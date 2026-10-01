I'm a Shopping Director—Here Is Everything I Think Is Chic Right Now (You'll Love)

The sweaters! The shoes!

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The best fall outfit
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get ready, everyone. I'm here with an edit of everything I'm loving at this very moment. While I typically just focus on fashion as your executive shopping director here at Who What Wear, I also sprinkled in some lifestyle items I wanted to share as well. But yes, the majority falls within the clothing, shoes, and accessories space.

Preview? You'll obviously find a range of elevated fall basics, including all of the sweaters, trousers, and jackets I'm into. I certainly wouldn't leave you having on flats and boots, so you'll uncover the standouts below—along with gorgeous bags, décor items, and more. Happy shopping, friends.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.