculine, smoky notes before drying down to creamy, milky vanilla. It has a bite to it, but also a chocolatey, dessert-like sweetness. I'll be adding it to my arsenal of date-night fragrances immediately.

5. Celine Bois Dormant

Celine Bois Dormant Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, juniper, white orris butter, cedar and vetiver Designed to evoke the "luxurious comfort and understated classic architecture of the English double-breasted flannel blazer," Bois Dormant is just as chic as you would expect. The delicate scent has a warm, comforting, woody base that is met with powdery white orris butter for a well-rounded finish. If you asked me what it reminded me of, I'd say cashmere jumpers, dimly-lit libraries and roaring fires.

6. Celine Nightclubbing

Celine Nightclubbing Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Orris butter, patchouli, tree moss, vanilla and musk I don't know how Celine have done it, but they've managed to bottle the exact scent of hazy Parisian nights. Smoke-filled air, velvet seats, electric encounters...this is one of the most exciting perfumes I have come across, but it's certainly not for the faint-hearted.

7. Celine Eau De Californie

Celine Eau De Californie Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, white orris butter, palo santo accord, tree moss and patchouli This fragrance is a tribute to California, where Hedi Slimane lived for more than ten years. Don't expect your typical holiday scent, as smoky notes give this sunny perfume a Parisian edge, while sweet, citrusy bergamot and patchouli help bring the blue skies and sparkling waters to life.

8. Celine Cologne Francaise

Celine Cologne Francaise Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Neroli, fig tree, white orris butter, tree moss and musk Another beautiful spring and summer option is Cologne Francaise. Neroli is the key note here, with the clean, citrusy, green undertones taking centre stage. Hints of fig tree add to the crisp, soapy finish but also bring bursts of sweetness that makes this scent truly addictive.

9. Celine Parade

Celine Parade Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, neroli, vetiver, musk and oak moss Parade is the perfect scent if you are looking for a light, sophisticated, everyday option. It features some of my favourite notes including citrusy bergamot and neroli alongside clean, grassy vetiver. But don't be fooled, as musk and oak moss add impressive depth.

10. Celine La Peau Nue

Celine La Peau Nue Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, rose absolute, white orris butter, rice powder and vetiver Everytime I spritz La Peau Nue I'm reminded why I love Celine fragrances so much. The brand have taken floral, powdery notes and made them fresh, sexy and modern. I just know that everyone will be asking me about this scent.

11. Celine Rimbaud

Celine Rimbaud Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lavender, neroli, orris butter, wheat accord, musk and vanilla If someone told me I'd be wearing a lavender perfume this spring, I would not believe them. But here I am, utterly obsessed with Celine's bold lavender scent. This escapist fragrance will transport you to the floral fields of Provence, running barefoot through the plants in your finest summer dress.

12. Celine Saint-Germain-Des-Pres

Celine Saint-Germain-Des-Pres Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW Key notes: Neroli, petit grain, white orris butter, heliotrope and vanilla Hedi Slimane's favourite part of Paris is Saint-Germain-Des-Pres, so you can imagine how special this fragrance is. Inspired by days sat in cafes observing the young people of the city, delicate orange blossom blends with sweet vanilla and fresh petit grain for a beautifully innocent finish.

