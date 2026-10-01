I'm a Shopping Director—Here Is Everything I Think Is Chic Right Now (You'll Love)

Get ready, everyone. I'm here with an edit of everything I'm loving at this very moment. While I typically just focus on fashion as your executive shopping director here at Who What Wear, I also sprinkled in some lifestyle items I wanted to share as well. But yes, the majority falls within the clothing, shoes, and accessories space.
Preview? You'll obviously find a range of elevated fall basics, including all of the sweaters, trousers, and jackets I'm into. I certainly wouldn't leave you having on flats and boots, so you'll uncover the standouts below—along with gorgeous bags, décor items, and more. Happy shopping, friends.
You know this is selling out.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants
ZARA
Soft Touch Knit Jumper
Almada Label
Yara V-Neck Sweater
This is the sweater in the photo at the very top. Gorgeous.
Reformation
Remy Flat Ankle Boot
The boot shape I love this season.
daphne
The Layover Cardigan
New from Daphne! And so soft.
Rue Sloane
Classic Leather Blazer
This blazer is absolutely divine. Compliment-worthy.
You'll get a lot of wear out of this tee.
Mansur Gavriel
Dance Ballerina Flats
ring concierge
Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Prada
Prada Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch
Fashion people can't resist.
Bugaboo
Bugaboo X Stella Mccartney Butterfly 2 Plus Travel Stroller
As a fashion dad, I had to include this incredibly new Bugaboo collab with Stella McCartney!
DOONA
Doona X Car Seat & Stroller
Speaking of strollers, I'm having another baby at the end of the year. I swore by the Doona for my first, and can't wait to use the new Doona X this go-around. This one reclines, among other new features. It's also chic!
Renggli
Cashmere Donegal Polo
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Leather Mules
Yes to these new Birkenstocks.
UGG
Women's Ultra Mini Classic Boots
Assouline
"Very Bergdorf Goodman"
I really want this new book for my coffee table.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Oud Velvet Mood Extrait De Parfum
Banana Republic
Banana Republic X La Ligne the Cape Trench Coat
I always get stopped when I wear this trench.
chanel
N°1 de Chanel Serum-In-Mist
White & Warren
Cashmere Cable Crewneck
White & Warren launched a delicious menswear range. This sweater in for an oversized look? Great.
Smythson X Grace Coddington
2027 Premier Daily Fashion Journal
Grace Coddington partnered with Smythson on the latest fashion journal.
SOREL
Ambler Waterproof Slip-On
Practical, but also a vibe.
ST. AGNI
V-Neck Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
I haven't met a The Row bag I didn't like.
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Polo Sweater
Almina Concept
Cropped Rollneck Pullover Sweater - S / Navy